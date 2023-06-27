Films make less sense than we'd think, even the most serious films can be turned into pure comedy gold. So how would you explain a film badly?

This post may include affiliate links.

Add Answer
#1

Talking frog convinces child to murder cosplayer while said child currently partakes in incest with his sister. His sister then cheats on him with Indiana Jones who is now best friends with a bear.

Report

0points
InsertNameHere (They/Them)
POST
View more comments
#2

Billionare beats up poor people on the streets. Clowns object heavily and protest against him.

Report

0points
InsertNameHere (They/Them)
POST
#3

Jason Bourne lands on Mars. Learns to grow potatoes. Listens to disco. Then costs the US goverment billions.

Report

0points
InsertNameHere (They/Them)
POST
#4

Office walker decides to spend less time online, then his support team decides to trick him into joining a cult and destablizing the goverment.

Report

0points
InsertNameHere (They/Them)
POST
#5

A gay man and his lesbian friend everyone thinks is the side characters take on the queer in denial queen bee with foot cream.
( joke with one headcanon but oh well lol)

Report

0points
Sunshine
POST

See Also on Bored Panda
#6

Small town doctor brings strangers together

Report

0points
Mis Stake she/her 🇫🇮🇬🇧
POST
#7

Senior citizens with magic think giving pieces of the apocalypse disc to celebs will work.

Report

0points
SkyDragonAerial (Aro/Ace, Cassgender)
POST
SkyDragonAerial (Aro/Ace, Cassgender) (Submission author)
SkyDragonAerial (Aro/Ace, Cassgender)
Community Member
38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

(Continued) Surprise, surprise, it doesn't, and the evil statue gets woken up. Also the evil minion stabs a child.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Guy runs away from home with a much older guy. Has the hots for a girl he meets who turns out to be his sister.

Report

0points
Stupid Flanders
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Add Your Answer! This post is a community curated
Not your original work? Add source
Publish
Add Your Answer!

Not your original work? Add source

Publish