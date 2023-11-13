Marble Countertops: The Crowned Champion Of Your Kitchen

ADVERTISEMENT

A kitchen without a countertop is like Romeo without his Juliet. Now, you wouldn’t want your kitchen to be so lonely, would you? You NEED a countertop if you are gonna cook! And it’s not just you. Countertops are in global demand because literally everyone needs them.

The market value for countertops is USD 142.83 billion in 2023. And it’s growing at a CAGR of 4.22%. And yes, there are many options for countertops to choose from. But nothing comes close to the opulence and richness of a marble countertop!

Marble Countertops: Dripping in Finesse

Image credits: roam in color.

Marble kitchen countertops exude an explicit kind of grace. The matte shine of the slab that just calls out to you or the ornate veins that naturally create art; yup, it’s all very captivating. And as alluring as they look, they demand a hefty sum from your pocket! But their lure is such that people would rather go for faux marble countertops than go with any other type!

If you are remodeling your kitchen or buying a new house, would you pick the marble countertop, too? Stuck in a conundrum? Don’t fear when Bored Panda’s here! This guide will give you everything you need about this incredible countertop. And hopefully, it’ll help you with your decision. Ready to explore? Scroll down!

The Pros and Cons of Marble Countertops

Image credits: Sidekix Media.

Nothing is perfect. Everything comes wrapped in pros and cons—even marble countertops. So, don’t be blindly dazzled by its shiny, gleaming surface. Check out the below-mentioned pros and cons carefully before making your decision.

Pros of Marble Countertops

When it comes to aesthetics , no other countertop can surpass marble. Its regal appearance, crowned by the vein network, symbolizes grandeur and luxury and can easily spruce up your kitchen.

Marble is a substance that remains naturally cool even in hot temperatures. Yes, bakers , it’s the one for you! It’ll be a great help during baking as it can help the butter within the dough remain cool. But be careful not to directly put a piping hot pan over the marble surface.

Marble remains a famous status symbol as it effortlessly embodies class. If you ever decide to sell your house, it might become a point of attraction for buyers, improving your home value .

Depending on how you maintain the marble countertop, its longevity is affected. With proper love and care, it can last for decades to come.

Cons of Marble Countertops

Marble is porous in nature, and it can easily absorb liquids and develop stains. If the stains aren’t cleaned immediately, they might take up permanent residence on your counter.

Marble is a soft stone, so be extra careful with your countertop. Cutting on it directly can give it scratches , and exposure to acid will etch it.

Due to age, time, and regular usage, the surface of the marble counter can develop a patina so that it might look old, and the color can also grow dark.

Marble is an expensive alternative as opposed to other countertops. Not everyone will be able to afford it.

Marble Countertops Cost

The standard price range of marble countertops is from $40 to $100 per square foot. However, the more expensive ones, like Calacatta marble, can cost $180 per square foot. On top of the marble cost, the installation charges can range between $1000 to almost $10,000, depending upon the marble and the installation area’s span.

How to Clean Marble Countertops: Maintenance and Care Guide

Image credits: cottonbro studio.

Well, it does add luxury to any ordinary kitchen, so it’s no wonder that maintenance of marble countertops is high. They need regular loving and pampering for an extended lifespan. Seal them every 7-8 months upon installation so the stains don’t turn them into their home. But if they stain, use ammonia and hydrogen peroxide to clean the stains out. Never use any acid cleaners, as acid can etch the marble.

Regularly (or on the days you cook), clean the marble countertops with a cloth dipped in non-acidic soap and hot water. Periodic polishing is also a good practice to keep them looking new. Keeping acids away from marble is always recommended as it might dull the surface. Lastly, marble chips very easily, so refrain from bumping heavy objects into it.

10 Dazzling Design Options With Different Types of Marbles

The amazing upside to marble countertops is the numerous options available. From different types of marbles to color variations, there’s a pretty long list of designs that you can pick from. But to make it easier for you, we have compiled the best ones below. Let’s look at them, shall we?

1. Classy Carrara White Marble Countertops

Image credits: Jakob Owens.

Homeowners globally love the classy Carrara marble countertop, making it the most popular option. Although its quarrying happens only in the mountains of Carrara, Italy, it’s the least expensive option for an iconic kitchen. A white Carrara countertop will pair well with bold base cabinets and effortlessly steal the show.

2. Black Calacatta in a White Kitchen

Image credits: Andrea Davis.

Black calacatta marble is perfect for a dramatic impact in a sophisticated, serene white kitchen. The intricate network of white veins will pair with the kitchen, while the gleaming black surface will garner the spotlight. Make it chic by hanging modern kitchen lights above the black calacatta and let it shine.

3. Pretty and Pristine Pink Marble Countertops

Image credits: Fernanda Dovigi.

Why not step out of tradition and go with a unique and pretty pink marble countertop? It will definitely be the first thing guests notice when entering your kitchen. Its rarity has made it quite expensive, but it can instantly jazz up your space. Not just the kitchen, it can even prettify your bathroom, giving your house a pale pink, warm, and inviting aura.

4. Iconic Black and White Combo

Image credits: Level 23 Media.

Color combinations never go out of style, do they? And nothing is more iconic than the legendary black and white combo. A black marble perched on the kitchen island wrapped by a white marble countertop or vice versa is just what your kitchen needs. After all, nothing screams class more than the black-and-white duo.

Extend your kitchen island with a banquette and crown the look with pendant lights to add depth. Can’t get classier than that!

5. Gray Countertop to Match the Backsplash

Image credits: Sidekix Media.

Give a sleek new look to your kitchen with an elegant gray marble countertop. Gray is an understated color that oozes sophistication. Pair it with the kitchen backsplash, creating a calm and inviting cooking space.

6. Timeless Thassos: Serene White Marble Countertops

Image credits: Sidekix Media.

The Thassos marble from the Greek island of Thassos has been quarrying since the 6th century BC. It’s popular in the world as one of the whitest natural stones. Despite its ancient roots, it can give a modern zing to your kitchen due to its snow-white background, veinless surface, unique ability to reflect the light, and its dazzling purity.

Although it’s one of the most expensive choices, it creates an astonishing beauty that will definitely outdazzle everything else. But it has a risk of staining, so be extra careful with it.

7. Butcher Block and Blue Countertop

Image credits: Scotsman Company.

In case you didn’t know, mix and match is quite a popular thing now. So, a blue marble countertop paired with a butcher block perched on a kitchen island would be an instant hit. The wooden element will harmonize well with the sleek marble, creating a warm and cozy rustic vibe with a modern touch.

8. Luminous Crema Marfil Countertop

Image credits: Curtis Adams.

A Crema Marfil countertop is an excellent solution to induce subtle coziness atop bold cabinets. Crema Marfil marbles come in soothing hues ranging from beige to yellow. They mildly illuminate your cooking space and offer a pleasant, warm, inviting ambiance. Let it grace your kitchen and spread its mellow glow.

9. Stunning Statuario White Marble Countertop

Image credits: Curtis Adams.

For a subtle dramatic impact, go with the stunning Statuario marble countertop. Its dazzling white surface is interrupted by brilliant and bold gray or gold veining that easily makes it a refined center of attention. The gray-on-white or gold-on-white collaboration creates an artistic effect with significant patterns. It’ll be an absolute delight to have in your cooking area.

10. Beauty of the Brilliant Black Marble

Image credits: Anastasia Krachkovskaya.

When stuck in a quandary, always go back to black. Give your kitchen a moody and intriguing new look with a dramatic black marble countertop. You can blend it with black backsplash and cabinets or make it a striking focal point with cream backsplash and white cabinets.

Installation of Marble Countertops

Installing a marble countertop is a difficult task, even for experienced DIYers. Because first of all, it’s marble, it’s Heavy with a capital H! It needs a tough and durable base for support. And don’t even get us started on its cutting. It’s a challenging job that requires a diamond blade and a circular saw. And, of course, it requires you to wear all the safety gear, like a respirator with ear and eye protection.

Along with accurate measurement and using water for a better cutting experience, installing a marble countertop will be a complete hassle. It would be a sensible choice to get it installed by a professional as they can complete the task within half a day and give you a fresh, new marble counter.

On the other hand, if you do it on your own, it will for sure take up your whole weekend. There goes the plan to meet your friends for beers down the drain! Don’t say we didn’t warn you. But it’s your choice in the end, so choose wisely!

Image credits: Zac Gudakov.

Durability/Lifespan of Marble Countertops

Marble counters are highly prone to chips and dents and require frequent sealing. Marble is a diva that needs a lot of pampering, love, and attention. But if you do it right, a marble countertop can last over 100 years! Phew, imagine, it even outgrows you and can be passed down as a family heirloom, or should we say, a family marbleloom!

Shine Bright Like a Marble!

To be absolutely honest with you, marble is an expensive, high-maintenance option. No sugar coating it. But it does have an unparalleled elegance like no other countertop would. And yes, maintaining it is costly, but when it’s done properly, it could last for your whole life! No need to go through the hectic process of installing a new counter. That’s gotta be tempting!

In this article, we have laid bare all the good and the bad that come with a marble countertop. We hope it helps you in your decision. If you do choose to let it grace your kitchen, let us know in the comments below!

Image credits: Curtis Adams.

Marble Countertops FAQs

Is Marble Cheaper Than Granite?

Granite is slightly cheaper than marble as the standard range of marble is $40 to $100 per square foot, while the standard range for granite countertops is $40 to $60 per square foot.

Is Marble Good for a Countertop?

A marble countertop has many pros and cons. However, whether marble is good for a countertop depends on your personal preference. If you prefer elegance and durability (of course, with proper care), marble is your go-to choice.

What Not to Do on Marble Countertops?

Be careful not to bang heavy objects against your marble countertops to avoid scratches. Ensure that you don’t stain it or drop acid on it. Although it is heat resistant, avoid putting hot pans directly over marble (don’t do this even on granite, butch block, or quartz countertops) as it might discolor or burn. Always safer to use a pot holder.

Do Marble Countertops Chip Easily?

Marble isn’t the hardest material. Hence, a marble countertop can chip easily. So, make sure that you seal it frequently.