Even though cats seem to rule the internet, I agree with Svetlana Petrova that we need more classical art with cats.

Svetlana is the artist behind a project FatCatArt, where she recreates famous artworks by adding her plump orange cat to the mix. From photobombing Ophelia in Sir John Everett Millais's painting to becoming a main character in The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh, this cat has posed in more than 250 renowned art pieces. We believe that this cat's presence just makes the paintings more iconic, but what do you think?

More info: Instagram | Facebook | fatcatart.com

#1

The Furry Night

#2

When You Date A Cat-Lover

#3

Not Gonna Get Us

#4

Bathing In The Pond Of Water Lillies And Other Summer Delights

#5

The Persistence Of Memory

#6

What If Ophelia Had Cats?

#7

Abduction Of The Fat Cat

#8

The Son Of Cat

#9

Cat Lovers Reunited

#10

The Creation Of Cat-Dam

#11

Cats Are True Angels

#12

Do Cats Love Irises?

#13

The Second Part Of Benson’s Sunlight Is Finally Found!

#14

Do Cats Like Human Kisses?

#15

The Jewish Bride And The Cat

