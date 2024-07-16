ADVERTISEMENT

Are there any slice-of-life comics out there? We hope so, because we're excited to introduce you to another talented artist debuting on Bored Panda. Elise Ngo, a cartoonist based in Toronto, creates the lighthearted and relatable series A Cookie a Day, featuring funny moments inspired by real day-to-day experiences.

We got in touch with Elise to find out more about her work. The artist kindly shared more about the themes she finds most compelling to explore in her work: “As a slice-of-life comic, my work usually explores small everyday moments in my life. For example, some comics are about my joys and simple pleasures, which tend to have a wholesome tone. I also often write about my anxieties, stresses, insecurities, and daily inconveniences. With those, I try to poke some fun at those troubles. If I can succeed at presenting those worries or frustrations in a way that people can connect to, inviting humor without diminishing them, I think that can be wholesome too! I love hearing when someone finds my work funny but also relatable.”

Finally, the cartoonist added, “And of course, my unending love for desserts is a recurring theme!”

More info: Instagram | Facebook