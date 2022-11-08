The '80s were a fascinating decade. It was a time of excess, brash attitudes, and bold colors. A period when artists dared to dream in every possible direction, and cultural icons didn’t hold back with the creative forces they unleashed. But even though the '80s are widely known as the golden age of Western culture that blessed us with countless gifts, let’s be honest — it's equally weird. Especially stylistically.

It’s easy to look at the design choices from the decade, whether clothes, gadgets, or decor, and know it was a completely different era. But once you look past the strange, wacky, and tacky, you may find a certain charm in its gaudiness. And thankfully, there’s an Instagram account that’s working hard to showcase a delightful compilation of the best of the decade.

Enter 'The 80s Interior' project that offers its 381k followers a peek "inside the rooms of the eighties." The account is full of bright and colorful interiors that are the total opposite of the trendy obsession with minimalism where everything is carefully arranged. We’ve gathered some unique examples to offer you a daily dose of inspiration, so continue scrolling! Be sure to upvote your favorites and let us know which ones you loved most in the comments.

#1

Esplanade Mall 1988

Esplanade Mall 1988

#2

When Your Office Building Has A Foyer With A Restaurant, Waterfall With Pond, Skylight And Tropical Planting 🌴 Commercial Interiors International - Grosvenor Press 1986

When Your Office Building Has A Foyer With A Restaurant, Waterfall With Pond, Skylight And Tropical Planting 🌴 Commercial Interiors International - Grosvenor Press 1986

#3

The Complete Home Book - Pamela Ferguson 1983

The Complete Home Book - Pamela Ferguson 1983

#4

I Wouldn't Need A Holiday If I Had This Fabulous 80s Slide At Home!

I Wouldn’t Need A Holiday If I Had This Fabulous 80s Slide At Home!

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
46 minutes ago

I like the sun room design a lot.

0
0points
reply
#5

Mcdonald's Party Room - 1981

Mcdonald’s Party Room - 1981

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
48 minutes ago

If I got a hold of that mural I'll frame it. Lol

0
0points
reply
#6

80s Home Spa Realness! Beyond The Bath: A Dreamers Guide - Thomas Cowan 1983

80s Home Spa Realness! Beyond The Bath: A Dreamers Guide - Thomas Cowan 1983

#7

"Making The Most Of A Wonderful Location On America's West Coast, The Architect Has Designed The House Around The Windows." Terence Conran's New House Book 1985

“Making The Most Of A Wonderful Location On America’s West Coast, The Architect Has Designed The House Around The Windows.” Terence Conran’s New House Book 1985

#8

Mall 1981

Mall 1981

#9

Skylight Anyone? The International Book Of Lofts - Susan Slesin, Stafford Cliff, Daniel Rozensztroch 1986

Skylight Anyone? The International Book Of Lofts - Susan Slesin, Stafford Cliff, Daniel Rozensztroch 1986

DennyS (denzoren)
DennyS (denzoren)
Community Member
44 minutes ago

I saw this and I instantly thought of the last scene in Before Sunset. Not too similar but I don't know why, it felt like it.

0
0points
reply
#10

Apartment Life Magazine - 1980

Apartment Life Magazine - 1980

#11

My 80s Conservatory Is Better Than Yours!

My 80s Conservatory Is Better Than Yours!

#12

Who's Coming Dancing? Restaurant Design - 1987

Who’s Coming Dancing? Restaurant Design - 1987

#13

This Bathing Annex On The End Of A Modern Suburban Home Epitomises Peace And Relaxation. A Sunken Tub Of Pure White Tile Is Trimmed With Hand-Painted Blue And Gold Tiles In A Room Equally Clean, Pure And Neatly Boarded By Tile, Plants, And Windows

This Bathing Annex On The End Of A Modern Suburban Home Epitomises Peace And Relaxation. A Sunken Tub Of Pure White Tile Is Trimmed With Hand-Painted Blue And Gold Tiles In A Room Equally Clean, Pure And Neatly Boarded By Tile, Plants, And Windows

#14

Cove Haven - Pocono Resorts. The Legendary And Kitschiest Of Couples Resort Boasts Honeymoon Suites With 7-Foot Champagne Glass Whirlpool Baths Overlooking Glass Heart-Shaped Pools. Promo 1989

Cove Haven - Pocono Resorts. The Legendary And Kitschiest Of Couples Resort Boasts Honeymoon Suites With 7-Foot Champagne Glass Whirlpool Baths Overlooking Glass Heart-Shaped Pools. Promo 1989

#15

Just Because It's Ridiculously Good!

Just Because It’s Ridiculously Good!

#16

Glass Bricks, Plants And Fried Egg Shaped Bath, What More Do You Need! Bath Design - 1986

Glass Bricks, Plants And Fried Egg Shaped Bath, What More Do You Need! Bath Design - 1986

#17

Seen Here From The Bedroom Balcony, The Glazed Corner Makes The Most Of An Attractive North-Facing Canyon View. 1986

Seen Here From The Bedroom Balcony, The Glazed Corner Makes The Most Of An Attractive North-Facing Canyon View. 1986

#18

Bedroom Decor - 1981

Bedroom Decor - 1981

#19

Imagine Climbing These Stairs Drunk! The Complete Home Book - Pamela Ferguson 1983

Imagine Climbing These Stairs Drunk! The Complete Home Book - Pamela Ferguson 1983

#20

💚 With Envy

💚 With Envy

#21

Perfectly Practical In Everyway. Living In Small Spaces - Lorrie Mack 1988

Perfectly Practical In Everyway. Living In Small Spaces - Lorrie Mack 1988

#22

Keith Haring Pop Shop - Store Design - NYC 1989

Keith Haring Pop Shop - Store Design - NYC 1989

#23

Me: I Just Want A Subtle Look To My Dining Room. Also Me:

Me: I Just Want A Subtle Look To My Dining Room. Also Me:

#24

The International Book Of Lofts - Suzanne Slesin, Stafford Cliff, Daniel Rozensztroch 1986

The International Book Of Lofts - Suzanne Slesin, Stafford Cliff, Daniel Rozensztroch 1986

#25

I Want A Glass Brick Wall Bath Now!! Freestyle - Tim Street-Porter 1986

I Want A Glass Brick Wall Bath Now!! Freestyle - Tim Street-Porter 1986

#26

Pool Party Anyone? Sunset: Ideas For Swimming Pools - 1981

Pool Party Anyone? Sunset: Ideas For Swimming Pools - 1981

#27

Is It Comfortable? Who Cares When Your Bathroom Looks Like This! Bathroom Design - 1987

Is It Comfortable? Who Cares When Your Bathroom Looks Like This! Bathroom Design - 1987

#28

💗💅🏻

💗💅🏻

#29

Las Vegas Airport, 1980s

Las Vegas Airport, 1980s

#30

Hanging Plants, Wicker And Windows! The Los Angeles Times California Home Book, 1982

Hanging Plants, Wicker And Windows! The Los Angeles Times California Home Book, 1982

#31

The Dream Come True: Great Houses Of Los Angeles 1980

The Dream Come True: Great Houses Of Los Angeles 1980

#32

Brick, Wicker And Ferns Oh My! This Bathroom From 1982 Is Giving Me Life

Brick, Wicker And Ferns Oh My! This Bathroom From 1982 Is Giving Me Life

#33

Colourful Laminate Cabinetry In The European Style Is The Outstanding Feature In This Kitchen. Rodale's Home Design Series: Kitchens - 1986

Colourful Laminate Cabinetry In The European Style Is The Outstanding Feature In This Kitchen. Rodale’s Home Design Series: Kitchens - 1986

#34

Conran's Stylish Interiors 1986

Conran’s Stylish Interiors 1986

#35

The Video Store - Cincinnati 1988. What Home Movie Would You Be Renting

The Video Store - Cincinnati 1988. What Home Movie Would You Be Renting

#36

What I Wouldn't Do For This Iconic IKEA Sofa From 1988!

What I Wouldn’t Do For This Iconic IKEA Sofa From 1988!

#37

The International Collection Of Interior Design - Grosvenor Press 1984

The International Collection Of Interior Design - Grosvenor Press 1984

#38

Kitchen Design & Decor 1980

Kitchen Design & Decor 1980

#39

Under Stair Greenery Is A Must! . Inside Today's Home - Ray And Sarah Faulkner 1986

Under Stair Greenery Is A Must! . Inside Today’s Home - Ray And Sarah Faulkner 1986

Who Wants To Snuggle Up In Bed In This Loft Apartment, Watching And Listening To The Rain On The Slanted Windows? Decor By Design - 1988

#41

Decorating On The Cheap - Mary Gilliatt 1986

Decorating On The Cheap - Mary Gilliatt 1986

#42

🌴☀️📺

🌴☀️📺

#43

The Los Angeles Time: California Home Book - 1982

The Los Angeles Time: California Home Book - 1982

#44

Afternoon Snooze Anyone?

Afternoon Snooze Anyone?

#45

The Complete Interior Designer: How To Bring Style And Character To Any Home - Nonie Niesewand 1984

The Complete Interior Designer: How To Bring Style And Character To Any Home - Nonie Niesewand 1984

#46

Was There Ever A More 80s Bedroom?

Was There Ever A More 80s Bedroom?

#47

What Show You Gonna Watch On This TV? Room For Improvement - 1987

What Show You Gonna Watch On This TV? Room For Improvement - 1987

#48

Who Wants A Bath? Bath Design - 1989

Who Wants A Bath? Bath Design - 1989

#49

Nspired By His Homeland, Italian Born Designer Danilo Silvestrin Devised For His Munich Client A Star-Crowned 'Bel Gioco So Tetti' - A Fine Play Of Roofs. The Diffuse White Glow From The Windows Merges With The Warmer Light From The Baseboard Horizon. Rooms By Design - Thames And Hudson 1989

Nspired By His Homeland, Italian Born Designer Danilo Silvestrin Devised For His Munich Client A Star-Crowned ‘Bel Gioco So Tetti’ - A Fine Play Of Roofs. The Diffuse White Glow From The Windows Merges With The Warmer Light From The Baseboard Horizon. Rooms By Design - Thames And Hudson 1989

#50

Sunshine Breakfast. Living Under Glass: Conservatories And Sunrooms - 1986

Sunshine Breakfast. Living Under Glass: Conservatories And Sunrooms - 1986

#51

Do You Ever Feel Like You're Being Watched? Dream Come True: Great Houses Of Los Angeles - 1980

Do You Ever Feel Like You’re Being Watched? Dream Come True: Great Houses Of Los Angeles - 1980

#52

The Ultimate Illumination - This Expanded Space Was Created By Joseph And Bea Solomon From Areas That Were Once Small And Boxy. Light-Infusing Skylights Were Added To The Informal Dining Area After Ceilings Were Raised To Dramatic Heights. The Gallery Like Setting Showcases People And Art In The Most Complimentary Way. 1982

The Ultimate Illumination - This Expanded Space Was Created By Joseph And Bea Solomon From Areas That Were Once Small And Boxy. Light-Infusing Skylights Were Added To The Informal Dining Area After Ceilings Were Raised To Dramatic Heights. The Gallery Like Setting Showcases People And Art In The Most Complimentary Way. 1982

#53

I Miss The Word Processor! Eva Jiricna - Belsize Park Flat, 1984

I Miss The Word Processor! Eva Jiricna - Belsize Park Flat, 1984

#54

Decorating On The Cheap - Mary Gilliatt 1984

Decorating On The Cheap - Mary Gilliatt 1984

#55

Designing And Planning Bedrooms - Ward Lock Limited 1988

Designing And Planning Bedrooms - Ward Lock Limited 1988

#56

Exploit The Restricted Area Under An Attic Window By Putting Your Bed There - An Especially Good Idea If You Like To Be Awakened By Streaming Sunlight. 1988

Exploit The Restricted Area Under An Attic Window By Putting Your Bed There - An Especially Good Idea If You Like To Be Awakened By Streaming Sunlight. 1988

#57

I'm All About The Office Today! 1985

I’m All About The Office Today! 1985

#58

The Iconic 80s Art Deco TV-Am Studios, Camden, London 1983

The Iconic 80s Art Deco TV-Am Studios, Camden, London 1983

#59

. This Skylight Was Installed In A Serious Renovation For $55,000 In 1983

. This Skylight Was Installed In A Serious Renovation For $55,000 In 1983

#60

(Better Homes And Gardens: New House Book - 1981

(Better Homes And Gardens: New House Book - 1981

#61

Kitchen Planter On Point!🌿 1983

Kitchen Planter On Point!🌿 1983

#62

Living In Small Spaces - Lorrie Mack 1988

Living In Small Spaces - Lorrie Mack 1988

#63

Decor By Design - 1985

Decor By Design - 1985

