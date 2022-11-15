Pick-up lines are an undying form of art. They truly are! How else would you describe humanity's wish to fit the perfect first impression, a dash of mystique, and a whole lot of intrigue into just one or two mega-short sentences? See, it truly is art! And while on the trial and error path of concocting the best pick-up line there ever was, lots of things can go awry, and loads of bad pick-up lines see daylight. And this list is dedicated to exactly that - the worst pick-up lines ever. Read it as a scholarly article, learn these stupid pick-up lines, and never use them, even if your dear life depends on it!

Of course, some of these funny pick-up lines are so bad they are good, but if you're ever tempted to use them, wait until you've solidified your relationship and are pretty certain that the line and your S.O.’s sense of humor are thoroughly compatible. If unsure - proceed with something less precarious. The best thing to do with these terrible pick-up lines, though, would be to study the reasons why they are so bad and come up with something entirely different. That way, you'll know that your pick-up line is safe to use.

Ready to check out our blacklist of horrible pick-up lines? If so, scroll on down below and read them in their full glory. Be sure to rate the pick-up lines by their horribleness, and share this article with anyone who you think would have a thing or two to learn from them!

#1

NASA called. They said you’re out of this world.

11 points
#2

You must be a campfire. Because you’re super hot, and I want s’more.

10 points
#3

You must be so tired after running through my mind all day.

9 points
#4

Are you a banana?

Because you are very appealing.

9 points
#5

Remember me?

Oh, that’s right. I’ve only met you in my dreams.

9 points
#6

If you were a burger at McDonald’s, you’d be the McGorgeous.

9 points
#7

Are you a time traveler?

Because I see you in my future!

9 points
#8

Feel my shirt. It’s made of boyfriend material!

9 points
#9

My favorite word is menu… It has me n u.

9 points
#10

Uh-oh! If you’re down here, who’s running heaven?

9 points
#11

Can you take oﬀ your clothes so I can see where you hide your angel wings?

9 points
#12

If you were an Autobot, you’d be Optimus FINE.

8 points
#13

Do you have a name, or can I just call you ‘mine?’

8 points
#14

I believe in following my dreams. Can I have your Instagram?

8 points
#15

Excuse me. I think you dropped something. Nevermind, it’s just my jaw.

8 points
#16

Do you believe in love at first sight — or should I walk by again?

8 points
#17

Are you a dictionary?

Cause you’re adding meaning to my life.

8 points
#18

Hey, my name’s Microsoft. Can I crash at your place?

8 points
#19

Was your father an alien?

Because there’s nothing else like you on Earth!

8 points
#20

I went to my doctor, and he told me I have a serious deficiency of Vitamin U!

8 points
#21

Were you forged by Sauron?

Because you’re my precious.

8 points
#22

You owe me a drink. Because when I looked at you, I dropped mine!

8 points
#23

I’ve lost my teddy bear! Can I sleep with you instead?

8 points
#24

Well, here I am. You have two more wishes.

8 points
#25

Just so you know, I wrote a complaint to Spotify – you totally deserved this week’s hottest single.

8 points
#26

Did it hurt?

When you fell from heaven?

8 points
#27

Your hand looks heavy — can I hold it for you?

8 points
#28

Are your parents bakers?

Because you’re a cutie pie!

8 points
#29

I’m going to need a library card because I definitely need to check you out.

8 points
#30

Are you a loan?

‘Cause you’ve got my interest!

8 points
#31

Are you a neuron?

Because you’ve got some action potential.

8 points
#32

I’ve heard it said that kissing is the ‘language of love.’ Would you care to have a conversation with me about it sometime?

8 points
#33

Are you certified in CPR?

Because you just took my breath away.

7 points
#34

Are you Alexa?

Because you’re the answer to all my questions.

7 points
#35

Where have I seen you before? Oh yeah, I remember. Your name was in the dictionary right next to the term “gorgeous”!

7 points
#36

Do you have a Band-Aid?

Because I scraped my knee falling for you.

7 points
#37

From one to America, how free are you tonight?

7 points
#38

Do you like cheese?

If you get with me I’ll show you a gouda time.

7 points
#39

Are you a camera?

Because each time I look at you, I smile.

7 points
#40

You must be yogurt because I’m dying to spoon you.

7 points
#41

I’d ask you to the movies, but they don’t allow us to take in snacks.

7 points
#42

Hey, can you tie your shoes?

Because I wouldn’t want you to fall for anybody else.

7 points
#43

Are you my appendix?

I don’t know what you do or how you work, but I feel like I should take you out.

7 points
#44

Want a fig? How about a date?

7 points
#45

Is your name Ariel?

Because we Mermaid for each other.

7 points
#46

If beauty was a grain of sand, you’d be a thousand beaches.

7 points
#47

I just learned about some great dates in history. Wanna be the next one?

7 points
#48

Did it hurt when you fell from the vending machine? Because you look like a snack.

7 points
#49

Kiss me if I’m wrong, but dinosaurs still roam the earth, right?

7 points
#50

Are you made of nitroglycerin?

Because girl, you’re dynamite!

7 points
#51

Call the CDC – your smile is contagious!

7 points
#52

You know what you would look really beautiful in?

My arms.

7 points
#53

You’re like the Renaissance after the Dark Ages. You light up my world!

7 points
#54

If I had to rate you from 1 to 10, I’d give you a 9 because I’m the 1 you’re missing.

7 points
#55

Your body is 70 percent water… and I’m thirsty.

7 points
#56

Are you a parking ticket?

Because you’ve got FINE written all over you.

7 points
#57

I don’t know your name, but I’m sure it’s as beautiful as you are.

7 points
#58

Are you Google?

You have everything I’ve been searching for.

7 points
#59

God was really showing off when he made you!

7 points
#60

If I could rearrange the alphabet, I’d put I and U together.

7 points
#61

Do you like Star Wars?

Because Yoda only one for me!

7 points
#62

I would say God Bless You, but he CLEARLY already did.

7 points
#63

This may be cheesy but I think you’re grate.

7 points
#64

Is your name Earl Grey?

Because you look like a hot-tea!

7 points
#65

If you were a booger, I’d pick you.

7 points
#66

Is it hot in here or is it just you?

7 points
#67

If you were a triangle you’d be an acute one.

7 points
#68

I’m no photographer, but I can picture us together.

7 points
#69

Excuse me, do you know how much a polar bear weighs? No? Me neither but it breaks the ice.

7 points
#70

Wow. You’re hotter than the bottom of my laptop.

6 points
#71

If nothing lasts forever, will you be my nothing?

6 points
#72

Are you an orphanage?

Because I want to give you kids.

6 points
#73

There must be something wrong with my eyes. I can’t take them off you.

6 points
#74

Hi, I’m writing a phone book, can I have your number?

6 points
#75

Do you drink milk?

It sure did your body good.

6 points
#76

I have two percent battery left, and I chose to message you. Did I choose wisely?

6 points
#77

Somebody call the cops because it’s got to be illegal to look that good!

6 points
#78

Your middle name has to be Gillette, right?

Because you’re definitely the best a man can get!

6 points
#79

Hey girl–sprechen zi Deutsche?

Because I want to be GerMAN.

6 points
#80

Ma’am, I’m going to need you to step away from the bar–you’re melting all the ice.

6 points
#81

When you’re not around my heart is like swiss cheese — full of holes.

6 points
#82

If you were a fruit, you’d be a fine-apple.

6 points
#83

Are you a drummer?

Because my heart’s beating faster now.

6 points
#84

If you were a chicken, you would be impeccable.

6 points
#85

Is there an airport nearby, or was that just my heart taking off?

6 points
#86

Are you a carbon sample?

Because I want to date you.

6 points
#87

Do you work at Dick’s?

Because you’re sporting the goods!

6 points
#88

You must be a magician.

Because any time I look at you, everyone else disappears.

6 points
#89

If I had four quarters to give to the four prettiest women in the world, you would have a dollar!

6 points
#90

Were we just talking? No? Well, can we start?

6 points
#91

If I told you you had a beautiful body, would you hold it against me?

6 points
#92

If you were a taser, you’d be set to stun.

6 points
#93

I seem to have lost my number — can I have yours?

6 points
#94

When I text you good night later, what phone number should I use?

6 points
#95

Can I borrow a kiss?

I promise I’ll give it back!

6 points
#96

I’m good at math; I can replace your X, and you wouldn’t need to find out Y.

6 points
#97

I know it’s shocking, but I’m awful at flirting. What do you say to trying to pick me up instead?

6 points
#98

Did your license get suspended for driving all these guys crazy?

6 points
#99

Somebody call the cops because it’s got to be illegal to look that good!

6 points
#100

Hey, you’re pretty and I’m cute. Together we’d be Pretty Cute.

6 points
#101

Would you grab my arm, so I can tell my friends I’ve been touched by an angel?

6 points
#102

Is it hot in here, or is it just me?

5 points
#103

You must be from Nashville because you’re the only ten I see.

5 points
#104

If you were words on a page, you would be the fine print.

5 points
#105

I’m in the mood for pizza – a pizza you!

5 points
#106

Is your dad Liam Neeson?

Because I’m Taken with you.

5 points
#107

Excuse me – do you have an extra heart?

Mine was just stolen.

5 points
#108

Was your dad a boxer?

Because you’re a knockout!

5 points
#109

Would a little more alcohol catalyze this reaction?

5 points
#110

If you were a vegetable, you’d be a CUTEcumber!

5 points
#111

I bet you didn’t know that you and the earth have something in common. You and the planet are both getting hotter each year!

5 points
#112

Are you a witch?

Because you’ve enchanted me!

5 points
#113

I’ve got forks and I’ve got knives. All I need is a little spoon.

5 points
#114

If you were an American president, you’d be Babe-raham Lincoln.

5 points
#115

You must be Thomas Paine because we are Common Sense together.

5 points
#116

Were you a Boy Scout?

You’ve tied my heart in a knot.

5 points
#117

Are you in a band?

Your voice is music to my ears.

5 points
#118

Did we take a class together?

I could’ve sworn we had chemistry.

5 points
#119

Are you a marsupial?

Because you meet all of my koalafications.

4 points
#120

You must be a perfect test because I want to take you home and show you to my momma.

4 points
#121

It’s a really pretty day outside – nature must be jealous of you.

4 points
