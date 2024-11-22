ADVERTISEMENT

A great way to save money on buying things or repairing them is to DIY them. All it takes is a bit of creativity, a few tools and materials, and perhaps a Youtube tutorial on your phone. Crafting up a trendy headboard or a garden bed can also be therapeutic and helps us to let out our emotions, reducing stress and anxiety. 

However, today we’re taking DIYing to the next level with the "Red Neck Engineering" subreddit. This community enjoys sharing quite unorthodox crafts and fixer-uppers, from ceiling fans in cars to patching up roofs with vinyl records. Scroll down to find more examples, and don’t forget to upvote the ones you wish you had thought of yourself.

While you're at it, be sure to check out a conversation with experienced home DIYer and content writer at Hardy Home DIY Solutions, John Coleman, who kindly agreed to tell us when we should think twice about DIYing something.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Why Isn't This A Thing?

Why Isn't This A Thing?

Axle_Geek_092 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
iseektheunvanquishedtruth avatar
zims
zims
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the spigot is on the side it won't let the dredges of the oil drain, leading to sludge at the bottom.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

No Cup Holders? Got The Solution

No Cup Holders? Got The Solution

Mother_Arm7423 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
iseektheunvanquishedtruth avatar
zims
zims
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

In an accident everything not bolted or buckled down becomes a projectile.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

Redneck Bleachers

Redneck Bleachers

BackwoodsGrim Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu

"I think many people use [the redneck engineering] term when they see a project that utilizes materials, tools, or methods in ways other than they were originally intended to be used," says experienced home DIYer and content writer at Hardy Home DIY Solutions, John Coleman to Bored Panda.

"I am appreciative of the thought, creativity, and effort that goes into coming up with these unconventional solutions. However, I think it all comes down to the quality, durability, and visual appeal of the finished project," he notes.

#4

Loads Of Tree Business On The Ground This Time Of Year

Loads Of Tree Business On The Ground This Time Of Year

NotThatMat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I can tell what it does but I can't figure out what it's for. It's basically a giant vacuum cleaner. Are there people who vacuum their entire lawn?

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#5

I Can't Quite Put My Finger On What's Missing Here

I Can't Quite Put My Finger On What's Missing Here

KingCodyBill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#6

When You’re A Clothing Designer

When You’re A Clothing Designer

Desperate_Set_7708 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

When he tackles a DIY project that is related to home maintenance and improvement, he does his best to research methods and find tools and materials made specifically for the task at hand.

"I want it to be safe and last as long as possible," Coleman explains.

#7

If It Works It Works I Guess

If It Works It Works I Guess

GNUGradyn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Saw This On FB Marketplace This Morning

Saw This On FB Marketplace This Morning

twostroke1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Needed A Place To Wash My Hands In Detached Garage

Needed A Place To Wash My Hands In Detached Garage

TeamOilDrop Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

However, not everything can be DIYed, especially when we lack skills for it and Coleman seems to agree. "I think it is better to think twice before tackling a DIY project if you have no prior experience related to the project or have not researched the topic thoroughly. It is also important to consider what could happen if you mess up or if something goes wrong. Could significant damage be caused that is too costly to fix? Could you or someone else potentially get hurt?"

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Introducing The Stroopwafelholdenator 1000

Introducing The Stroopwafelholdenator 1000

GreenEggPage Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Kept Burning My Neck So I Duct-Taped A Ripped Glove To My Helmet

Kept Burning My Neck So I Duct-Taped A Ripped Glove To My Helmet

Itchy-Ad-4314 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
16 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Overhead welding is real pain in the neck. Trust me, I've done it and have the scars to prove it.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#12

Found This In A Store In Texas

Found This In A Store In Texas

DirtyRatLicker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But if you really want to get Texans to buy into solar energy, you need to invent a solar powered gun.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Even with over 20 years of experience doing home DIY projects and everyday maintenance tasks, there have been cases when he thought better of tackling a project. "I had reservations about my skill set or I had an uneasy feeling about it. I ended up hiring a professional and felt confident with the results when the project was completed," he shared.

#13

Cyber Truck Too Expensive? Billy Ray's Customs Has You Covered

Cyber Truck Too Expensive? Billy Ray's Customs Has You Covered

KingCodyBill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

His And Hers Dui Special

His And Hers Dui Special

KingCodyBill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#15

Yard Sale Find

Yard Sale Find

BionicleAlimony69 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

The DIY tasks (if the person doesn't have the skills for it) that Coleman advises to skip altogether are electrical projects or structure-altering projects. "If electrical projects are not wired correctly, it could either not work, cause a fire, or result in an injury. Altering a structure, such as removing walls or cutting joists, could compromise the stability of the whole structure," he warns.
#16

That'll Do Pig

That'll Do Pig

TheLastZimaDrinker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

I’m At A Loss For Words

I’m At A Loss For Words

Tjeerd001 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
glenellyn2 avatar
Glen Ellyn
Glen Ellyn
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How the heck did they get it up there?? For Pete's sake, they've got a hitch on the back of the pickup truck. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

Even Distribution Of Sauce

Even Distribution Of Sauce

boriswong Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

Coleman also agreed to provide us with a few tips on fixing things on the budget so it doesn't turn out to be another case of redneck engineering. "The top tip I can offer is to be thorough with project planning. It is important to set a budget that allows for unexpected costs and then stick to it."

ADVERTISEMENT
#19

Footballs To Increase Payload On My Economy Car

Footballs To Increase Payload On My Economy Car

grundlemon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ms_gaudette avatar
Yellow dot
Yellow dot
Community Member
10 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't understand what its for and what COULD go wrong because frankly, I dont know what I'm looking at.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

My Son's Library Book Got Wet. Here's My Attempt At Drying It Out. Is Getting The Pages Flat Again Even A Thing?

My Son's Library Book Got Wet. Here's My Attempt At Drying It Out. Is Getting The Pages Flat Again Even A Thing?

arryripper Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

Where Else But A Walmart Parking Lot

Where Else But A Walmart Parking Lot

Jimmeh1313 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
iseektheunvanquishedtruth avatar
zims
zims
Community Member
53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Van life on a budget. At least they know it's ridiculous, if they're encouraging people to sign it.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Before speeding to the hardware store and buying the materials, he recommends breaking the project into smaller parts. "Price everything needed for each phase of the plan and then compare it to the set budget. If the cost is over your budget, then go back and downsize the plan, consider correct but lower-cost materials, or delay completing the project until the budget can be increased."
#22

This Is Brilliant. Even Retains Dome Light Function

This Is Brilliant. Even Retains Dome Light Function

Fantastic_Mr-Fox_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

Girlfriend's Girlfriend Broke The Dishwasher

Girlfriend's Girlfriend Broke The Dishwasher

Super_Trampoline Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#24

That Should Do It

That Should Do It

FFM Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST

"Launching a DIY project without proper planning will likely result in going over budget," he adds. "Then, you will find yourself trying to decrease costs by any means necessary, such as cutting corners or considering cheaper methods to finish the job."
#25

The Trick That Car Manufacturers Don't Want You To Know

The Trick That Car Manufacturers Don't Want You To Know

Murky-Plastic6706 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Someone On Marketplace Is Selling A Picnic Table Boat

Someone On Marketplace Is Selling A Picnic Table Boat

Rough_Community_1439 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Them Bolts Ain’t Going Anywhere Any Time Soon

Them Bolts Ain’t Going Anywhere Any Time Soon

CFK_NL Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
14 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aircraft bolts would be the way to go. Then it’s just a matter of getting the right torque and wiring the heads in the right direction so they don’t back out.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#28

Cut A Nerve And Lost 1/3 Mobility In My Finger. This Frankenstein Prosthetic My Dad And I Made Helps Me Regain Most Of It Back

Cut A Nerve And Lost 1/3 Mobility In My Finger. This Frankenstein Prosthetic My Dad And I Made Helps Me Regain Most Of It Back

ReaperOne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Friend Of Mine Sent Me This. Dual Purpose Drill Press

Friend Of Mine Sent Me This. Dual Purpose Drill Press

PanaxWolf Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

French Unions Have Designed Special Barbecues That Fit In Tram Tracks, So They Can Grill Sausages While They March

French Unions Have Designed Special Barbecues That Fit In Tram Tracks, So They Can Grill Sausages While They March

standardkillchain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

That’s One Way To Do It I Guess?

That’s One Way To Do It I Guess?

SirZanee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

My Wife Wants A New Dryer, It Works Fine!

My Wife Wants A New Dryer, It Works Fine!

BeeSea3108 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

Fine Driving, Anyone?

Fine Driving, Anyone?

PowerfulNeurons Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

I Genuinely Don’t Know What I’m Looking At

I Genuinely Don’t Know What I’m Looking At

ThillyGooths Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

No Replacement Available

No Replacement Available

longlostwalker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
iseektheunvanquishedtruth avatar
zims
zims
Community Member
51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is fine, the straps are holding it in place while the glue dries, and the bottles are cushions. It's sustainable recycling.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#36

Needed To Borrow My Dad’s Belt Sander. How I Found It

Needed To Borrow My Dad’s Belt Sander. How I Found It

Two4Slashing Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

Is This Technically Safe ?

Is This Technically Safe ?

wandpapierkritiker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Tensioner Bracket?

Tensioner Bracket?

hypernutz_79 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#39

New Use For Pallets

New Use For Pallets

OlderNerd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
iseektheunvanquishedtruth avatar
zims
zims
Community Member
58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why you need a permit to build additions to your house. Not to mention what a haven for bugs and rodents that must be.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#40

I Refuse To Buy 'Unitasker' Kitchen Gadgets So I Made This Cherry Pitter

I Refuse To Buy 'Unitasker' Kitchen Gadgets So I Made This Cherry Pitter

mbhudson1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
9 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They make really great cherry pitters and they are in expensive ($4 and up), easier to use, less mess, and fast working. Not sure why this person thought this was a good idea. https://a.co/d/3ic2kw3

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#41

Got Any Idea What Jim Bob Is Trying To Accomplish Here? Other Than Cleaning 3 Hardware Stores Out Of Washers?

Got Any Idea What Jim Bob Is Trying To Accomplish Here? Other Than Cleaning 3 Hardware Stores Out Of Washers?

KingCodyBill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
rayceeyarayceeya avatar
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Ray Ceeya (RayCeeYa)
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That's a good way to lose your boat on the highway. A few speed bumps would break that.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#42

I Mean

I Mean

tafsirunnahian Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Just Bought A Old House In The Netherlands

Just Bought A Old House In The Netherlands

Cute_Measurement237 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Turned My S***ty Fan Into A S***ty AC Unit

Turned My S***ty Fan Into A S***ty AC Unit

Modmelon_YT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

This Bus… Thing

This Bus… Thing

MythsBusted Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Not Their First Rodeo

Not Their First Rodeo

LD50_irony Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

My DIY Outdoor Access Point

My DIY Outdoor Access Point

ScienceWasLove Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

A Magnet Placed In Just The Right Spot Will Stop The High Pitched Coil Whine On An Old Power Adapter

A Magnet Placed In Just The Right Spot Will Stop The High Pitched Coil Whine On An Old Power Adapter

strangebutalsogood Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

A Shotgun Concealed In The Hood Of A Car Rigged To Fire From A Switch Located In The Passenger Area

A Shotgun Concealed In The Hood Of A Car Rigged To Fire From A Switch Located In The Passenger Area

-Gavin- Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
kirpatty avatar
Barong
Barong
Community Member
5 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

People be crazy. This person fantasizes about violence and a scenario where they think they will need this.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#50

Facebook Marketplace Is Wild

Facebook Marketplace Is Wild

bu11d0z37-pentest Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

I Got A Hundred Buck That Says This Is Gulf Coast

I Got A Hundred Buck That Says This Is Gulf Coast

TheNextBitcoin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Redneck Recycling

Redneck Recycling

KingCodyBill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#53

Having Some Doubts About This Tire Place

Having Some Doubts About This Tire Place

HippieSexCult Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Pls Rate My Glorious Invention So My Parent's Can't Just Walk In (Yes The Door Is Only Openenbel With A Pair Of Pliers)

Pls Rate My Glorious Invention So My Parent's Can't Just Walk In (Yes The Door Is Only Openenbel With A Pair Of Pliers)

slavikperson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#55

Looks Like This Communication Tower Panel Was Overheating. Engineers Back At Corporate Would Have Spent 6 Months On A Solution. Seen In Slc

Looks Like This Communication Tower Panel Was Overheating. Engineers Back At Corporate Would Have Spent 6 Months On A Solution. Seen In Slc

Sloberstinky Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Plybertruck

Plybertruck

Dave_OC Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Oh Facebook… Never Change… (Or Do Idc)

Oh Facebook… Never Change… (Or Do Idc)

sc4tterbr4ined Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Jim Bob Put Down The Hammer And Crescent Wrench, And Step Away From The Car

Jim Bob Put Down The Hammer And Crescent Wrench, And Step Away From The Car

KingCodyBill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Ahh, Fresh Air !

Ahh, Fresh Air !

Merle_24 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

My Way Of Heating A Pool

My Way Of Heating A Pool

bobandersmith14 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#61

My Brother’s “Mobile Garage TV”

My Brother’s “Mobile Garage TV”

Nikas_intheknow Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

The Custom Shower Head

The Custom Shower Head

slappywhite55 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#63

My Dad Made A New Dash For His Truck

My Dad Made A New Dash For His Truck

d4v3k7 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Straps Make Sure It Ain’t Going Nowhere

Straps Make Sure It Ain’t Going Nowhere

rodfermain Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

I Don't Even Like Looking The Photo Of This, Much Less Using It

I Don't Even Like Looking The Photo Of This, Much Less Using It

TheNextBitcoin Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Ok, Which One Of You Did This?

Ok, Which One Of You Did This?

Reloader300wm Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Wife Needed A Cap For A Spray Can Before Packing In Luggage

Wife Needed A Cap For A Spray Can Before Packing In Luggage

ItsAChainReactionWOO Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Used Heat Reflector To Jump My Watt Input

Used Heat Reflector To Jump My Watt Input

g_master_b Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#69

When You're Not Made Out Of Money

When You're Not Made Out Of Money

FatFuckinPieceOfShit Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

“Hand Built Kayak Catamaran”

“Hand Built Kayak Catamaran”

zephyrsummer Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#71

Grandbabies Wanted To Play In The Sprinkler. We Don’t Have A Sprinkler

Grandbabies Wanted To Play In The Sprinkler. We Don’t Have A Sprinkler

stump0331 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Fridge Door Handle Broke

Fridge Door Handle Broke

pentarou Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Using A Cymbal As An Air Filter Lid “It Ain't Stupid If It Works.”

Using A Cymbal As An Air Filter Lid “It Ain't Stupid If It Works.”

R3DD1T0RR3NT Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

It's Quite Basic, But I'm Proud Of It

It's Quite Basic, But I'm Proud Of It

I'm in a hotel, and there is only 1 socket that I can use to charge my phone. However, it's quite worn out, and the charger kept moving down and not charging. I propped it up with and empty water bottle on the mounted hair dryer, and then held it up with my gf's hair band. I know it's simple and stupid, but I'm proud of it

Crane_Train Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Trailer Park Cyber Truck

Trailer Park Cyber Truck

KingCodyBill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Does This Count?

Does This Count?

longlostwalker Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Gotta Be Like A Meat Locker!

Gotta Be Like A Meat Locker!

Desperate_Set_7708 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Got Annoyed Shuffling The Vac Around The Table I’m Sanding

Got Annoyed Shuffling The Vac Around The Table I’m Sanding

YeetusMyDiabeetus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Brace On Container Ship's Failed Transformer That Caused The Baltimore Bridge Crash Earlier This Year

Brace On Container Ship's Failed Transformer That Caused The Baltimore Bridge Crash Earlier This Year

poodlestroopwafel Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Neighbors Cut Down A Tree In The Backyard And Decorated The Front With It

Neighbors Cut Down A Tree In The Backyard And Decorated The Front With It

krunchy_bacon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!