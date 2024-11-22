ADVERTISEMENT

A great way to save money on buying things or repairing them is to DIY them. All it takes is a bit of creativity, a few tools and materials, and perhaps a Youtube tutorial on your phone. Crafting up a trendy headboard or a garden bed can also be therapeutic and helps us to let out our emotions, reducing stress and anxiety.

However, today we’re taking DIYing to the next level with the "Red Neck Engineering" subreddit. This community enjoys sharing quite unorthodox crafts and fixer-uppers, from ceiling fans in cars to patching up roofs with vinyl records. Scroll down to find more examples, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you wish you had thought of yourself.

While you're at it, be sure to check out a conversation with experienced home DIYer and content writer at Hardy Home DIY Solutions, John Coleman, who kindly agreed to tell us when we should think twice about DIYing something.