ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to a kitchen makeover, we often focus on elements like the island, backsplash, or wallpaper. However, the choice of color for our kitchen cabinets can have the most significant impact.

Take blue kitchen cabinets, for example. Using various shades of blue allows you to create the exact mood you desire, ranging from calming to bold. To dive into the realm of possibilities, let’s take a closer look at some real-life examples.

Below, you’ll find 17 modern kitchen designs with blue kitchen cabinets as their focal points. These ideas can guide you to redesign your current kitchen or draw inspiration for styling blue cabinets—even if you plan to repaint your existing ones blue!