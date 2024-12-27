ADVERTISEMENT

If you’ve ever thought classical art masterpieces could use more cats, then you’re in for a treat!

Svetlana Petrova reinterprets famous art pieces by incorporating her silly cat pictures. The artist started by adding her orange cat Zarathustra, but now she has two other cats, David Bowie and Tyger Blake, who continue to steal the show. Svetlana wrote how Zarathustra inspired her to start this project: "He decided himself to become a model and performance artist. He adored posing for photos. He made such coquettish poses and clever faces as if to say: 'Paint me like these French girls…' So I did.”

All of Svetlana's work can be found under the name FatCatArt, so if you'd like to see more of her creations, feel free to check out her social media accounts.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | fatcatart.com