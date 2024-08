Review: "I’m going on almost two years strong with 3 of these bad boys and let me tell you IT WORKS! Just buy it and don’t hesitate. I have cats and a dog and it cuts down tremendously on hair and dandruff. Just to show you the power of it, if it gets turned off for a day or so the second you turn it on you can see particles in the air just head right for it. I won’t ever buy a different one. I run it on high, all 3 in different rooms, and they’re still going strong!" - Lisa Patterson