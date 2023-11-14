Quartz Countertops Guide: Maintenance Tips & 15 Chic Decor Ideas

“Kitchens should be designed around what’s truly important — fun, food, and life,” says the French chef Daniel Boulud. Hence, designing your kitchen is a project in which you should pick up the most stylish and practical material. Quartz might be the answer. It’s like having the beauty of natural stone without the high-maintenance drama.

We’re talking 90% powdered quartz, 8% – 10% resins, polymers, and pigments. This kitchen or bathroom’s rockstar is durable, easy to handle, and comes in a palette of colors and patterns. People love it (you’ll fall in love, too, if you haven’t already) for its sleek look and resistance to stains and scratches.

Image credits: Sergei Sushchik.

Based on the 2023 U.S. Houzz Kitchen Trends Study, quartz has topped countertop upgrades for three consecutive years. In 2023, quartz was the first choice for homeowners (36%), followed by granite (23%), wood slab (10%), quartzite (8%), and marble (5%).

While there’s been a slight decrease in demand due to import costs from China, quartz remains the top pick among countertop materials. However, will quartz continue to be popular in the near future?

The latest Global Market analysis on Quartz Countertops predicts increased use of quartz countertops. Based on this research, quartz countertops are expected to be used for residential purposes more than commercial ones. That’s due to the rising demand for modular kitchens and toiletry shelves in modern bathrooms.

These fluctuating trends indicate that quartz countertops are all the rage in kitchens and bathrooms. Now, let’s break down why quartz is the go-to material for your space.

Popular Quartz Countertop Colors & Patterns

Only three questions can help you define the right color, pattern, and type of your quartz countertops. Once you define your budget and needs, move to the catalog of different styles of quartz.

To ease the process, ask yourself these three questions:

What’s the type of quartz I can afford?

What color fits with the rest of my decor?

What pattern would look stylish on my quartz kitchen countertops?

Neutral colors like white, light gray, and beige are generally the most popular because they go well with various kitchen or bathroom designs. They also give a clean and timeless look. Here are some of our top picks from the best brands building quartz-based products.

Our top five picks from CaesarStone: Ocean Foam, Calacatta Nuvo, Adamina, Primordia, and Coastal Grey.

Five cool patterns for quartz countertops by Cambria: Big Sur Mist, Wilshire Red, Bellwater, Montgomery, and Sandgate.

Five shades we love by MSI Surfaces: Chakra Beige, Iced Grey, Hazelwood, Fossil Gray, and Calico White.

Five quartz patterns by Cosentino: Blue Pearl, Ocean Storm, Umber, and Helena.

If you want something bold and unique, go for dark colors like black, navy, or deep green. Our top five picks for dark-engineered quartz counters are Golden Dragon, Midnight Corvo, Armitage, Somnia, and Woodlands.

White Quartz Countertops Vs. Black Quartz Countertops

We’re always stuck in the never-ending, classic battle of light and dark interior design. Both color schemes offer unique and attractive decor ideas, but let’s break down what we can expect from each.

White Quartz Countertops

Timeless : White and beige shades exude a clean, classic decor for many years.

Adaptable : White quartz countertops are easy to match with other cabinet colors.

Airy Room : Light shades brighten the place, making it look more spacious.

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy.

Black Quartz Countertops

Dramatic Impact : Dark shades create a dramatic look and a stunning focal point.

Luxurious look : Dark tones create bold contrasts and add a luxury touch.

Ultimately, the best colors and patterns are the ones that resonate with you and complement the overall design of your kitchen or bathroom. Trust your instincts and go with what feels right for you.

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy.

Pros and Cons of Quartz Countertops

This is the section that will help you decide whether to go for quartz countertops or not. As we list the advantages and disadvantages of quartz, you can weigh these factors and ask yourself if this is the material you want and need in your house.

Pros of Quartz Countertops

Choose quartz if you want a material with the pros below:

Hygienic & Safe: Easy to clean and maintain a hygienic place.

Variety of styles: Comes in various colors and patterns to match any design.

Home value: Quartz is a popular material, so it can increase your home value.

Durability: Quartz is tough and resistant to chipping, scratching, and cracking.

Low maintenance: It’s easy to clean and doesn’t require sealing or special care.

Design: It’s easy to match its shades and patterns with the rest of the decor.

Practical: Quartz is practical and less likely to stain than other materials.

Surface: Quartz non-porous surface resists the growth of bacteria, and mildew.

Long-lasting: A blend of quartz crystals and resin stands the test of time.

Cons of Quartz Countertops

Go for quartz countertops if you can compromise the cons below:

Costs: Quartz countertops can be pricier than materials like laminate or tile.

Experts: When installing or repairing quartz, you need experts to minimize seams.

Outdoor use: It’s best to avoid using it outdoors due to UV rays.

Mild cleansers: Avoid strong chemicals that lead to discoloration and dullness.

Not 100% natural stone: Quartz is a mixed material of crystals and other materials.

Mid-level heat sensitivity: Extreme heat will cause burn marks on your pan and pot.

Quartz Countertops Vs. Alternative Materials

Now that we’ve covered the ins and outs of quartz countertops, let’s break down how they stack up against other popular countertop materials.

Quartz Vs. Granite Countertops

Material: Granite is a 100% natural stone, whereas quartz is a manufactured product designed to mimic the appearance of natural stone. Thus, quartz can be considered more environmentally friendly than granite.

Surface: Granite offers a porous surface, while quartz has a non-porous surface. This means that quartz is bacteria-free and easy to clean. Moreover, granite needs frequent cleaning and extra care as it’s pretty easy to get stained.

Costs: Quartz tends to be a bit pricier than granite because it provides all the qualities that homeowners want, like easy maintenance, durability, and excellent design. Premium quartz costs between $75 to $200 per square foot, while granite costs between $50 to $130 per square foot installed.

Daily Use: Granite is less durable than quartz and is more likely to stain. Moreover, quartz is an unbreakable material that is highly resistant to scratches. Granite, on the other hand, requires more care and regular sealing to look at its best.

Popularity: One big reason why quartz is more popular than granite is that it is a hassle-free option. Plus, it’s super durable, so it can handle the wear and tear of a busy kitchen or bathroom.

Design: Quartz looks like stone and is easy to customize, whereas granite offers numerous design alternatives. However, homeowners must find the right granite piece to match with the rest of the room design.

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy.

Quartz Vs. Marble

Material: Marble is strong and heat-resistant as a metamorphic rock. On the other hand, quartz is an engineered product that is strong and resistant to cracks but less resistant to heat.

Surface: Marble offers a porous surface, making it prone to stains. Quartz is the opposite, non-porous, so it doesn’t stain. Marble is susceptible to etching from acidic substances, while quartz gets burn marks from hot pans or pots.

Cost: Marble and quartz are similar price-wise. Correspondingly, it’s $60 to $180 per square foot premium marble and $75 to $200 per square foot premium quartz.

Maintenance: In marble countertops, minor scratches or dings can be filled with color-matched epoxy or resin for cosmetic purposes, whereas quartz is less likely to chip or crack. However, if it does happen, chips in quartz can be repaired with a color-match epoxy or resin kit. Marble requires resealing every six months, while quartz doesn’t need resealing.

Design: Marble is popular for its unique veining design in various colors and patterns. On the other hand, quartz has a more consistent appearance. White quartz can look similar to marble.

Image credits: Carl GARTMAN.

15 Ideas For Stunning Quartz Kitchen Countertops and Bathroom Counters

At this point, you’ve probably decided about having quartz in your house. Now, you probably want to know how to enhance the style and functionality of your space with quartz. We’ve carefully created a collection of adaptable interior designs that look stylish and are also budget-friendly. Whether you’re craving a new kitchen look or a bathroom makeover, these ten stunning quartz countertop ideas will help you create a timeless design for your space.

1. The Past Meets the Present

Let’s step into the Williamsburg Schoolhouse by The White Arrow Studio, where the past meets the present in a stunning kitchen transformation. This space exudes timeless charm in Brooklyn, New York. Inspired by the building’s original character, we can spot the Victorian style on the walls, salvaged doors, antique sinks, elegant white shaker cabinetry, quartz countertops, and shiny golden fixtures.

Image credits: thewhitearrow.

2. Darkness Invasion

Create a modern and luxurious bathroom decor with Cambria’s Menai quartz (black with silver sparkles). The Menai pattern is ideal for open shelves, a sleek freestanding bathtub, the toilet, and the sink. Opt for dark wall colors like chocolate brown or black. Illuminate the space with modern pendant lights or wall sconces. Complement it with silver fixtures and mirror frames for a cohesive and glamorous finish.

3. All-white Monochromatic Look

Match the countertops with the kitchen backsplash to achieve a monochromatic look. Caesarstone offers Pure White or Vivid White Quartz shades that will create that all-white aesthetic effortlessly. Use copper or brass fixtures to break the pattern. This combination will make your space look airy, open, and timeless.

Image credits: Max Rahubovskiy.

4. Traditional Tudor Style Culinary Space

Quartz is ideal for old-money interiors like this Tudor-style kitchen, where priorities scream comfort and history. In this kitchen decor, we can see a nice balance between old-world charm and modern days.

Image credits: emilywunderdesign.

5. Beach Vibes All Year Long

We should all opt for relaxing bathroom decor as the bathroom is the most private space in the house. Thus, we suggest using the Helena pattern by Dekton Cosentino for the toiletry shelves and sink. Break the pattern with dark blue cabinets, and let the white quartz, Helena mimic a beach’s serene white sand dunes. A thoughtful combination of white and blue mosaic bathroom tiles will add the final beachy touch to the bathroom. Moreover, we suggest finding and adding beach-looking ornaments to feel like walking on the beach in every season of the year.

Image credits: Chastity Cortijo.

6. Total Space Makeover

If you’re renovating your space, we suggest considering Corian quartz (formerly known as Zodiaq quartz). You can choose various colors and patterns for your kitchen renovation, bathroom remodeling, or interior wall surfaces. Our suggestion for a stunning focal point in your renovation plan is Black Goldstone, complemented with brass or copper fixtures.

Image credits: coriandesign.

7. Old War Vibes With Metallic Gray Backsplash

Step into this beautiful kitchen of modern days by Turek Interiors. The white quartz countertop shines as a beautiful blending element, while deep navy blue cabinetry makes us feel the old-world charm. Metallic gray subway tiles bring a touch of nostalgia. History and modernity converge perfectly in this space, creating a truly unique and captivating ambiance.

Image credits: turekinteriors.com.

8. Rustic Industrial Kitchen

Parker Bathrooms and Kitchens presents a fantastic, stylish, and practical culinary space. The stunning Calacatta Venato quartz kitchen island is a seamless and dramatic centerpiece. The clean and crisp lines of the design are complemented by raw and natural materials. The handle-free cabinets and integrated appliances create a high-tech look. On the other hand, white walls, floors, and ceilings make the kitchen look more spacious.

Image credits: Sidekix Media.

9. Modern Farmhouse Bathroom

Kowalske Kitchen & Bath set the bar too high with this modern farmhouse decor. Layers of texture and pattern add depth to the white space, featuring shiplap walls, charming hexagon tile, quartz counters, and sleek matte black fixtures. The color palette of black, white, and warm wood tones creates a balanced and visually appealing interior.

Image credits: Kowalske Kitchen & Bath.

10. Colorful Country-themed Space

Quartz isn’t simply durable and neutral-shaded. You can create vibrant, colorful space decor with beautiful quartz shades and patterns. For a colorful design, we recommend using Cosentino’s Silestone slabs in Arcilla Red and Cala Blue, complemented by a yellow tile backsplash. These rich and warm colors will add a playful touch to your space. Match the countertops with cabinetry, chairs, curtains, and accents to create a cohesive look. For instance, you could pair Arcilla Red countertops with white or cream-colored cabinetry, blue chairs, and beige curtains.

Image credits: ctkc.stonecenter.

11. Dragon Flame on Your Space

Cambria’s fascinating Golden Dragon Quartz pattern is the last name of attractive and luxurious decor. This is a golden waved and veined black quartz. It’s best to add it as a centerpiece, like a kitchen island, a freestanding bathtub, or as an accent wall. The ideal decor to emphasize this pattern is a dark room with golden fixtures and low lighting.

Image credits: cambriasurfaces.

12. Golden Veins For a Luxurious Look

Foggy City by Cambria, Awake by Dekton, Versailles Ivory by Silestone, and every other white quartz with golden veins lead to a touch of Victorian style. Pair these countertops with ornate, antique-inspired fixtures, chandelier-style lighting, and detailed cabinet handles. Consider deep plum or burgundy accent walls, plush velvet upholstery, and neutral walls to complete the luxurious look.

Image credits: bros_architects.

13. All Wood Kitchen

Wood is the one thing we will never give up on using in our culinary spaces, especially the butcher block countertops. However, in this wooden decor by United Granite NJ-NY, we can see a quartz countertop in shades of beige, brown, and white. This is an ideal example of how wood flooring, cabinets, and quartz kitchen countertops create a timeless design.

Image credits: LynnePike.

14. Basement Bar Remodel

Quartz can fit almost anywhere. Since it’s easy to customize, it’s also a lifesaver for small spaces. In this Mequon basement project, Kowalske Kitchen & Bath remodeler shows us that quartz countertops, hickory cabinets, a brick accent wall, and other well-thought-out design elements can turn the tables for an empty basement space.

Courtesy of Kowalske Kitchen & Bath.

15. High Tech Dining Area & Spacious Galley Kitchen

Oppolia Home provides a fantastic example of combining a kitchen with a dining area in the same space and still making it look ample, simple, and modern. The gray lacquer cabinets form an elegant aisle for the galley kitchen, while the L-shaped kitchen island with built-in appliances makes a functional yet stunning focal point. In this design, we can see a white-veined countertop. The white and gray color combination is always smart for sleek lines and an ultra-modern look.

Image credits: Sidekix Media.

Tips for Maintaining Quartz Countertops Always Sparkling

Quartz is a low-maintenance material that doesn’t require regular sealing, and the maximum of daily tasks is wiping the surface using non-acidic soap. Moreover, stains on quartz are only on the surface level, which means mild detergents are enough for cleaning quartz countertops. Below, we’ve listed essential tips on how to clean quartz countertops to keep their surfaces sparkling and long-lasting in your space.

How to Clean Quartz Countertops

Use a microfiber cloth for hardened food or liquid.

Mix mild dish soap with warm water for tougher stains.

Apply dish soap and warm water, then wipe away the residues.

Avoid abrasive quartz cleaners with high pH levels, as they can damage the surface.

Use an all-purpose cleaner (without harsh chemicals) for streaks or smudges.

Removing Stains

Act quickly to prevent discoloration.

Clean up spills like coffee, tea, or red wine immediately.

Spray and scrub with a microfiber cloth, then rinse and wipe dry.

Mix equal parts of hydrogen peroxide and water for stains.

Avoid excessive force or pressure.

For tough stains, try a paste of baking soda and water and scrub them gently.

Regular Maintenance

Always wipe dry after cleaning for streak-free results.

Use a soft, damp cloth to clean surface dust and spills daily.

Clean the quartz countertop immediately after each use.

Always double-wipe the quartz with a dry cloth after cleaning.

Use cutting boards and trivets for extra protection against heat and scratches.

Image credits: Karolina Grabowska.

The Average Cost of Quartz Countertops

Now, let’s talk about money. Quartz countertops cost between $1,500 and $12,000. Most homeowners in the USA pay an average of $2,850. Here’s the cost range for different quartz types:

$80-$105 – Premium quartz with rich colors and consistency installed.

$70-$95 – Mid-level quality with a higher ratio of dust and chips.

$55-$75 – The cheapest quartz with a high percentage of dust and chips.

What’s the Difference Between Cheap and Fancy Quartz?

It’s mainly about what they’re made of. The higher the resin percentage, the cheaper the quartz. However, keep in mind that this ratio won’t affect the durability of the quartz.

Other things to take notes on are extra features and installation work that add to the bill. For example, customized edges and corners, additional jobs like setting a sink in, or adding extra plumbing stuff are extra costs you must consider carefully.

Image credits: Aaron Huber.

Quartz is Your Best Bet in the Kitchen & Bathroom

Quartz countertops are a top pick for kitchens and bathrooms. They’re engineered products blending powdered quartz, resins, polymers, and pigments, creating a stunning and resilient surface. Quartz is highly sought-after for interior design because it’s a low-maintenance and resistant material to stains and scratches. Now that you know why quartz countertops are a top-notch option for any home, share your thoughts in the comments and share this article with your friends. Let us know any new combination that might cross your mind!

Image credits: Murat Demircan.

FAQs

Is Quartz Better Than Granite?

Both quartz and granite have their own strengths and have proven to be amazing materials for kitchens and bathrooms. Quartz is awesome for being low-maintenance and highly durable. It’s less likely to stain and is more resistant to scratches. Granite, though beautiful, requires a bit more care and regular sealing. Ultimately, it’s all about your personal preferences and what suits your lifestyle and budget limits.

Can You Put a Hot Pan on Quartz?

Quartz is fantastic in many ways, but it’s sadly not the best at resisting extremely high temperatures. Yes, you can put a hot pan on quartz, but it’s not as heat-resistant as other materials. So, if you consistently place extremely hot items directly on quartz, it will eventually lead to burn marks or heat damage. It’s best to use hot pads or trivets to be safe.

Is Quartz a Luxury Countertop?

The good thing about quartz is the variety of grades and the price range. Anyone can choose what grade of quartz fits best to their needs and budget. The reason why quartz is often considered a luxury countertop material is its high-end look, durability, and wide range of customizable design options. While it may come with a higher price tag compared to some other materials, many people believe the benefits and aesthetic appeal of quartz justify the investment.

Which Is Better: Quartz or Marble?

To answer this question, ask yourself first: Do I want an easy-to-use material or a unique pattern with veins that screams luxury? It’s all about needs and preferences. Both offer a wide range of patterns. However, quartz is popular for being a durable, low-maintenance, and bacteria-free material, making it ideal for kitchens and bathrooms.

What Looks Like Quartz but is Cheaper?

Caesarstone suggests Corian as a more affordable alternative to quartz countertops. Corian costs between $40 and $65 per square foot, while quartz can exceed $200 per square foot.