If you’ve ever thought classical art masterpieces could use more cats, then you’re in for a treat!

Svetlana Petrova reinterprets famous art pieces by incorporating her silly cat pictures. The artist started by adding her orange cat Zarathustra, but now she has two other cats, David Bowie and Tyger Blake, who continue to steal the show. Svetlana wrote how Zarathustra inspired her to start this project: "He decided himself to become a model and performance artist. He adored posing for photos. He made such coquettish poses and clever faces as if to say: 'Paint me like these French girls…' So I did.” 

All of Svetlana's work can be found under the name FatCatArt

More info: Instagram | Facebook | fatcatart.com

#1

The Cream Of Edvard Munch’s “Scream”

Fat orange cat recreated in famous art piece, mimicking "The Scream" with a humorous twist.

Original artwork: "The Scream, 1893" by Edvard Munch.

    #2

    Furry Starry Night Over The Rhone

    Fat orange cat incorporated into a famous art piece parody, creating a funny and creative image.

    Original artwork: "The Starry Night" by Vincent van Gogh.

    #3

    Venus’ Selfie

    A fat orange cat humorously integrated into a classic art piece, replacing a central figure.

    Original artwork: "Venus with a Mirror" by Titian

    #4

    Halloween Cat

    Fat orange cat incorporated into famous art piece, humorously altering the original scene.

    Original artwork: "The Nightmare" by Henry Fuseli.

    #5

    The Visit Of The Supreme Being

    Fat orange cat humorously appears in a famous art piece vortex, adding a whimsical touch.

    Original artwork: "The Visions of the Hereafter: The Ascent of the Blessed" by Hieronymus Bosch.

    #6

    Merry Catholic Christmas!

    Fat orange cat with wings in a recreated famous art piece, interacting with an angel playing a lute, shrimp in thought bubble.

    Original artwork: "Angel playing lute" by Melozzo da Forli.

    #7

    Fat orange cat humorously inserted into famous art piece as dragon, being confronted by a knight on horseback.

    Original artwork: "St.George and the dragon" by Paolo Uccello.

    #8

    The Temptation Of The Fat Cat

    Fat orange cat humorously inserted into famous art piece with mythical creatures in the background.

    Original artwork: "The Torment of Saint Anthony" by Michelangelo Buonarroti.

    #9

    Napoleon Cat Crossing The Alps

    Fat orange cat incorporated into famous art, humorously replacing Napoleon on horseback in a classic painting.

    Original artwork: "Napoleon Crossing the Alps" by Jacques-Louis David.

    #10

    Dating A Cat

    Fat orange cat humorously placed in a recreated famous art scene at a lively outdoor café.

    Original artwork: "The Artists’ Wives" by James Jacques Joseph Tissot.

    #11

    This Feeling When Angels Dance On Your Ears

    Orange cat humorously added to famous art piece recreation.

    Original artwork: "Mystic Nativity" by Sandro Botticelli.

    #12

    The Daughters And The Cats Of Edward Darley Boit

    Fat orange cat incorporated into a famous art piece, adding a humorous twist to a classic painting scene.

    Original artwork: "The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit" by John Singer Sargent.

    #13

    Being Body Positive

    Fat orange cat humorously dancing with a woman in a parody of a famous art piece.

    Original artwork: "Dancers" by Fernando Botero.

    #14

    Irresistible Temptation

    Fat orange cat creatively inserted into a famous surreal art piece with floating structures and long-legged animals.

    Original artwork: "The Temptation of St. Anthony" by Salvador Dali.

    #15

    Flower Or Turkey Pie?

    Fat orange cat humorously incorporated into a famous art piece, surrounded by a lavish feast setting.

    Original artwork: "Still Life with a Turkey Pie" by Pieter Claesz.

