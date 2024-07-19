ADVERTISEMENT

My bf and I have been together for over a year. I love him, but I am struggling with knowing whether I see a long-term future for us. I have always seen myself being alone. As much as I have thought about weddings and having kids and being married, I never really, honestly, saw that happening.



I gave the relationship a shot because I really liked him and he's the closest I've ever been to wanting to be with someone. I am very free-spirited and independent and he's always afraid I'll just get bored and move on. That's not going to happen, but he's not wrong that I have the constant itch to move in life and cut old ties.



How do I know if I should stay? How do I know what is my fear of commitment and what is just me being honest with myself? How do I know if I really just like him, or if I actually like us together?