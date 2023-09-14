2submissions
Hey Pandas, What Is Something You’ve Always Wanted To Ask Someone From A Different Religion Or Belief?
Respectful questions only!
And please answer respectfully as well!
As an atheist I would love to know how you believe anything without sufficient evidence? I used to believe in santa but then one day i started thinking critically and no longer did. How are you not doing the same with your beliefs. Serious question.
As a Christian, I really appreciate this question. It makes a lot of sense to me that you need fact to back up your beliefs...I feel the same way. I am not a scholar on the subject, but I have researched and there is a TON of evidence for the life and death of Jesus. He was, in fact, a historical figure (Case for Christ, by Lee Strobel is by a former atheist who tried to prove Jesus didn't exist. It's written like a novel and is super interesting even if you don't agree with him). I think it was C.S. Lewis that said if Jesus was a historical figure, and if you look at what he said, there are only three options...Jesus was either a total liar, a total lunatic, or he really is God. There is no room, between historical evidence and who Jesus himself claimed to be, for the Western notion that he was a "good teacher" or "just one of many" or some "happy little Jewish prophet man." He was either bonkers or Christ.
How do you know yours is the "correct" one? Is it just a believing thing?
Because there is logic and evidence to back it. And yes, there is also faith involved. But all worldviews require faith and belief in order to hold up.