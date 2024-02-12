Choosing the Right Wood Type and Finish

Choosing the right wood type is crucial when remodeling your kitchen or buying new cabinets. Consider factors like natural light, light fixtures (hanging or wall scones), the placing of the cabinets (above the countertop or surrounding the kitchen island), preferred shade (light, medium, or dark brown), or the general kitchen design (L-shaped, U-shaped, etc).

These will help you determine the perfect wood type for your kitchen cabinets. And once you have thought these things through, here are the wood options you can consider: Now that you have finalized the wood type, the next step is to decide on the right finish. It depends on the look you plan to give your kitchen: natural, glossy, or pristine. Here are some of the popular finishes you can choose from:

Natural finish: This trendy finish looks clear and displays the real color.

This trendy finish looks clear and displays the real color. Painted finish: Choose your favorite hue to conceal wood grains or other imperfections of the cabinets with this finish.

Choose your favorite hue to conceal wood grains or other imperfections of the cabinets with this finish. Laminate finish: A cost-effective finish that is also durable and resistant to heat and moisture.

A cost-effective finish that is also durable and resistant to heat and moisture. Acrylic finish: It’s a luxurious and glossy finish that reflects light, giving the kitchen a spacious look.

It’s a luxurious and glossy finish that reflects light, giving the kitchen a spacious look. Veneer finish: This finish is made from natural wood, giving that much-desired natural look to your cabinets.

Veneer wood. Image credits: neutralsandnoire

Lacquer finish: This finish gives a smooth, even surface with a long-lasting gloss. It’s also durable and extremely easy to clean.

This finish gives a smooth, even surface with a long-lasting gloss. It’s also durable and extremely easy to clean. Waterborne ultraviolet (UV) finish: Designed to reduce the environmental impact, this finish is formaldehyde-hazard-free and scratch-resistant.

Designed to reduce the environmental impact, this finish is formaldehyde-hazard-free and scratch-resistant. Membrane finish: Sturdy, long-lasting, and stylish, this finish is easy to care for and cheaper than acrylic.

Sturdy, long-lasting, and stylish, this finish is easy to care for and cheaper than acrylic. Glazed finish: With an antique appeal, this finish is perfect to give a rustic look to your cabinets.

With an antique appeal, this finish is perfect to give a rustic look to your cabinets. Polyurethane (PU) finish: Besides bringing a refined touch to your cabinets, this finish is also durable and resistant to water and scratches.

Are Brown Kitchen Cabinets in Style?

The versatility of the color brown is such that it can easily blend with other colors. So you don’t have to worry about how brown kitchen cabinets would look in, let’s say, a yellow or a blue kitchen. Moreover, brown is a classic color that never goes out of style. Probably the best way to give a timeless appeal to your kitchen.

These excellent qualities have definitely made it a favorite choice of many home-owners. The National Association of Home Builders (NABH) states that 26% of people in the US prefer medium brown kitchen cabinets. In comparison, 13% prefer dark brown kitchen cabinets.

So, to answer your question, yes, brown kitchen cabinets are definitely still in style. And if you want to stick to a traditional, farmhouse, or rustic theme (all are pretty popular!), brown kitchen cabinets are your one-stop solution!

Popular Questions About Brown Kitchen Cabinets (FAQ)

What Wall Paint Goes Best With Brown Cabinets?

The versatile brown color can pair well with most colors. However, gray, white, taupe, blue, greige, and green are a few wall paints that go best with brown cabinets.

What Countertops for Brown Cabinets?

Marble, quartz, or granite countertops can pair well with brown cabinets.

What Color Backsplash for Brown Cabinets?

To give a refreshing touch to your kitchen, use a white or light green backsplash; for a vibrant pop, use turquoise or yellow backsplash; for an industrial outcome, use an exposed brick wall backsplash.

