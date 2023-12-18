Pick The Best Granite Countertops For Your Kitchen With This Guide

Granite might be a rock, but it’s worth its weight in gold. It is a versatile material used in bathrooms, kitchens, patios, and flooring. But the most popular way to use it is to make granite kitchen countertops. A granite slab is the answer to many cooking area problems. Its surface won’t get scratched by knives, boiling water won’t damage it, and fire won’t affect its appearance—pretty much all you may want from a quality countertop!

Granite was introduced in the 1980s as an alternative to marble. When it became easier to cut and ship the material, it became a kitchen staple worldwide. Whether revamping your cooking area or going for a modern kitchen design, granite stone is an affordable, practical, and eye-catching solution.

Image credits: marbledotcom

What Are the Benefits of Granite Countertops?

If you plan on getting granite countertops for your home, you’ll be pleased to know it’s a valuable and handy option.

Durable

Granite is a durable, scratch and stain-resistant material. This solid natural stone can withstand heat, water, and other types of damage. It is also bacteria-safe. Since granite is built to withstand daily wear and tear, it will hold up well for many years.

Resale Value

One of the most exciting benefits of granite countertops is that they can boost the resale value of homes. This elegant cooking area material is an excellent investment.

Elegant

Granite brings a look of timeless elegance to any place where it’s installed. Since it’s a natural mineral, each slab is unique and attractive. Granite kitchen countertops always look beautiful and high-end. Moreover, granite countertops come in many colors and have beautiful speckled and dotted designs. Since it’s a natural stone, each piece has distinctive mineral makeup, making it one-of-a-kind.

Image size: iconstone

Even though granite is a popular kitchen island or countertop choice, you still need to consider a few things before installing it in your home.

What Are the Disadvantages of Granite Countertops?

Granite can add value to your home, but before you start remodeling, look at a few of its drawbacks.

Maintenance

This luxurious material must still be cleaned and maintained to prevent staining or bacterial growth. You also need to seal it annually, either by yourself or with the help of a professional contractor.

Image credits: freepik

Installing

Installing a granite kitchen countertop requires specialized tools and some experience. It is better to hire a professional to complete this process because of the slab’s weight and to ensure compliance with the warranty terms.

Image credits: zinkevych

Costly Repairs

Even though granite is extremely durable, it can get cracked or chipped over time. This can happen if the countertop is struck very hard in a weak area. When significant damage occurs, it’s vital to fix those issues immediately.

Image credits: Stev_k

Luckily, these drawbacks are easily fixed. If these nuances didn’t put you off, it’s time to learn the average cost of this natural stone so you can start creating your perfect kitchen!

What Is the Cost of Granite Kitchen Countertops?

The typical price range for granite kitchen countertops is $40–200 per square foot. On average, installation costs fall around $35–85 per hour. The overall cost of granite varies due to several factors, including:

Material Quality . There is no universally recognized grading system for granite, so retailers and manufacturers each have their own criteria.

Country of Origin (CO) . Granite tends to be cheaper if imported from countries with lower labor costs.

Shipping Costs . Shipping costs often contribute to raising the final price.

. Shipping costs often contribute to raising the final price. Granite Dimensions . Thicker countertops are often preferred for their durability, which is why they are also pricier.

Granite Colors . Certain colors, like Blue Bahia, are highly sought after, making them more expensive.

Tip: You can reduce the cost of granite kitchen countertops by purchasing them through a wholesaler.

Image credits: veneziasurfaces

Things to Consider Before Buying Granite

There are some important things regarding the size, finish, and type of granite that a homeowner should consider before purchasing. Here are some of them:

Thickness

Real granite thickness varies by geographic region. Whether renovating your kitchen or working from scratch, you should consider that thicker pieces cost more. They are also more durable.

Image credits: DirkTurpentine

Form

A granite top can come as slabs or tiles. Granite slabs usually come as 10-foot-long pieces. If you plan to use a slab for L-shaped or curved counters, you must make a seam. Tiles are slightly costlier and require more maintenance. However, granite tiles are easier to install.

Image credits: CAPO Kitchen and Bath

Finish

There are three types of finishes used for granite countertops:

A polished finish provides a smooth and reflective surface. It is the least porous option, which is great for cleaning but also accents imperfections in the material.

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy

A honed finish is smooth but not as shiny and reflective. It cuts down on glare and masks imperfections but doesn’t highlight the granite’s color as much.

Image credits: Curtis Adams

A leather finish is created when fabricators move diamond-tipped brushes across the surface, making the material look and feel like textured leather. It is less porous and highlights the color of the granite.

Image credits: maisonquartzforms

Now that you understand more about selecting this material, we’ve come to the fun part: choosing the best granite countertop colors!

Granite Countertop Colors and Ideas

Countertop installation becomes even more fun because of the variety of granite colors and patterns. You can easily find a shade to complement your home’s unique look. Here are a few of the options.

White Granite Countertops

Image credits: legacycountertops

White granite is popular for countertops because of its clean and classic appearance. It is partially made of quartz with a bright, reflective look and feldspar. White granite can also have blue, beige, or rose accents. Although Pearl and Alaska White are some of the most popular choices, other attractive white granite countertop options are New River White and Salinas White.

Black Granite Countertops

These dark granite countertops require minimal upkeep and excel at concealing stains due to their natural fine-grain texture. Black granite, in particular, stands out for its prominent speckles and veins. Pair black granite countertops with pale green, white, blue, pink, lavender, or yellow kitchen cabinets for a bold yet balanced look. Options like Nero Mist and Black Pearl represent some of the best choices in black granite stone.

Gray Granite Countertops

Gray countertops aren’t as dull or bland as you might have thought. Gray granite offers the most diversity of color compared to other options. These subtle shades have soft, smoky patterns or colorful veining. You can find some incredible blue, pink, black, green, silver, and gold hues in this granite stone. Some popular options for gray granite are Silver Pearl and Luna Pearl.

Brown Granite Countertops

Brown should be at the top of your list when looking for new granite options. It has a natural look that other colors don’t have. This color also brings a lot of warmth to the room and works beautifully with country kitchen designs. It blends well with wooden cabinetry and other wood furniture. Chocolate Bordeaux and Coffee Brown are two popular brown granite options.

Green Granite Countertops

Green is the most interesting and calming color among the different types of granite countertops. It helps create a soothing ambiance due to its nature-inspired color palette. Green pairs best with brownish or black kitchen cabinets. Chengde Green and Costa Esmeralda are two popular green granite options.

This natural stone is a superb kitchen countertop option, but it might help to understand how it holds up against other materials.

Quartz vs. Granite Countertops

Image credits: homebehindtheoak, Sidekix Media

Quartz countertops are synthetic stone products made of quartz chips, dust mixed with resins, and color pigments. They aren’t slabs of quarried stone and thus are more environmentally friendly. This engineered product is primarily uniform in appearance. It is also tough and highly durable.

Granite countertops are slabs of natural quarried stone. They have unique patterns and colors and aren’t uniform in their appearance. The real veining of granite can’t be replicated in quartz. However, granite isn’t as durable as quartz.

Granite vs. Marble Countertops

Image credits: Sergei Sushchik, Sidekix Media

Marble countertops are pretty similar to granite with their finish and polishing. The patterns on marble often resemble swirls. This material isn’t as durable as granite and can get damaged by excess heat. Marble is better suited for bathroom countertops or other low-traffic areas.

Granite has many flecks and vein-like patterns on its surface. This natural stone is durable and can withstand heavy pressure. It is also heat-resistant and easy to clean and maintain.

Granite Kitchen Countertop Maintenance and Installation

Installing new granite countertops and looking after them doesn’t have to be complicated. There are specific steps you should follow to do it well.

Measure It Right

Image credits: freepik

Granite is cut to size, so getting proper measurements is essential. Start by measuring the length and width of each countertop section separately using a tape measure. Include any curves or irregular shapes by measuring along both front and back edges. Then, measure the depth from the front edge to the back wall.

It’s best to create a sketch of your countertop layout and label each section with its measurements. If you’re aiming for your granite countertops to extend into the walls and double as a kitchen backsplash, make sure to measure that area as well.

Installation

Image credits: zinkevych

Granite is tough to set up yourself and requires specialized equipment. It’s best to get professional installation services rather than going the DIY route and trying to save money on labor costs. However, if you still plan on installing the granite kitchen countertops yourself, here’s what you need to do:

Take the precise measurements of the area where you want the granite slab or tile.

Decide what size overhang you want. A standard overhang is 1.5 inches; anything longer will require you to install steel braces for support.

Install a piece of plywood the same shape as your granite countertop. It should be approximately 0.75 inches to reinforce the granite.

Pick the type and color of granite you want.

Dry-fit the granite to the countertop to see if it is the correct size and shape you want. You can use an electric grinder to cut it down to size if it is larger than expected.

Lastly, use a caulk gun to cover the area where the countertop and granite should meet. The weight of the granite will hold it in place.

How to Clean Granite Countertops

Image credits: freepik

Wipe the granite countertop daily with a soft cloth and clean it with warm water. You can use the TriNova Granite Cleaner, which can clean the surface well without dulling the stone. Avoid using acidic cleaners with vinegar or lemon juice, which can damage the natural stone surface.

How to Seal Granite Countertops

Granite is a porous natural stone, so it’s essential to use a granite sealer once every five years to prevent it from staining. Old countertops will start getting more porous, which is when you know you need to reseal them. If you’re unsure whether the granite needs to be resealed, it’s best to check with a professional.

Image credits: Granite Gold, –Gingersnap–

However, if you want to assess the situation yourself, here’s what you need to do:

Pour a quarter cup of water onto the surface of the granite.

Set a timer for 30 minutes to see how long it takes for the slab to absorb moisture.

If the water is absorbed immediately or within a few minutes, it is time to seal the countertop.

You can seal the granite yourself using a protective sealant like Granite Gold. Spray it on the countertop’s surface and wipe it into the stone using a cloth. Once wiped, clean the area with a separate cloth. Repeat this process 2–3 times for the best results.

How to Polish Granite Kitchen Countertops

Image credits: immo RENOVATION

The best way to keep your granite countertop looking new and shiny is to polish it regularly. You can make it shine by pouring some cooking oil on a soft cleaning cloth and wiping it on the counter. Then, buff the surface. It will make the counter stain-resistant and give it a glossy finish. Another alternative to get a shinier surface instantly is to use products like Weiman granite polish.

What is the Average Lifespan of a Granite Kitchen Countertop?

If you follow these steps and look after your kitchen countertop well, it should survive for around 100 years (that’s an entire human lifespan!). Granite can survive regular wear and tear, but you must repair it when it cracks, reseal it often, and keep it clean.

What Are the Top Granite Brands?

If you are installing and purchasing granite yourself, it’s best to know the top suppliers. AGM Imports, Cosmos, Levantina, and MSI Stone are a couple of trusted granite suppliers.

Granite is a Rock-Solid Investment

Granite kitchen countertops will help you create a stylish culinary sanctuary with eye-catching designs and unique patterns. Imagine how fun meal prep will become with a countertop that is cool and smooth to the touch! You may also combine the luxurious granite countertops with modern and stylish kitchen cabinets. It’s time to create the kitchen of your dreams!