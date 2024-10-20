Today, we’ve rounded up some truly awful designs from the internet to show you that just because something can be made, doesn’t mean it should be. These design fails are so bad, they even seem dangerous. Keep scrolling and prepare to cringe, Pandas!

When designing a product , designers aim to make it functional and, if possible, visually appealing as well. But, let’s be real, that doesn’t always happen. Sometimes it feels like they just run with the first idea that pops into their head—whether it works or not!

#1 The Most Unsafe And Dangerous Design Feature I've Seen In A Hotel Share icon

#2 Almost Pulled A Michael Scott While Delivering Groceries Today Share icon

#3 This Hair Dryer Melts Its Own Casing Share icon

In today’s competitive market, having a great product design can be quite beneficial for brands. With so many options available in the market, a well-designed product can help set a brand apart from the competition. Imagine a washing cleaner for utensils that not only comes with better cleaning power but also features an ergonomic design that makes it easy to grip and maneuver. Or this product might incorporate eco-friendly ingredients, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. In a crowded market, such thoughtful design can make all the difference, turning a simple cleaning product into a must-have kitchen essential.

#4 If You Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn't Efficient Enough, Here's An Idea Share icon

#5 The Glass Globe Of This Light Focused The Sunlight Enough To Burn The Sun's Path Into The Grass Share icon

#6 A Banana Slide That Trains Your Determination. If You Get Lost, Your Crotch Will Die Share icon

It might seem obvious, but the first thing a good product needs is solid functionality. It should do what it’s meant to do. For instance, consider a blender. Its primary function is to mix and puree ingredients so that you can make smoothies, soups, or sauces. A high-quality blender should effortlessly blend things into a smooth consistency, without leaving chunks behind. If the blender has a great design and comes in a variety of colors but fails to perform this basic task, then it’s not fulfilling its purpose. Regardless of how sleek or stylish it looks, people might hesitate to purchase it if it doesn't deliver on its promises.

#7 2023 Custom-Built Ford Box Truck With A Seriously Bad Design Flaw. I Can’t Shut The Driver's Door When I’m Fueling. It’s 7 Degrees With A Sub-Zero Wind Chill Today Share icon

#8 A Very Useful Ramp Share icon

#9 The Outlet Is Less Than A Foot Away From The Shower And Is Inside The Curtain. Is This Safe? Share icon

Functionality is more than just getting the job done—it’s about doing it efficiently and easily. If a product is hard to use or overly complicated, people are more likely to walk away frustrated, which can lead to bad reviews.

#10 Looks Really Safe Share icon

#11 Handicap-Accessible, On The Way Down Maybe...? Share icon

#12 New Windshield Completely Blocks Out Red Lights Share icon

Then, there’s the importance of durability. A well-designed product that lasts long not only pleases customers but is also better for the environment. Think of antiques or vintage cars; they’re still around because they were built to last. This kind of timeless design can make a product stand out.

#13 And I Thought Tide Pods Looked Like Candy Share icon

#14 A Bench At A Metro Station Share icon

#15 Nothing Like The Smell Of Coffee And A Good Eye Stab In The Morning Share icon

#16 This Power Plug Is Connected Exactly On The Opposite Side Of The Shower Share icon

A product also needs to look good and create an emotional connection with users. A beautiful design can evoke feelings of pride, excitement, or satisfaction, and that’s where brand loyalty starts. People love products that make them feel good.

#17 Our Municipality Finally Made Bike Lanes For Us Share icon

#18 Car At The Bottom Is Flooded. Car At The Top Has Been Totalled Share icon Due to flooding, water got into the mechanism and short circuited it. It raised the platform and this was the result.



#19 Just A Matter Of Time Share icon

#20 I'm No Architect, But I Think The Design Needs More Bolts Share icon

#21 I Can’t Be The Only One Who Thinks That This Looks Like Protein Powder Share icon

However, with all the focus on appearance and usability, safety cannot be overlooked. Some products, despite looking good and functioning well, are dangerous because of design flaws. Whether it’s faulty home appliances, toys, or even medical devices, defective products can lead to serious risks. These issues often arise from poor design, bad manufacturing, or lack of proper instructions and warnings.

#22 This Sign In A Hotel Elevator Is A Little Hard To Read Share icon

#23 Removing One Blade Will Definitely Make The Fan Work Share icon

#24 They Tried To Accommodate Blind People But Failed To See The Problem With This Design Share icon

It's crucial for designers to prioritize safety during the development process, ensuring that products are not only attractive and functional but also free from inherent dangers. This holistic approach to product design not only builds consumer trust but also encourages brand loyalty.

#25 Cherry On Top Of The Road Share icon

#26 A Late Night Bathroom Emergency May Become A Real Trip To The Emergency Room Share icon

#27 My Cat Just Trapped Me In The Bathroom By Opening A Drawer Share icon

In the end, great product design is about striking the perfect balance between functionality, aesthetics, usability, and safety. Which of these designs left you scratching your head? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this!

#28 This Soldering Iron Has A Screw On The Handle Directly Connected To The Heat Source. It Was A Burning Surprise To Say The Least Share icon

#29 A Rental Car That Depends On You Having Cell Data To Be Able To Run Share icon

#30 Room Fragrance Bottles Look Like Wine. Saved By The Sticker Share icon

#31 This Is Just A Plastic Toy, And Not Candy Share icon

#32 The Electrical Outlet From Hell Share icon

#33 This Back Road Near My House Share icon

#34 This Bench. Where I Live It's Very Hot, And It's Impossible To Sit In This Park Share icon

#35 The Entrance To Our Apartment In Berlin Share icon

#36 What Can Go Wrong If We Put The Power Button Next To The Most Used Key? Great Idea, HP Envy Share icon

#37 This Dangerous Bike Lane I Came Across While Biking Share icon

#38 One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely Share icon

#39 Why Are Hotels Like This? Share icon

#40 Bicycle Lane In Paris. The Two White Bumps Are Nearly Invisible Because Of The Paint Camouflaging Them Share icon

#41 I Can Hear This Image Share icon

#42 The Road Planners Must Really Hate Cyclists Share icon

#43 A Plastic Windowsill Above A Radiator Share icon

#44 Dangerous Wheelchair Ramp. Even If You Can Climb This Ramp With Your Wheelchair, There Are No Guardrails To Protect You From Falling And Hurting Yourself Share icon

#45 Because Who Cares About Fire Safety, Right? Share icon

#46 This Packaging Seems Dangerous Share icon

#47 Paint On My New Cheap Barbecue Melts When Charcoal Is Burning Share icon

#48 When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder Share icon

#49 2nd Birthday Badge. Potentially A Choking Hazard Share icon

#50 Hope You Don't Crash Share icon

#51 My Airbnb Assured Me That They Have A "Very Safe" Baby Gate Share icon

#52 This Slide-Looking Thing Is On The Playground. It's Raised In The Middle And Clearly Not A Slide Share icon

#53 Do You Take The Left One, Or Do You Take The Risk Of Being Shoved Into The Right One By The Door? And Yes, That Is The Main Bathroom Door Share icon

#54 My Toaster Melts Its Own Plastic When Toasting Share icon

#55 This Electric Heater Can Melt Its Plastic Casing When At Full Power Share icon

#56 A Plastic Vent Cover For An Industrial-Strength Heater Share icon

#57 This Hand Dryer At Work Is Kind Of Dangerous (Left - Stall Door, Right - Entrance) Share icon

#58 My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This Share icon

#59 I Hope The Electrician Knows The Sprinkler Schedule Share icon

#60 Stoplights In Lake Tahoe Filled With Snow Due To Not Having The Bottom Cut Out To Prevent Snow Accumulation Share icon

#61 My Burner Is Too Close To The Wall And The Landlord Just Paints Over The Melted Paint Share icon

#62 My 5-Year-Old Grabbed This Dangerous Cleaning Stuff As Soon As I Got Back From The Shops Because Of The Child-Friendly Packaging. It Even Says Keep Out Of Reach Of Children Share icon

#63 "Let's Put The Brake Lights Where Nobody Expects Them To Be" - Buick, Probably Share icon

#64 Great Positioning, Can't Open The Door Or Risk Crushing A Baby Share icon

#65 This Hair Bleach Share icon

#66 Stainless Steel Bench At The Beach. The Temperature Today Is 31°C Share icon

#67 Soap Gummies, Yum Share icon

#68 Saw This House For Rent On Marketplace. Pretty Sure The Death Pit Isn’t Up To Code Share icon

#69 Injury Attorney’s Dream Staircase Share icon

#70 Adaptation Of A Historic Building Gone Wrong Share icon

#71 This Coffee Grinder Fills Its Base, Motor, And Circuit Boards Up With Grounds. Over 1 Lb Of Grounds Came Out Of The Base, Seemed Like A Fire Hazard So I Chucked It In The Trash Share icon

#72 This Kid-Friendly Hand Sanitizer Package. Looks Like One Of Those Apple Sauce Things, No? Share icon

#73 That's Just Dangerous Share icon

#74 This Is How You Poison Children Share icon

#75 Designers Need To Stop Thinking This Way. One Can Go Up And Down The Stairs Mindlessly, Try Doing The Same Walking On This And It Will Take You To Hell Share icon

#76 A Modern Floating Staircase With Wooden Steps Is Looking Like Trip To The Hospital Share icon

#77 The Best Thing On The Playground Share icon

#78 A Pop-Up In My Car Telling Me The Dangers Of Taking My Eyes Off The Road, Causes Me To Take My Eyes Off The Road Share icon It literally came on whilst I was driving!



#79 The Display Doesn’t Indicate Which Tire Is Which. And According To The Manual, The Numbers Are Displayed Randomly Each Time You Drive Share icon

