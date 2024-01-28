To learn more about the 70s Design subreddit and why it’s important to keep these photos from the past alive, we reached out to the page. New moderator u/David-Ox was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda and shared that he’s only recently taken the reins of the community, to prevent it from being closed.

But despite not being in charge of it for long, David says he appreciates how large the subreddit is. Since its creation in 2015, r/70sdesign has amassed nearly 26k members. “In general we can learn so much from history,” he noted. “And 70s design is no exception. Not to look at things too literally, but a good example is the earthy color tones that were used in the time. Nowadays, we see so much less of that.”