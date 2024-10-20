ADVERTISEMENT

When designing a product, designers aim to make it functional and, if possible, visually appealing as well. But, let’s be real, that doesn’t always happen. Sometimes it feels like they just run with the first idea that pops into their head—whether it works or not!

Today, we’ve rounded up some truly awful designs from the internet to show you that just because something can be made, doesn’t mean it should be. These design fails are so bad, they even seem dangerous. Keep scrolling and prepare to cringe, Pandas!

#1

The Most Unsafe And Dangerous Design Feature I've Seen In A Hotel

The Most Unsafe And Dangerous Design Feature I've Seen In A Hotel

#2

Almost Pulled A Michael Scott While Delivering Groceries Today

Almost Pulled A Michael Scott While Delivering Groceries Today

#3

This Hair Dryer Melts Its Own Casing

This Hair Dryer Melts Its Own Casing

In today’s competitive market, having a great product design can be quite beneficial for brands. With so many options available in the market, a well-designed product can help set a brand apart from the competition.

Imagine a washing cleaner for utensils that not only comes with better cleaning power but also features an ergonomic design that makes it easy to grip and maneuver. Or this product might incorporate eco-friendly ingredients, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers.

In a crowded market, such thoughtful design can make all the difference, turning a simple cleaning product into a must-have kitchen essential.
#4

If You Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn't Efficient Enough, Here's An Idea

If You Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn't Efficient Enough, Here's An Idea

#5

The Glass Globe Of This Light Focused The Sunlight Enough To Burn The Sun's Path Into The Grass

The Glass Globe Of This Light Focused The Sunlight Enough To Burn The Sun's Path Into The Grass

#6

A Banana Slide That Trains Your Determination. If You Get Lost, Your Crotch Will Die

A Banana Slide That Trains Your Determination. If You Get Lost, Your Crotch Will Die

It might seem obvious, but the first thing a good product needs is solid functionality. It should do what it’s meant to do. For instance, consider a blender. Its primary function is to mix and puree ingredients so that you can make smoothies, soups, or sauces. A high-quality blender should effortlessly blend things into a smooth consistency, without leaving chunks behind.

If the blender has a great design and comes in a variety of colors but fails to perform this basic task, then it’s not fulfilling its purpose. Regardless of how sleek or stylish it looks, people might hesitate to purchase it if it doesn't deliver on its promises.
#7

2023 Custom-Built Ford Box Truck With A Seriously Bad Design Flaw. I Can’t Shut The Driver's Door When I’m Fueling. It’s 7 Degrees With A Sub-Zero Wind Chill Today

2023 Custom-Built Ford Box Truck With A Seriously Bad Design Flaw. I Can’t Shut The Driver's Door When I’m Fueling. It’s 7 Degrees With A Sub-Zero Wind Chill Today

#8

A Very Useful Ramp

A Very Useful Ramp

#9

The Outlet Is Less Than A Foot Away From The Shower And Is Inside The Curtain. Is This Safe?

The Outlet Is Less Than A Foot Away From The Shower And Is Inside The Curtain. Is This Safe?

Functionality is more than just getting the job done—it’s about doing it efficiently and easily. If a product is hard to use or overly complicated, people are more likely to walk away frustrated, which can lead to bad reviews.
#10

Looks Really Safe

Looks Really Safe

#11

Handicap-Accessible, On The Way Down Maybe...?

Handicap-Accessible, On The Way Down Maybe...?

#12

New Windshield Completely Blocks Out Red Lights

New Windshield Completely Blocks Out Red Lights

Then, there’s the importance of durability. A well-designed product that lasts long not only pleases customers but is also better for the environment. Think of antiques or vintage cars; they’re still around because they were built to last. This kind of timeless design can make a product stand out.
#13

And I Thought Tide Pods Looked Like Candy

And I Thought Tide Pods Looked Like Candy

#14

A Bench At A Metro Station

A Bench At A Metro Station

#15

Nothing Like The Smell Of Coffee And A Good Eye Stab In The Morning

Nothing Like The Smell Of Coffee And A Good Eye Stab In The Morning

#16

This Power Plug Is Connected Exactly On The Opposite Side Of The Shower

This Power Plug Is Connected Exactly On The Opposite Side Of The Shower

A product also needs to look good and create an emotional connection with users. A beautiful design can evoke feelings of pride, excitement, or satisfaction, and that’s where brand loyalty starts. People love products that make them feel good.
#17

Our Municipality Finally Made Bike Lanes For Us

Our Municipality Finally Made Bike Lanes For Us

#18

Car At The Bottom Is Flooded. Car At The Top Has Been Totalled

Car At The Bottom Is Flooded. Car At The Top Has Been Totalled

Due to flooding, water got into the mechanism and short circuited it. It raised the platform and this was the result.

#19

Just A Matter Of Time

Just A Matter Of Time

#20

I'm No Architect, But I Think The Design Needs More Bolts

I'm No Architect, But I Think The Design Needs More Bolts

#21

I Can’t Be The Only One Who Thinks That This Looks Like Protein Powder

I Can’t Be The Only One Who Thinks That This Looks Like Protein Powder

However, with all the focus on appearance and usability, safety cannot be overlooked. Some products, despite looking good and functioning well, are dangerous because of design flaws.

Whether it’s faulty home appliances, toys, or even medical devices, defective products can lead to serious risks. These issues often arise from poor design, bad manufacturing, or lack of proper instructions and warnings.
#22

This Sign In A Hotel Elevator Is A Little Hard To Read

This Sign In A Hotel Elevator Is A Little Hard To Read

#23

Removing One Blade Will Definitely Make The Fan Work

Removing One Blade Will Definitely Make The Fan Work

#24

They Tried To Accommodate Blind People But Failed To See The Problem With This Design

They Tried To Accommodate Blind People But Failed To See The Problem With This Design

It’s crucial for designers to prioritize safety during the development process, ensuring that products are not only attractive and functional but also free from inherent dangers. This holistic approach to product design not only builds consumer trust but also encourages brand loyalty.

#25

Cherry On Top Of The Road

Cherry On Top Of The Road

#26

A Late Night Bathroom Emergency May Become A Real Trip To The Emergency Room

A Late Night Bathroom Emergency May Become A Real Trip To The Emergency Room

#27

My Cat Just Trapped Me In The Bathroom By Opening A Drawer

My Cat Just Trapped Me In The Bathroom By Opening A Drawer

In the end, great product design is about striking the perfect balance between functionality, aesthetics, usability, and safety. Which of these designs left you scratching your head? We’d love to hear your thoughts on this!
#28

This Soldering Iron Has A Screw On The Handle Directly Connected To The Heat Source. It Was A Burning Surprise To Say The Least

This Soldering Iron Has A Screw On The Handle Directly Connected To The Heat Source. It Was A Burning Surprise To Say The Least

#29

A Rental Car That Depends On You Having Cell Data To Be Able To Run

A Rental Car That Depends On You Having Cell Data To Be Able To Run

#30

Room Fragrance Bottles Look Like Wine. Saved By The Sticker

Room Fragrance Bottles Look Like Wine. Saved By The Sticker

#31

This Is Just A Plastic Toy, And Not Candy

This Is Just A Plastic Toy, And Not Candy

#32

The Electrical Outlet From Hell

The Electrical Outlet From Hell

#33

This Back Road Near My House

This Back Road Near My House

#34

This Bench. Where I Live It's Very Hot, And It's Impossible To Sit In This Park

This Bench. Where I Live It's Very Hot, And It's Impossible To Sit In This Park

#35

The Entrance To Our Apartment In Berlin

The Entrance To Our Apartment In Berlin

#36

What Can Go Wrong If We Put The Power Button Next To The Most Used Key? Great Idea, HP Envy

What Can Go Wrong If We Put The Power Button Next To The Most Used Key? Great Idea, HP Envy

keller-worthen avatar
Keller Worthen
Keller Worthen
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My school Chromebooks are made by HP and have a very similar button placement. If you double-tap the power button, the Chromebook turns off. Guess what happened during my ACT test...

#37

This Dangerous Bike Lane I Came Across While Biking

This Dangerous Bike Lane I Came Across While Biking

#38

One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely

One Is A Toilet Cleaner, The Other Is For Washing Dishes. Choose Wisely

#39

Why Are Hotels Like This?

Why Are Hotels Like This?

#40

Bicycle Lane In Paris. The Two White Bumps Are Nearly Invisible Because Of The Paint Camouflaging Them

Bicycle Lane In Paris. The Two White Bumps Are Nearly Invisible Because Of The Paint Camouflaging Them

#41

I Can Hear This Image

I Can Hear This Image

#42

The Road Planners Must Really Hate Cyclists

The Road Planners Must Really Hate Cyclists

#43

A Plastic Windowsill Above A Radiator

A Plastic Windowsill Above A Radiator

#44

Dangerous Wheelchair Ramp. Even If You Can Climb This Ramp With Your Wheelchair, There Are No Guardrails To Protect You From Falling And Hurting Yourself

Dangerous Wheelchair Ramp. Even If You Can Climb This Ramp With Your Wheelchair, There Are No Guardrails To Protect You From Falling And Hurting Yourself

#45

Because Who Cares About Fire Safety, Right?

Because Who Cares About Fire Safety, Right?

#46

This Packaging Seems Dangerous

This Packaging Seems Dangerous

#47

Paint On My New Cheap Barbecue Melts When Charcoal Is Burning

Paint On My New Cheap Barbecue Melts When Charcoal Is Burning

#48

When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

#49

2nd Birthday Badge. Potentially A Choking Hazard

2nd Birthday Badge. Potentially A Choking Hazard

#50

Hope You Don't Crash

Hope You Don't Crash

#51

My Airbnb Assured Me That They Have A "Very Safe" Baby Gate

My Airbnb Assured Me That They Have A "Very Safe" Baby Gate

#52

This Slide-Looking Thing Is On The Playground. It's Raised In The Middle And Clearly Not A Slide

This Slide-Looking Thing Is On The Playground. It's Raised In The Middle And Clearly Not A Slide

#53

Do You Take The Left One, Or Do You Take The Risk Of Being Shoved Into The Right One By The Door? And Yes, That Is The Main Bathroom Door

Do You Take The Left One, Or Do You Take The Risk Of Being Shoved Into The Right One By The Door? And Yes, That Is The Main Bathroom Door

#54

My Toaster Melts Its Own Plastic When Toasting

My Toaster Melts Its Own Plastic When Toasting

#55

This Electric Heater Can Melt Its Plastic Casing When At Full Power

This Electric Heater Can Melt Its Plastic Casing When At Full Power

#56

A Plastic Vent Cover For An Industrial-Strength Heater

A Plastic Vent Cover For An Industrial-Strength Heater

#57

This Hand Dryer At Work Is Kind Of Dangerous (Left - Stall Door, Right - Entrance)

This Hand Dryer At Work Is Kind Of Dangerous (Left - Stall Door, Right - Entrance)

#58

My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This

My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This

#59

I Hope The Electrician Knows The Sprinkler Schedule

I Hope The Electrician Knows The Sprinkler Schedule

#60

Stoplights In Lake Tahoe Filled With Snow Due To Not Having The Bottom Cut Out To Prevent Snow Accumulation

Stoplights In Lake Tahoe Filled With Snow Due To Not Having The Bottom Cut Out To Prevent Snow Accumulation

#61

My Burner Is Too Close To The Wall And The Landlord Just Paints Over The Melted Paint

My Burner Is Too Close To The Wall And The Landlord Just Paints Over The Melted Paint

#62

My 5-Year-Old Grabbed This Dangerous Cleaning Stuff As Soon As I Got Back From The Shops Because Of The Child-Friendly Packaging. It Even Says Keep Out Of Reach Of Children

My 5-Year-Old Grabbed This Dangerous Cleaning Stuff As Soon As I Got Back From The Shops Because Of The Child-Friendly Packaging. It Even Says Keep Out Of Reach Of Children

#63

"Let's Put The Brake Lights Where Nobody Expects Them To Be" - Buick, Probably

"Let's Put The Brake Lights Where Nobody Expects Them To Be" - Buick, Probably

#64

Great Positioning, Can't Open The Door Or Risk Crushing A Baby

Great Positioning, Can't Open The Door Or Risk Crushing A Baby

#65

This Hair Bleach

This Hair Bleach

#66

Stainless Steel Bench At The Beach. The Temperature Today Is 31°C

Stainless Steel Bench At The Beach. The Temperature Today Is 31°C

#67

Soap Gummies, Yum

Soap Gummies, Yum

#68

Saw This House For Rent On Marketplace. Pretty Sure The Death Pit Isn’t Up To Code

Saw This House For Rent On Marketplace. Pretty Sure The Death Pit Isn’t Up To Code

#69

Injury Attorney’s Dream Staircase

Injury Attorney’s Dream Staircase

#70

Adaptation Of A Historic Building Gone Wrong

Adaptation Of A Historic Building Gone Wrong

#71

This Coffee Grinder Fills Its Base, Motor, And Circuit Boards Up With Grounds. Over 1 Lb Of Grounds Came Out Of The Base, Seemed Like A Fire Hazard So I Chucked It In The Trash

This Coffee Grinder Fills Its Base, Motor, And Circuit Boards Up With Grounds. Over 1 Lb Of Grounds Came Out Of The Base, Seemed Like A Fire Hazard So I Chucked It In The Trash

#72

This Kid-Friendly Hand Sanitizer Package. Looks Like One Of Those Apple Sauce Things, No?

This Kid-Friendly Hand Sanitizer Package. Looks Like One Of Those Apple Sauce Things, No?

#73

That's Just Dangerous

That's Just Dangerous

#74

This Is How You Poison Children

This Is How You Poison Children

#75

Designers Need To Stop Thinking This Way. One Can Go Up And Down The Stairs Mindlessly, Try Doing The Same Walking On This And It Will Take You To Hell

Designers Need To Stop Thinking This Way. One Can Go Up And Down The Stairs Mindlessly, Try Doing The Same Walking On This And It Will Take You To Hell

#76

A Modern Floating Staircase With Wooden Steps Is Looking Like Trip To The Hospital

A Modern Floating Staircase With Wooden Steps Is Looking Like Trip To The Hospital

#77

The Best Thing On The Playground

The Best Thing On The Playground

#78

A Pop-Up In My Car Telling Me The Dangers Of Taking My Eyes Off The Road, Causes Me To Take My Eyes Off The Road

A Pop-Up In My Car Telling Me The Dangers Of Taking My Eyes Off The Road, Causes Me To Take My Eyes Off The Road

It literally came on whilst I was driving!

#79

The Display Doesn’t Indicate Which Tire Is Which. And According To The Manual, The Numbers Are Displayed Randomly Each Time You Drive

The Display Doesn’t Indicate Which Tire Is Which. And According To The Manual, The Numbers Are Displayed Randomly Each Time You Drive

#80

Just Saw This Bench Made Of An Old Playground Slide

Just Saw This Bench Made Of An Old Playground Slide

