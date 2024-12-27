Owner Recreates Famous Art Pieces By Incorporating Her Fat Orange Cat, And The Results Are Hilarious (15 New Pics)
If you’ve ever thought classical art masterpieces could use more cats, then you’re in for a treat!
Svetlana Petrova reinterprets famous art pieces by incorporating her silly cat pictures. The artist started by adding her orange cat Zarathustra, but now she has two other cats, David Bowie and Tyger Blake, who continue to steal the show. Svetlana wrote how Zarathustra inspired her to start this project: "He decided himself to become a model and performance artist. He adored posing for photos. He made such coquettish poses and clever faces as if to say: 'Paint me like these French girls…' So I did.”
All of Svetlana's work can be found under the name FatCatArt, so if you'd like to see more of her creations, feel free to check out her social media accounts.
More info: Instagram | Facebook | fatcatart.com
This post may include affiliate links.
The Cream Of Edvard Munch’s “Scream”
Original artwork: "The Scream, 1893" by Edvard Munch.
Furry Starry Night Over The Rhone
Original artwork: "The Starry Night" by Vincent van Gogh.
Venus’ Selfie
Original artwork: "Venus with a Mirror" by Titian
Halloween Cat
Original artwork: "The Nightmare" by Henry Fuseli.
The Visit Of The Supreme Being
Original artwork: "The Visions of the Hereafter: The Ascent of the Blessed" by Hieronymus Bosch.
Merry Catholic Christmas!
Original artwork: "Angel playing lute" by Melozzo da Forli.
Original artwork: "St.George and the dragon" by Paolo Uccello.
The Temptation Of The Fat Cat
Original artwork: "The Torment of Saint Anthony" by Michelangelo Buonarroti.
Napoleon Cat Crossing The Alps
Original artwork: "Napoleon Crossing the Alps" by Jacques-Louis David.
Dating A Cat
Original artwork: "The Artists’ Wives" by James Jacques Joseph Tissot.
This Feeling When Angels Dance On Your Ears
Original artwork: "Mystic Nativity" by Sandro Botticelli.
The Daughters And The Cats Of Edward Darley Boit
Original artwork: "The Daughters of Edward Darley Boit" by John Singer Sargent.
Being Body Positive
Original artwork: "Dancers" by Fernando Botero.
Irresistible Temptation
Original artwork: "The Temptation of St. Anthony" by Salvador Dali.
Flower Or Turkey Pie?
Original artwork: "Still Life with a Turkey Pie" by Pieter Claesz.
Oh, yeah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Oh, yeah!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!