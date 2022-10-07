If you need a valid excuse to send extra saucy and spook-tacular pick up lines, Halloween is the appropriate time to do so. Whether you're prepping for a Halloween shindig, feeling extra flirty, or needing to update your Tinder bio, Halloween pick up lines might come in candy and make you even more eerie-sistable.

While even the best pick up lines might not open the door, they can get you to the door. And that's a pretty good start to letting the person know you are interested in them! Psst, there might be a candy bowl waiting for you by the door! Besides that, funny pick up lines often work as great conversation starters because they display your sense of humor. And that is one of the most desired traits people look for in a partner!

So if your best Tinder pick up lines have worked in the past, or you think the witchcraft you practiced might just do the trick, we've assembled plenty of our best Halloween pick up lines that might get you the spoo-key to that special someone's heart! Which of these cute pick up lines for Halloween do you like the most? Planning to send any of these flirty pick up lines to your boo? Let us know!

#1

I’m not a bat but a night with me will turn your world upside down.

#2

Are you a witch?
Because you’ve cast a spell on me.

#3

I have a monster crush on you!

#4

You must be made of candy because you look so sweet.

#5

I went trick-or-treating but I didn't get any candy.
Can I have you instead?

#6

Are you dressed as “the most attractive person here?”

#7

Are you dressed as an angel or is that just the real you?

#8

Are you Harry Potter?
Because I'd let you Slytherin to my Chamber of Secrets.

#9

If I was Frankenstein’s monster, I wouldn’t need an electrical storm to burst into life. I’d just imagine the sparks we could create.

#10

Let’s cosy together in the darkness until the sun rises.
Your lair or mine?

#11

I know I’m a policeman only for Halloween, but I think it’s illegal to look that well.

#12

You’re such a treat that I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me.

#13

That's a nice Witch costume, but you won't be needing the broom anymore, because you've already swept me off my feet.

#14

I may be an angel in the streets, but I’m a real devil in the sheets.

#15

Let’s skip the tricks and cut right to the treats.

#16

I looked into my crystal ball, and it showed us having a great future together.

#17

You’re looking boo-tiful tonight!

#18

You’re Frankenfine.

#19

What’s a nice ghoul like you doing in a place like this?

#20

Be my ghoulfriend?

Report

7points
POST
#21

Are you a zombie?
Because you’re drop-dead gorgeous.

#22

Want to watch scary movies and cuddle?

#23

Are you a candy bowl?
Because you’re lookin’ like a snack.

#24

Call me a vampire — because I’d love to take a bite out of you.

#25

Baby, you’re the pumpkin to my spice.

#26

Are you a vampire?
Because this is feeling like love at first bite.

#27

Excuse me, I’m a little superstitious — mind if I get your number for good luck?

#28

Huh, so you’re the answer to my prayers.

#29

I’d love to get the spoo-key to your heart.

#30

Call me the undead, because my heart stopped the second you walked in the room.

#31

I know it’s Halloween, but don’t worry — I would never ghost you.

#32

Trust me, this connection isn’t just a bunch of hocus pocus.

#33

I don’t want your candy because the sweetest treat would be your number.

#34

If I were a zombie, I’d eat you first.

#35

Are you tired?
Because you’ve been running through my dreams all night.

#36

That skeleton over there wanted to ask for your number, but he didn't have the guts, so here I am.

#37

I volunteer as your victim tonight since you're clearly dressed to kill.

#38

I’m a vampire... Permission to bite your neck?

#39

Want to get tangled in my spider web tonight?

#40

Let’s take this party back to my coffin.

#41

I found a great couple’s costume — want to go as the other half?

#42

Ghouls relish the taste of human flesh.
Can I add you to my menu?

#43

You’ve got my heart beating faster than a belfry full of frantic bats.

#44

What Halloween costume will you be throwing on the floor of my apartment on October 31st this year?

#45

I hear this house is haunted, we’d better stick together.

#46

I’d walk through 1,000 haunted houses for the chance to ask you out.

#47

I know what your Halloween costume should be: my date.

#48

You can carve my pumpkin anytime.

#49

Isn’t it scary how your number isn’t in my phone yet?

#50

I’d love to take you home to meet my mummy.

#51

Do you like things that go bump in the night?

#52

I saw you from across the room and was just dying to meet you.

#53

Will you be the ghost that haunts my dreams?

#54

Hey there, gourd-eous.

#55

Call me a jack-o’-lantern, because something inside me lights up when I see you.

#56

We can have a howling good time together.

#57

Zom-be-mine?

#58

You’re sweeter than a bag of Halloween candy, baby.

#59

Lookin’ gourd.

#60

We’re meant to be — I can feel it in my bones.

#61

Let’s head to the bar and engage with more spirits.

#62

I’ve been waiting for a ghoul like you.

#63

Are you a mummy?
Because I’m already wrapped up in you.

#64

Want to meet up for some i-scream later?

#65

You don’t need Halloween because you look like a treat every day.

#66

I didn’t know that my favorite Halloween treat came in life-size.

#67

You must be the devil because it just got hot in here.

#68

I could make the hairs on your neck stand up.

#69

Do you believe in love at first sight or lust at first bite?
Wanna find out?

#70

I’ve got some wicked feelings brewing for you.

#71

Imagine being Egyptian Mummies entombed together. We’d have the bandages ripped off each other within 5 minutes.

#72

The Day of the Dead is a popular festival in Mexico.
Let’s start our own version. The Night of the Passionate.

#73

Werewolves can only be stopped by a silver bullet. If I was one, a silver machine gun couldn’t keep me from ravishing you.

#74

Are you going as Cinderella for Halloween?
Because unlike that prince, I’d take you to my place when the clock stroke midnight.

#75

Halloween is when ghosts, ghouls, and monsters come out to play.
So what’s a pretty angel like you doing around here?

#76

I’m going as a fortune teller for Halloween. I’m also a really good one. You look a lot like my future wife.

#77

Hey baby, you've captured my eye. Could I have it back?
It's the only one I've got, to fall in love with you at first sight.

#78

Hey, my parents are out of town. That means we have the haunted mansion all to ourselves.

#79

You should dress up as a baker for Halloween with that set of buns.

#80

Nurse, can I have a little sugar to help the medicine go down?

#81

Want to be part of my costume?
I’ll let you under my sheets.

#82

Are you a ghost?
Because it’s scary how good you look.

#83

Dang ghoul, I’m loving your look.

#84

Are you a haunted house?
‘Cause you have my heart pounding.

#85

That smile of yours is eerie-sistable.

#86

I’m going batty over you!

#87

You’re really lifting my spirits tonight.

#88

You’re looking meow-velous!

#89

Is your costume, “My future boyfriend/girlfriend/partner”?
If so, you nailed it.

#90

Mind if I call you on the tele-bone later?

#91

Want to hear a scary story?
You and me not ending up together. Terrifying.

#92

Baby, you’re sweeter than candy corn.

#93

I don’t know what the trick is, 'cause you certainly look like a treat.

#94

What's a nice ghoul like you doing in a crypt like this?

#95

I’m not going as a ghost this year, but you can still get under my sheets.

#96

I’ll get your heart racing faster than a haunted house.

#97

You look good in your costume, but you’d look better out of it.

#98

Want to find out what I turn into at midnight?

#99

I promise to hold you if you get scared.

#100

Isn’t it spooky how your number isn’t in my phone?

#101

If I was a werewolf I wouldn’t wait for the full moon. I’d ravish you anytime.

#102

Halloween is associated with howling at the moon… At least that’s what the neighbours might assume is happening.

#103

I’ve not crept into many crypts lately, but I wouldn’t mind tip-toing into your bedroom.

#104

We’re supposed to have an angel on one shoulder, a devil on the other. Let’s give our angels the night off and let our devils make all the arrangements.

#105

You drive me wilder than a werewolf who’s just singed his fur.

#106

According to myths, humans can turn into many different creatures at Halloween. But all you do is turn me on.

#107

Halloween comes around but once a year. How about we kindle a romance that lasts until the next one?

#108

I’m going as a ghost for Halloween this year, but I lost half of it.
So, long story short, will you be my boo?

#109

I’ve decided I’m going as the Headless Horseman this year. It’s the best choice seeing as I’m head over heels in love with you.

#110

That pirate outfit looks really hot on you.
Wanna search me for buried treasure?

#111

You’re giving me shivers... And not because of that costume.

#112

Are you the Halloween heist?
Because I’ll spend months plotting and planning the best way to make you mine.

#113

Why'd you dress up as a princess, when you could have simply come in plain clothes as "the most beautiful girl at the Halloween party"?

