Films make less sense than we'd think, even the most serious films can be turned into pure comedy gold. So how would you explain a film badly?

#1 Talking frog convinces child to murder cosplayer while said child currently partakes in incest with his sister. His sister then cheats on him with Indiana Jones who is now best friends with a bear.

#2 Billionare beats up poor people on the streets. Clowns object heavily and protest against him.

#3 Jason Bourne lands on Mars. Learns to grow potatoes. Listens to disco. Then costs the US goverment billions.

#4 Office walker decides to spend less time online, then his support team decides to trick him into joining a cult and destablizing the goverment.

#5 A gay man and his lesbian friend everyone thinks is the side characters take on the queer in denial queen bee with foot cream.

( joke with one headcanon but oh well lol)

#6 Small town doctor brings strangers together

#7 Senior citizens with magic think giving pieces of the apocalypse disc to celebs will work.