Respectful questions only!

And please answer respectfully as well!

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

As an atheist I would love to know how you believe anything without sufficient evidence? I used to believe in santa but then one day i started thinking critically and no longer did. How are you not doing the same with your beliefs. Serious question.

Report

2points
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As a Christian, I really appreciate this question. It makes a lot of sense to me that you need fact to back up your beliefs...I feel the same way. I am not a scholar on the subject, but I have researched and there is a TON of evidence for the life and death of Jesus. He was, in fact, a historical figure (Case for Christ, by Lee Strobel is by a former atheist who tried to prove Jesus didn't exist. It's written like a novel and is super interesting even if you don't agree with him). I think it was C.S. Lewis that said if Jesus was a historical figure, and if you look at what he said, there are only three options...Jesus was either a total liar, a total lunatic, or he really is God. There is no room, between historical evidence and who Jesus himself claimed to be, for the Western notion that he was a "good teacher" or "just one of many" or some "happy little Jewish prophet man." He was either bonkers or Christ.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

How do you know yours is the "correct" one? Is it just a believing thing?

Report

2points
Bisexual Axolotls
POST
Lil Miss Hobbit
Lil Miss Hobbit
Community Member
2 weeks ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because there is logic and evidence to back it. And yes, there is also faith involved. But all worldviews require faith and belief in order to hold up.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish