Have you ever been really, really sick and felt nauseous all day? Have you ever had chicken pox and just needed to scratch it? Have you ever felt confined to a cast or sling and just wanted to be free? When have you been the most physically uncomfortable?

#1

So, I'm on vacation at Glen Lake (Michigan) right now, and I've been swimming in shallow water. I got water-itch (also known as Swimmer's Itch), and I got it BAD. I seriously felt like my legs were being bitten by ten tons of mosquitoes over and over again, only worse! And I could not scratch, because that only made it worse! I tried so many different creams, and none of them worked. Eventually, I just hopped in the shower and scrubbed myself and cried until it stopped. I've had it before, but NEVER this bad. And now, the next day, there are SO MANY LITTLE BUMPS on my legs that it looks like I had a run-in with a Hornet's Nest! They're not itchy anymore, which is good. But I was SO ITCHY! I hated it. NEVER AGAIN.

For anyone who's wondering, Water-itch is a type of parasite found in shallow water that burrows into your skin and makes you itch. Your immune system kills the parasites before anything bad can happen, but you will itch really bad. Rubbing your legs with a towel thoroughly after stepping out of water can help to prevent it.

Alley Cat
#2

Easy. When I tried to birth my daughter

GoodWolf
