Usually, when I would tell someone I was getting divorced, they’d say, “I’m sorry.” After assuring the third or fourth person it was all right, I realized people want to be kind and aren’t sure what to say.

The idea of divorce-specific greeting cards popped into my head as a simple way for people to choose from a wide variety of responses. My first instinct was that they should be funny and show the positive side of divorce. It’s hard, but sometimes it’s the best thing. And it takes bravery to face the unknown. No one ever seems to talk about the positive side of divorce and they exist. I still remember when a friend told me I was going to get “an exciting new chapter,” and how my heart felt less heavy. I knew that, but my friend telling me helped me believe it.

