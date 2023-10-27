ADVERTISEMENT

Every one of us has different interests, hobbies or opinions about various things. Similarly, every one of us has different income and the way we choose to deal with our money. And by that I mean some of us like to spend our paychecks as soon as we receive them, some of us try to save up but also buy necessities or something that we really want, and others simply try to save up everything and buy things that are only really necessary. 

However, probably most of us have things that may be hobbies, maybe collections or maybe just some other thing, like, lets say skincare, that when we really think about it - we spend so much money on... But you know what? If it makes us happy and doesn’t harm us in any way, it’s not that bad, right? 

On that note, one Reddit user started a thread online asking netizens to share their interests that they spend unjustifiable amounts of money on. We have gathered 40 of them here, so scroll down, upvote the ones that look like they are worth the money or maybe you are also guilty of spending too much money on them and share your thoughts! 

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Books. People in my high school used to joke that I’d own a library by the time I turned 30. I’m 19 and I already have a “library” in my house. It’s really a spare bedroom that I put all my books and a couple comfy chairs in, but I call it a library.

nonexistantauthor , Gülfer ERGİN Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
61points
Add photo comments
POST
tituslawes avatar
TiredTitus
TiredTitus
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Personally, I say that is a justifiable expense. I love my mini library and like to lend books to share the pleasure.

Vote comment up
25
25points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Dogs. They have more toys and snacks in the house than I do.

dixiebelle64 , Simona Kidrič Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
48points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#3

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Crochet.

I have three jumbo size Tupperware containers full of yarn, but you best believe I always find a reason to buy more.

nikknacks , Kelly Sikkema Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
46points
Add photo comments
POST
linn_m_bladh avatar
Linn
Linn
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yarn shopping and yarn using are two different hobbies.

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#4

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online I spent over $3,000 on a gaming laptop so I could play my favorite video games while traveling.

I've mainly been using it to browse Reddit. I'm using it for that purpose right now.

If I were more mature, I might argue that the money I spent was unjustifiable. Luckily, I live in blissful ignorance of the consequences of my own actions.

gixk , Clastr Cloud Gaming Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
42points
Add photo comments
POST
motuskeletor79 avatar
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like to play Minecraft on my computer. I'm really liking the new update. It feels pretty groundbreaking

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Legos and tools. Both are expensive

Equivalent_Ad8133 , Xavi Cabrera Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
38points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#6

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Well, I recently took a break from Magic the gathering.......to pick up warhammer 40k......

Tortuga917 , Oleg Nabedo Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
31points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#7

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Housing and food. Y'know, basic survival. We all have to. But I can't justify how much it's costing us.

Peetz0r , Spencer Davis Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
29points
Add photo comments
POST
sepantt avatar
Superb Owl
Superb Owl
Community Member
11 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Despite being expensive, housing and food remain popular.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#8

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Live music. I shudder to think how much I’ve spent between tickets, travel, hotels, food, drinks, and extracurriculars over 25 years

DrWeghead , Vishnu R Nair Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online My classic car. Bought it cash in 2012 at 29, have had it for 11 years, and have spent irresponsible amounts of money on upgrades and projects over the years.

I don't drink, smoke, I pack my own lunches for work, take public transportation to work, but when it comes to my car, if it improves the drivability and reliability, money is no object.

I have many interests in my life - biking, walking, rowing, photography - they all pale in comparison to the release and joy I experience when I have the perfect drive with my wife, family and friends with me. It's expensive, frustrating with issues, repairs, upgrades, but it is the only interest in my life that has truly caused me to weep with joy during the experience.

Edit: Sorry everyone, did not intend to be cryptic - got too excited referencing it and forgot to list what it is.

1955 Chevy Bel-Air 2-Door Post (Sedan)

['55 Bel Air 2 Door Sedan](https://imgur.com/a/r42sqJm)

['55 Profile](https://imgur.com/a/o7uu7gg)

[LS3](https://imgur.com/a/6EEPYLs)

Intersectaquirer , crudmucosa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#10

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Whatever random hobby or interest I randomly acquire that peter’s out after about a month and I’m left with stuff I won’t touch again.

b4rigger , Andrea Piacquadio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
26points
Add photo comments
POST
steveinconverse avatar
One legged Steve
One legged Steve
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is me and my adult ADHD. Spent hundreds, if not more, on camera gear because I used to do photography...lost most of my interest and had to sell the gear to pay bills after a major health issue happened and I can't work right now.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#11

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Guitars and hifi gear. It was all cheap if my wife asks.

insertitherenow , Yabee Eusebio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
25points
Add photo comments
POST
motuskeletor79 avatar
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to play the guitar all the time until I got hurt while playing and it broke. It wasn't to bad but ended up being a real fender bender

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#12

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Gardening/landscaping

alwaysyardening , Karolina Grabowska Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
motuskeletor79 avatar
Harley
Harley
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I used to be really terrified of gardening and plants. But eventually I grew a pear

Vote comment up
23
23points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#13

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Horses

ragdoll-cat , Helena Lopes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
24points
Add photo comments
POST
llsewer avatar
Jaguarundi
Jaguarundi
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I spend about $7,000.00 USD on my horse annually, on feed, vet, farrier, stabling. She's like having an adult child with her own apartment and no income to speak of. She's family just as much as my cats are to me.

Vote comment up
18
18points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#14

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Home cooking.

I have 15+ different Wüsthof knives, Le Creuset pans and dutch ovens, and a ton of other things like mixing bowls, cutting boards, etc, that are more premium brands because prepping and cooking helps with my anxiety and depression, and if I'm gonna splurge on something, it's going to be on something(s) I use regularly.

Blanketsburg , Pavel Danilyuk Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
23points
Add photo comments
POST
miriamemendelson avatar
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bless 'em, but it doesn't have to be that way. Though, if it makes them happy (or less depressed/anxious), more power to 'em!

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#15

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online DSLR camera body and $15,000 in lenses.

zenos_dog , Ben Griffiths Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
20points
Add photo comments
POST
lee451h avatar
Lee Henderson
Lee Henderson
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I got a $45 adapter so I could use my old pentax bayonet lenses on my nikon d40

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online That god damn noise my bmw makes. It wont go away no matter how many parts I replace.

MostRadiant , Zan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
info_1148 avatar
Craftsman 64
Craftsman 64
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You sure it's not a blinker? I know most BMW owners have never heard what one sounds like.

Vote comment up
70
70points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#17

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Check my post history. Hot Wheels are so damn cool lmao.

kemcpeak42 , SoulRider.222 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
19points
Add photo comments
POST
miriamemendelson avatar
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IMLQWPHXRfA&pp=ygUtYW50aXF1ZXMgcm9hZHNob3cgbWF0Y2hib3ggc3VyZiB2YW4gYXBwcmFpc2Fs

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#18

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Coin collection, and especially ancient coins. I'm a far cry from the fat cats who could put a museum to shame with their Roman and Greek coins, but I'm fairly confident that I have the largest and most complete collection of Indo-Sassanian coins in private hands, or possibly in total. There are types that I own 60-80% of all known examples of.

Roman collection is coming along, although I can't bring myself to cross the threshold of spending more than $1,000 on a single coin. My kids are going to have a field day with that when I kick the bucket.

Finn235 , Gary Todd Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have an Alexander the Great era one from Athens. Mind-blowing to think where that might have been in order to get to me.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#19

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Coffee.

Spent prob close to $5k on a super automatic, a traditional espresso machine, equipment, etc.

scott226 , Lina Kivaka Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
17points
Add photo comments
POST
miriamemendelson avatar
Mimi M
Mimi M
Community Member
14 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh lord... Back when I was a coffee drinker (and don't get me wrong, I still love it in theory), I preferred pouring freshly ground coffee into a simmering pot of water, letting it sit, stir once, let grounds settle to bottom and pour into cup. Found out later this is called 'Cowboy Coffee'.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#20

I have ADHD. I can justify any amount of money I spend to chase that dopamine.

ferocioustigercat Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
kalanireel avatar
digitalin
digitalin
Community Member
6 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

YES. And every new hobby, even the "cheap" ones, can be pricey. Example: running. It's just a pair of shoes, right? And jog bra. And exercise clothes. And water bottle. And step counter. Crochet? Just some yarn and hooks. And books. And buttons. And ... Every time.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online The Eurovision Song Contest. I became a fan at age 14 in 1993. I first attended the live show in Norway in 1996. Then every year until 2006, plus once more in 2015. I must have spent tens of thousands of pounds on Eurovision over the years. It’s taken me all over the place, including Israel, Ukraine and Latvia - to name just a few. Yes it’s been expensive, but I wouldn’t swap those experiences for anything!

EuroSong , Michael Doherty Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#22

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online flavor of the season obsessive hobbies. Photography, RC cars, Flying FPV, camping, bicycling. Anything that can be enjoyed becomes my master, and I its under-funded slave.

VacUsuck , cottonbro studio Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#23

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Booze. Mind you I’m not much of a drinker, and I can cradle a 1/6th dram of whiskey for half an hour. However, I am a sucker for supporting small, local distilleries and wineries, so I have a collection of unopened spirits bottles (the gf takes the wine lol).

I explain that I don’t have a drinking problem, just a “buy alcohol” problem.

S_SubZero , Chris F Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
14points
Add photo comments
POST
jessicaspecht avatar
Jessica SpeLangm
Jessica SpeLangm
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I enjoy buying beer and wine from local breweries and wineries when I can. They don't usually last very long unopened. That being said, I've gotten some 6 packs where after I had a sip of the first can, I have to figure out what to do with the rest of that can and the other 5 because it's SO horrible tasting I can drink any more of it.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#24

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Video games.

TheSunViking , Sam Pak Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
michaelwalbeck avatar
BlueBlazer999
BlueBlazer999
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If the game is worth the money, it’s justifiable. If it’s a generic shooter for $100, probably not.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#25

It was alcohol… now I can justify all my purchases because I didn’t spend them on booze.

TacosAreJustice Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
13points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#26

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Anyone that has curly hair that has dived into “The Curly Girl Method”, already knows… HAIR PRODUCTS. I have a whole cabinet above the toilet AND medicine cabinet FULL of hair products. My husband gets so pissed, but then I remind him I am faithful, work full time, cook his meals, and don’t do [substances], so…

ChrysMiss , Nataliya Vaitkevich Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
simoneyvandenheever avatar
neytjie
neytjie
Community Member
2 days ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The 20+ bottles of different things for hair. Sometimes wanna shave it off

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
#27

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Eating out

NoAd101 , Taha Samet Arslan Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#28

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online not now, but 20 years ago, I was armature auto racing in SCCA. I'd spend 600 dollars for a set of tires I'd use 1 weekend.... why? because new tires were good for 2 seconds a lap, and that was the difference between top 3 and mid pack.

all for 20 dollar trophies.

2Loves2loves , Pixaba Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
View more commentsArrow down menu
#29

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Machine tools and machinist tools. I'm a s**t for Starrett tools.

thefairlyeviltwin , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
andrew-w00197 avatar
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Did I say that out loud? (he/him)cis/het
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To be fair, Starret tools are excellent quality, but here in the UK, they tend to be overpriced when compared to Moore and Wright or Mitutoyo, which are of equal quality.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#30

30 Expensive Hobbies People Still Choose To Invest In, As Shared Online Running shoes. I've got about 8 retired pairs in my closet and 6 active pairs. I probably drop $1500/year on running shoes.

helodriver87 , Tirachard Kumtanom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
apatheistaccount2 avatar
Apatheist Account2
Apatheist Account2
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You should do like we used to do - and call it "spend" instead of "drop", then it might resonate what you're doing.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

Note: this post originally had 40 images. It’s been shortened to the top 30 images based on user votes.

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!