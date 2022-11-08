The '80s were a fascinating decade. It was a time of excess, brash attitudes, and bold colors. A period when artists dared to dream in every possible direction, and cultural icons didn’t hold back with the creative forces they unleashed. But even though the '80s are widely known as the golden age of Western culture that blessed us with countless gifts, let’s be honest — it's equally weird. Especially stylistically.

It’s easy to look at the design choices from the decade, whether clothes, gadgets, or decor, and know it was a completely different era. But once you look past the strange, wacky, and tacky, you may find a certain charm in its gaudiness. And thankfully, there’s an Instagram account that’s working hard to showcase a delightful compilation of the best of the decade.

Enter 'The 80s Interior' project that offers its 381k followers a peek "inside the rooms of the eighties." The account is full of bright and colorful interiors that are the total opposite of the trendy obsession with minimalism where everything is carefully arranged.