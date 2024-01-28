80 Vintage Design Pictures From The ’70s And ’80sInterview
Wood paneling on the walls, a record player resting on the sideboard, crocheted cushions on the floral couch and a shag rug for the cat to cozy up on on the linoleum floor. Do you feel like you've been transported to the groovy days of the 1970s?
If you’re looking for a blast from the past today, pandas, we’ve got some beautiful and nostalgic photos down below from the 70s Design and 80s Design subreddits. From furniture that might remind you of your grandparents’ home to advertisements for kitchen carpets, enjoy scrolling through these designs that were all the rage. And be sure to upvote the photos that make you want to embrace some of that retro style today!
This post may include affiliate links.
1970s Bathroom Decor From The Jc Penney Catalog
Pioneer Pl-1200a
‘70s Living Room Perfection
The couch is absolutely awesome!!! So many possibilities!!
Whether you were alive during the 70s and 80s or not, there’s a pretty good chance that you’re familiar with the decades’ signature styles. Warm patterns full of yellows, oranges, reds and browns, as well as florals and bold wallpapers were trademarks of the 1970s. Meanwhile, the 1980s preferred pastels, Memphis Design, glass blocks and chubby furniture.
And while most of us choose not to decorate our homes exactly like our parents or grandparents did 40-50 years ago, plenty of us want to make sure that the style of those generations doesn’t completely die out either. The 70s Design and 80s Design subreddits are dedicated to preserving the art and overall vibes of those time periods. They share gorgeous photos of these old school designs and allow members to reminisce on those days that are long behind us now.
From 'The American Standard Design Book' (1976)
70s Time Capsule House (Ramona California)
To learn more about the 70s Design subreddit and why it’s important to keep these photos from the past alive, we reached out to the page. New moderator u/David-Ox was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and shared that he’s only recently taken the reins of the community, to prevent it from being closed.
But despite not being in charge of it for long, David says he appreciates how large the subreddit is. Since its creation in 2015, r/70sdesign has amassed nearly 26k members. “In general we can learn so much from history,” he noted. “And 70s design is no exception. Not to look at things too literally, but a good example is the earthy color tones that were used in the time. Nowadays, we see so much less of that.”
That’s A Lot Of 1970s In One Living Room
“Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969
Conversation Pit ❤︎
David also shared that, despite being too young to have lived through the 1970s, he misses the “natural look and feel of stuff” from that time period. “I can see its beauty,” he told Bored Panda. “Not just in the items we used everyday but also the people. The look of regular people was more diverse, and they weren't afraid to wear whatever they wanted. I hear that a lot from people who lived through it. Of course, you had fashion, but still people wore what they wanted, and repairing or modifying clothing pieces was not as rare as it is today.”
Hotel Room Inside The Brickman Hotel Of The Catskills, South Fallsburg, New York, 1970′s
“Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969
Underground Residence Of French Architect Étienne Fromanger, Designed In 1972
“The 70s are known for its hippie culture, and it shows in so many things in their day to day lives,” David continued. “The acceptance of everything and everyone. I hear stories about how people would do more for each other just to be good, not because they had to.”
“Merry Mushroom” Kitchen Accessories (Sold By Sears In The 70s)
👁️ Biba Cosmetics 🫦 1973
Christian Dior Prêt À Porter 🚬🫦🍸 Magazine Jours De France, Octobre 1974
We were also curious about how much David embraces 70s style in the way he dresses and decorates his home. “I am a big fan of mid century modern furniture, this is of course more 50-60s, but early 70s design is still very good,” he shared. “I am, however, a bigger fan of the clothes of the 70s. The feel of the outfits really resonates with me.”
Life Is Unfair
Rip Architect Helmut Jahn Who Was Killed In A Bike Accident This Week. Here’s His Spectacular ‘80s United Terminal At Chicago’s O’hare Airport (1988)
Sunroom, 1989
“It’s hard or expensive to find good [70s clothing] pieces these days, but sometimes I see people wear original stuff and I just feel happy,” David continued. “It's hard to describe the feel and look and the feeling I get when seeing them. But I think it's a combination between earthy tones and natural colors. I think we are meant to look at those types of colors more than the standard black and white stuff we have nowadays.”
I Don’t Think I’ve Ever Seen So Much ‘70s In One Picture Before—
“Welcome To Sunny Monte Carlo” Chevrolet Ad, 1974. Check Out Those Swiveling Bucket Seats!
“Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969
David also emphasized the importance of continuing to share photos from the past. "It's all about learning from history,” he noted. “And I feel like we were really close to harmony with clothes and colors back in that time. Some furniture is really over the top with details and that's not my thing, but I can at least learn from it or take certain elements. Because the 70s was the last decade of natural materials and colors.”
Entrance To J.c. Penney Store, Circa 1971 J.c. Penney Co. Photo, From Their Annual Report
1970s Bathroom
Columbus Occupational Health Center, Columbus, Indiana (Hardy Holzman Pfeiffer, 1977)
Are these photos taking you back to the home you grew up in or your grandparents’ home, pandas? We hope you're enjoying this virtual trip through a time capsule, and please remember to keep upvoting the pics you love the most. Let us know in the comments what your favorite elements of 70s and 80s designs are, and then if you're interested in checking out even more retro designs, look no further than right here!
An Appealing Bathroom
Harvest Gold Kitchen Heaven, 1970s
Super ‘70s Den
A Glitter Gold Starburst Shoe Rack I Found In My Building’s Trash Room ✨
Orthodontist's Office, Dallas, Texas, 1979
Fotomat Drive-In In Los Angeles, Ca (1979)
“Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969
1978 Pet Computer Brochure
Shaggin' Wagon, Luv Machine, Brown... Whatever The Name, Custom Vans From This Era Are So Striking!
70s-Fantastico Trailer House, Oklahoma 🆒
Customers And Staff At The Kinderfoto Kiosk, As Well As Other Neighboring Businesses, At Topanga Plaza (Los Angeles, Ca) In July 1974
1979 Surround Sound
Rayban (1971)
Betcha Bacon (1972-Circa 1976): Snack Crackers That Were Made To Look And Taste Like Little Strips Of Bacon, Along With Subtle Hints Of Cheddar Cheese And Buttermilk. Photo Courtesy Of Discontinued Foods On Twitter
Pepe Lopez (1977)
My Grandparent's Untouched Bathroom Circa 1974
70s Swimmingpool
The 70s
Alba Model 745 Radio With Interesting Crosshair Tuning Dial
1974 Cub Cadet. Riding Mowers Have Changed A Lot Since The 1970s
"The Organic Gravy Train" (Oui, 1975)
Bell Star II And Magnum II Helmets (1977)
Grace Jones Photographed By Jean-Paul Goude For The Cover Of Her "Nightclubbing" Album - 1981
This Mcdonalds Hasn't Been Renovated Since The 80's/90's
Peak Mall Culture
By Demand, My Retro Pizza Hut!
Aston Martin Lagonda Interior With It’s Digital Dashboard
Classic Casio In The 80's
My 1989 Buick Reatta Dashboard
Interior Of The Barbican Foyer, 1981
Cover Of My Yearbook When I Was In Second Grade
Last Day 2020
A Rad Postmodern Courtroom On Miami Vice (1986)
“Colonial” Living Room Furniture From The Sears Catalog, 1975
“Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969
“Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969
“Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969
“Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969
Amoco Station In Italy, Featuring Five Corner Pole Signs! (From The 1972 Standard Oil Company Indiana Annual Report.)
“Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969
“Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969
“Better Homes & Gardens Decorating Book” 1969
70's Retro Painting - Paul Halmshaw
Masland Carpets Ad, 1971
Kitchen carpets have to be...just about THE MOST STUPID idea in the history of human habitation.