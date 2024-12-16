While you're scrolling through, don't forget to check out a conversation with Laura Lynch, financial planner, podcast host, tiny house enthusiast, and founder of The Tiny House Adviser , and Lizzie and David Menhennetts, who live off-the-grid in a tiny home and share their experience on The Omni Tiny Homes website.

If you’re looking for compact living inspiration or you’re just a fan of tiny but mighty spaces in general, we invite you to scroll down to find a full list of posts from the 'Tiny Homes' Instagram account . Various exterior and interior solutions and decor ideas featured on this page prove that comfort doesn’t have to be defined by square footage.

Whether living small is a choice or a necessity, it doesn’t have to feel uncomfortable or restrictive. With careful planning, mindful decor choices, and a few DIYs, a tiny space can become a cozy retreat to which owners look forward to coming back after a long day.

#1 We Love This Tiny Home! So Warm And Cozy, Nestled Off Grid Share icon

RELATED:

#2 We Absolutely Love This Tiny House Design! Share icon

#3 Tiny House On The Beach Anyone? Share icon

Lizzie and David Menhennetts, who live off-the-grid in a tiny home and share their experience on The Omni Tiny Homes website, tell Bored Panda that they chose to move into their small house in Australia because they wanted to live more simply and sustainably. "Living in a bustling metropolis like Hong Kong, we craved a connection with nature and a chance to lessen our environmental footprint. Australia, with its wide-open spaces and commitment to eco-living, felt like the perfect place to chase that dream. Building our own tiny house, even with no prior experience, became a symbol of taking control and embracing a DIY adventure!" they fondly share.

#4 We Are In Love With This Treehouse! If You've Ever Wanted To Live In Style Among The Trees, This Is The House For You! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 A Beautiful Tiny House Right By The Lake! Share icon

#6 How Awesome Is This Home Share icon

On average, tiny homes range from 100 to 400 square feet‌. This is six times smaller than a standard house and cost 87% less to build than a typical home. It’s the main reason why people choose more compact dwellings. "It's a financial game-changer," agree Lizzie and David. "Building and living in a tiny house significantly reduces living costs, allowing us to focus on experiences and travel." Laura Lynch, financial planner, podcast host, tiny house enthusiast, and founder of The Tiny House Adviser, says, "Living in a smaller home or tiny home can reduce both the cost of the home along with the carrying costs: insurance, utilities, taxes, and maintenance. Tiny homes cost roughly 1/3 of the average single-family home in the U.S."

#7 Let’s Travel To Turkey And Visit @butikevlersapanca’s Beautiful Tiny Home Share icon

#8 A Frame Style Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 A Studio In The Woods Share icon

Not only is small living lighter on the wallet but it also can be better for our planet. "Living in a smaller home or tiny home reduces usage of energy, carbon footprint and waste in a full home's lifecycle," says Laura. Tiny homes produce less CO2 emissions than a typical house since they need less energy to heat and cool, making them a more eco-friendly choice. They require fewer materials to build, with many opting for recycled and energy-efficient elements. Additional features like solar panels, rainwater collection systems, and composting toilets further contribute to sustainability. "Sustainability became a seamless part of our lives," Lizzie and David say from experience. "We're more conscious of our energy consumption and waste production, actively seeking eco-friendly solutions."

#10 Okay.. Now This Is Awesome! "The Crows' Hermitage" Is An Old Stone Barn Converted Into An Airbnb Rental In The Countryside Just North Of Dublin, Ireland Share icon

#11 This Bus Is So Awesome! Share icon

#12 Box Style Plaster Home! This Beautiful Home Is Located In Australia Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Another great benefit of small homes is that they allow owners to focus on more simple and important things. "Living in a smaller home or tiny home allows a person to focus time, energy and money onto what is deeply important rather than required time, energy and money on a larger home," Laura says. "Tiny living fosters a sense of gratitude for simple things," Lizzie and David add. "We cherish the coziness of our home and the deeper connection it allows us to have with nature."

#13 How Awesome Is This Off Grid Cabin? Located In Quebec, Canada, Makes For A Cozy Stay During Winter Season Share icon

#14 We Absolutely Love This Tiny House Design! Share icon

#15 What An Incredible Transformation Share icon

On top of that, small living can have a positive impact on people’s mental health. A small, minimal, tidy space can feel calming. It acts as a nest in which a person feels cozy and comforted. Owners also don’t have to spend hours cleaning numerous big rooms and work demanding undesirable jobs to maintain a big residence, which in turn makes them happier. Research has even found that minimalism alleviated depression and enhanced flourishing. ADVERTISEMENT

#16 Such A Dream Tiny House Share icon

#17 Now This Is One Epic Van Transformation Share icon

#18 Such A Lovely Little Home Located In Hawaii Share icon

Now you’re probably thinking that with so many advantages, there has to be a catch, right? Well, you’d be correct. The main and most obvious downside to small living is the lack of ample space. What Lizzie and David struggled with the most when they started living in a tiny home was storage. However, with some brain-racking, they managed to fix the issue. "We learned to prioritize multi-functional furniture and clever storage solutions to maximize every inch. Decluttering became a way of life, and we found joy in minimalism," they said. ADVERTISEMENT "Another adjustment was adapting to a more communal living experience—everything is in close quarters! But open communication and respecting each other's space became second nature."

#19 Talk About Autumn Scenery Share icon

#20 It’s Hard Not To Fall In Love With A Tiny Home With This Much Character Share icon

#21 Cozy Cabin In The Washington Woods Share icon

Lizzie and David prove that couples can live in a tiny house, debunking the common misconception that such a living situation isn't suitable for people in relationships. A few other false beliefs about the tiny homes of others that Laura mentions are that tall people can't live in a tiny home or that only minimalists can pull off small living. ADVERTISEMENT "Tiny home ceiling heights are similar to other residential structures. My tiny house has 9-foot ceilings," she says. "Living in a small or tiny home allows for more functional use of space. If you work from home or have hobbies, a second adjoined or separate functional space, such as a studio, can be added to accommodate other space needs. This is more efficient than multiple unused bedrooms."

#22 Wouldn’t Mind Spending A Few Nights Here.. Beautiful Spanish Sunshine Share icon

#23 Kind Of Obsessed With This Home Share icon

#24 We Love The Plants, The Wooden Beams, Everything! Share icon

The biggest tip that Lizzie and David have for living comfortably in a tiny home is embracing smart design. ADVERTISEMENT "Invest in multifunctional furniture and utilize vertical space for storage. Declutter regularly and be ruthless with possessions you don't truly need. Living with less allows for a sense of calm and freedom," they recommended. "Another key aspect is creating designated zones for different activities within your tiny space. Lighting also plays a crucial role. Natural light is essential, and strategically placed skylights and windows can create a sense of spaciousness. Finally, embrace the outdoors! Extend your living space by utilizing a porch or deck, and prioritize getting out into nature whenever possible."

#25 How Awesome Is This Tiny Hotel In Atlanta, Georgia? Share icon

#26 Luckily For Me My Wife Likes Tiny Things Share icon

#27 So Cute! Love The Wood Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Lastly, Laura urges trying it out. "There are so many amazing small stays available on AirBnB or other platforms. Try it out in person to see if it would work for you!" "Building and living in our tiny house has been an incredibly rewarding adventure. It's not just about the space we live in, it's about a simpler, more intentional way of life. We hope our experience inspires others to explore the possibilities of tiny or alternative living!" conclude Lizzie and David.

#28 Check Out This Incredible Tiny Home Situated In Logan, Ohio Share icon

#29 We Love The Natural Light Share icon

#30 Simplicity. This Beautiful Home Sits In The Amazing Landscapes Of Norway Share icon

#31 We Love These Awesome Tiny Home Builds Share icon

#32 The Stunning ‘Napa Edition’ Tiny House Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Wood Plank Ceilings And Beautiful Shiplap Walls Share icon

#34 Wouldn't Mind Waking Up Here Every Morning Share icon

#35 Wow, Check Out This Crazy Van Transformation Share icon

#36 Treehouse Paradise. Talk About A Relaxing Escape Share icon

#37 Love The Creativity Poured Into This Design Share icon

#38 Such A Cozy Interior! Share icon

#39 We Absolutely Love This Tiny House Design! Share icon

#40 We Absolutely Love This Tiny House Design! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Just Wow! This Beautiful Simple Cottage In North Carolina Is The Perfect Getaway Share icon

#42 Imagine Spending The Weekend Here Writing Or Thinking Up Some New Ideas. This Is Where You'll Find Me Share icon

#43 Saw This For 60k On Facebook, What Do You Think? Seller Said It’ll Be Sold With The Furniture Included Share icon

#44 We Love This Tiny Home Build! What Do You Guys Think Of This Timber Frame Tiny Home? Share icon

#45 Super Awesome Off Grid Cabin Located In Northwest Wisconsin Share icon

#46 This Tiny Home Is So Beautiful! Share icon

#47 This Is One Heck Of A Container Home Share icon

#48 Wow. We Love This Tiny Home! The Color Choice Here Is Perfect Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#49 Happy Camper Alert Share icon

#50 Geodesic Dome At Its Finest. So Cozy! Share icon

#51 We Absolutely Love This Tiny House Design! Share icon

#52 We Absolutely Love This Not So Tiny, Tiny House! A Perfect Size For Those Who Would Love The Little Extra Space Share icon

#53 How Awesome Is This Treehouse?! Share icon

#54 34x10 Thow With Roof Deck. Been Dreaming Up This Design For Years. It Felt So Good To Bring It To Life Share icon

#55 We Love This Beautiful Tiny Home Design Share icon

#56 Loving All The 🌱 And Natural Light In This One Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#57 This Beautiful Tiny Home Is So Charming. This Tiny House Has A Beautiful Combination Of Neutral Colours And Wooden Work That Is Just So Perfect Share icon

#58 So Amazing How These Vans Can Be Turned Into Incredible Designs Like This One Share icon

#59 We Absolutely Love This Tiny House Design! Share icon

#60 We Love The Style Of This Home. Off Grid Surrounded By Wilderness Share icon

#61 Check Out This Beauty Of A Tiny Home. Located Just Outside Melbourne, Australia Share icon

#62 Home Is Where You Park It Share icon

#63 What Do You Think? Share icon

#64 How Awesome Is This Tiny Cabin In Mt. Hood, Oregon? Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#65 I Have Dreamed Of Designing And Living In A Tiny House (Cabin) On Wheels For A Very Long Time. At 60 Years Of Age I Employed A Tiny House Builder To Build My Own Design Share icon 9m long x 3m wide x 2.8m high … to lockup stage. My budget was very tight so after she was delivered to me I picked up the tools myself to fit out the interior of my tiny cabin all on my own … with my own two hands ... I had no prior building experience so went to YouTube to learn how to use power tools and inspiring social media pages, like this one, for courage. 🤭 All I knew was I wanted to make my tiny house look and feel like a tiny-rustic-cabin. So I found a fencer selling off old hardwood fence pailings, from fences erected in the 60’s and 70’s, and used them throughout the house in different and unique ways.

#66 Our Friends Put Their Tiny House On Our Farm! Communal Living Is The Future Share icon Our friends went through a traumatic health scare in their early 30s and decided to change their life and remove themselves from a (literally) toxic environment.



We all came up with the idea to put a tiny house on the farm.. and less than a year later here it is!

ADVERTISEMENT

#67 We Love This Beautiful Clean And Airy Tiny Home Design, So Much Natural Light Share icon

#68 We Absolutely Love This Super Sleek & Modern Tiny Home Share icon

#69 This Tiny Home Is So Cool! The Warm Colors Make For Such A Cozy Space Share icon

#70 Nights Here Would Be Incredible Share icon

#71 Tiny Kitchen Love Share icon

#72 Goals! Such A Cute And Welcoming Home, Almost Like A Fairytale Share icon

#73 What Do You Think Of This Beautiful Interior? The Loft Style Bedroom Is Our Favorite! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#74 Yay Or Nay? Share icon

#75 What Do You Think? Share icon

#76 This Tiny Home Sits In Amsterdam, Netherlands Share icon

#77 This Is One Epic Container Home. Loving The Orange Pop Of That Smeg Fridge! Share icon

#78 You Can Never Have Enough A-Frames🌲 This Beautiful Cabin Sits In Northern Vancouver Surrounded By Beautiful Scenery At Every Corner Share icon

#79 We Absolutely Love This Tiny House Design! Share icon

#80 Beautiful And Airy Tiny House On Wheels. We Absolutely This Home! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#81 In Love With This Off Grid Tiny Home! Share icon

#82 Would You Live Here? Share icon

#83 How Epic Is This Tiny Home Stay In Baguio, Philippines Share icon

#84 How Awesome Is This Model Share icon

#85 This Elevated Prefab Cabin, Perched Halfway Up The Andres Mountains In Southern Chile, Is A 1,033 Square Foot Home Furnished With A Plywood Kitchen And Durable Furniture Share icon

#86 A Container Getaway In The Mountains Of Tennessee Share icon

#87 Wow! In Love With This Tiny Home Build Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#88 35′-41′ Denali Xl Denali Xl By Timbercraft Tiny Homes $125,000 USD Share icon

#89 Wow! Now This Is One Small Cabin! Share icon

#90 What Do You Think? Share icon

#91 Check Out This Beauty Of A Tiny Home In Waikato, New Zealand Share icon

#92 And The Oscar Goes To Share icon

#93 What's Not To Love About This Tiny Home? Share icon

#94 Beautiful Tiny Home Vibes In Maine Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#95 A One Of A Kind Off Grid Tiny Home In Northern Ontario, Canada Share icon

#96 This Bus Is Just Incredible Share icon

#97 My 612 Sq Ft Home Share icon

#98 My Tiny House I Made For $300 Share icon Lil house I made out of pallets, super cheap gathered most wood and nails from working construction on houses in the area, bonkers what materials people throw away. The exterior has yet to be finished but is covered in tyvex.

#99 The Sanctuary Tiny Home Share icon

#100 We Absolutely Love This Tiny House Design! Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#101 Such A Wonderful Space & Beautifully Designed Tiny Home Share icon

#102 One Of Our Favorite Bathroom Designs For A Tiny Home Yet! We Love The Tiled Flooring Here, Amazing Work Share icon

#103 Concrete Home Anyone?✨ What Do You Think Of This Style? We Love How Open It Is. Perfect For Nice Sunny Days Share icon

#104 The “Alpha” Tiny Home. So Many Incredible Details In This Home Share icon

#105 The Whites And Browns Make For Such A Cozy Space Share icon

#106 We Absolutely Love This Tiny House Design! Share icon

#107 This Box Window Is Just Amazing. Gives Such An Open Feel To It Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

#108 Such A Beautiful Tiny Home Share icon

#109 Such A Beautiful Home! Share icon

#110 Inspired By A Mix Of Scandinavian And Japanese Design. This 400sqft Oasis Proves That A Little Creativity Can Go A Long Way Share icon

#111 Peaceful And Tranquil Share icon