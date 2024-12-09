Here’s A Look At My Last Art Event Of December 2024 (16 Pics)

ADVERTISEMENT

The opening of a personal exhibition of paintings ‘Flame’ will take place in the frontline city of Ukraine - Dnipro. This is my last art event that I was in such a hurry to create in December 2024.

You probably see my articles on the website from time to time with stories about my personal artistic activity in Ukraine. This December will not be an exception, as I will be opening a personal exhibition of paintings ‘Flame’. It will take place in the location of the branch of the History Museum, which is the memorial house of the Academician Dmytro Yavornytsky Museum.

This building has already survived the Second World War and the occupation. The location of the museum is a memorial house and a garden in front of the building. This year, my colleagues and I painted in the garden. It was a wonderful art plein air in the heart of the city in the historic part.

I'll show you some photos of the paintings during the installation of the exhibition and some individual paintings. Soon I will cover the opening day of the exhibition for you.

Please write your comments and impressions below the post in a special place.

More info: saatchiart.com