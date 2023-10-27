On that note, one Reddit user started a thread online asking netizens to share their interests that they spend unjustifiable amounts of money on. We have gathered 40 of them here, so scroll down, upvote the ones that look like they are worth the money or maybe you are also guilty of spending too much money on them and share your thoughts!

However, probably most of us have things that may be hobbies, maybe collections or maybe just some other thing, like, lets say skincare, that when we really think about it - we spend so much money on... But you know what? If it makes us happy and doesn’t harm us in any way, it’s not that bad, right?

Every one of us has different interests, hobbies or opinions about various things. Similarly, every one of us has different income and the way we choose to deal with our money. And by that I mean some of us like to spend our paychecks as soon as we receive them, some of us try to save up but also buy necessities or something that we really want, and others simply try to save up everything and buy things that are only really necessary.

#1 Books. People in my high school used to joke that I’d own a library by the time I turned 30. I’m 19 and I already have a “library” in my house. It’s really a spare bedroom that I put all my books and a couple comfy chairs in, but I call it a library.

#2 Dogs. They have more toys and snacks in the house than I do.

#3 Crochet.



I have three jumbo size Tupperware containers full of yarn, but you best believe I always find a reason to buy more.

#4 I spent over $3,000 on a gaming laptop so I could play my favorite video games while traveling.



I've mainly been using it to browse Reddit. I'm using it for that purpose right now.



If I were more mature, I might argue that the money I spent was unjustifiable. Luckily, I live in blissful ignorance of the consequences of my own actions.

#5 Legos and tools. Both are expensive

#6 Well, I recently took a break from Magic the gathering.......to pick up warhammer 40k......

#7 Housing and food. Y'know, basic survival. We all have to. But I can't justify how much it's costing us.

#8 Live music. I shudder to think how much I’ve spent between tickets, travel, hotels, food, drinks, and extracurriculars over 25 years

#9 My classic car. Bought it cash in 2012 at 29, have had it for 11 years, and have spent irresponsible amounts of money on upgrades and projects over the years.



I don't drink, smoke, I pack my own lunches for work, take public transportation to work, but when it comes to my car, if it improves the drivability and reliability, money is no object.



I have many interests in my life - biking, walking, rowing, photography - they all pale in comparison to the release and joy I experience when I have the perfect drive with my wife, family and friends with me. It's expensive, frustrating with issues, repairs, upgrades, but it is the only interest in my life that has truly caused me to weep with joy during the experience.



Edit: Sorry everyone, did not intend to be cryptic - got too excited referencing it and forgot to list what it is.



1955 Chevy Bel-Air 2-Door Post (Sedan)



['55 Bel Air 2 Door Sedan](https://imgur.com/a/r42sqJm)



['55 Profile](https://imgur.com/a/o7uu7gg)



[LS3](https://imgur.com/a/6EEPYLs)

#10 Whatever random hobby or interest I randomly acquire that peter’s out after about a month and I’m left with stuff I won’t touch again.

#11 Guitars and hifi gear. It was all cheap if my wife asks.

#12 Gardening/landscaping

#13 Horses

#14 Home cooking.



I have 15+ different Wüsthof knives, Le Creuset pans and dutch ovens, and a ton of other things like mixing bowls, cutting boards, etc, that are more premium brands because prepping and cooking helps with my anxiety and depression, and if I'm gonna splurge on something, it's going to be on something(s) I use regularly.

#15 DSLR camera body and $15,000 in lenses.

#16 That god damn noise my bmw makes. It wont go away no matter how many parts I replace.

#17 Check my post history. Hot Wheels are so damn cool lmao.

#18 Coin collection, and especially ancient coins. I'm a far cry from the fat cats who could put a museum to shame with their Roman and Greek coins, but I'm fairly confident that I have the largest and most complete collection of Indo-Sassanian coins in private hands, or possibly in total. There are types that I own 60-80% of all known examples of.



Roman collection is coming along, although I can't bring myself to cross the threshold of spending more than $1,000 on a single coin. My kids are going to have a field day with that when I kick the bucket.

#19 Coffee.



Spent prob close to $5k on a super automatic, a traditional espresso machine, equipment, etc.

#20 I have ADHD. I can justify any amount of money I spend to chase that dopamine.

#21 The Eurovision Song Contest. I became a fan at age 14 in 1993. I first attended the live show in Norway in 1996. Then every year until 2006, plus once more in 2015. I must have spent tens of thousands of pounds on Eurovision over the years. It’s taken me all over the place, including Israel, Ukraine and Latvia - to name just a few. Yes it’s been expensive, but I wouldn’t swap those experiences for anything!

#22 flavor of the season obsessive hobbies. Photography, RC cars, Flying FPV, camping, bicycling. Anything that can be enjoyed becomes my master, and I its under-funded slave.

#23 Booze. Mind you I’m not much of a drinker, and I can cradle a 1/6th dram of whiskey for half an hour. However, I am a sucker for supporting small, local distilleries and wineries, so I have a collection of unopened spirits bottles (the gf takes the wine lol).



I explain that I don’t have a drinking problem, just a “buy alcohol” problem.

#24 Video games.

#25 It was alcohol… now I can justify all my purchases because I didn’t spend them on booze.

#26 Anyone that has curly hair that has dived into “The Curly Girl Method”, already knows… HAIR PRODUCTS. I have a whole cabinet above the toilet AND medicine cabinet FULL of hair products. My husband gets so pissed, but then I remind him I am faithful, work full time, cook his meals, and don’t do [substances], so…

#27 Eating out

#28 not now, but 20 years ago, I was armature auto racing in SCCA. I'd spend 600 dollars for a set of tires I'd use 1 weekend.... why? because new tires were good for 2 seconds a lap, and that was the difference between top 3 and mid pack.



all for 20 dollar trophies.

#29 Machine tools and machinist tools. I'm a s**t for Starrett tools.