Hydra Island, located in the Saronic Gulf of Greece, is a captivating destination that effortlessly blends natural beauty, rich history, and a laid-back atmosphere. This enchanting island is renowned for its picturesque landscape, pristine beaches, and charming architecture, making it a favorite among travelers seeking an authentic Greek experience. While Hydra boasts many charms, one of its most endearing features is its feline inhabitants. From the bustling harbor to the winding hidden streets, cats have become an integral part of the island's charm, enchanting visitors with their grace, independence, and irresistible allure.

The photos in this article were captured by me during my free time at the Romanian wedding photography workshop, 2Creative, which was held on the Greek islands. The photographers had the opportunity to explore the Greek islands, take stunning wedding photos, and indulge in the sea's beauty while sailing.

More info: Instagram