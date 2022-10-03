In this article, we’ve collected the best pick-up lines for a flirty conversation with nerds. In your opinion, what are some good pick-up lines if you want to impress someone you just met? Do you have a go-to nerdy pick-up line that you are particularly proud of making up?

Funny pick-up lines are a great tool to break the ice, but don’t forget that humor is rather subjective, and even if you can’t stop laughing at your own joke, someone else might find that you make rather cheesy pick-up lines. So assess your words carefully.

You can use your knowledge to create some clever pick-up lines. And if the person you’re trying to impress happens to also like the same thing, that gives you bonus points. A word of warning though. If you use pick-up lines when meeting someone for the first time, make sure they don’t make the other person uncomfortable. You do want them to like you, right? So maybe bold pick-up lines shouldn’t open the conversation, unless you are completely sure your counterpart won’t mind them.

In modern culture, the word “nerd” is usually used to describe someone who is intellectual but socially awkward and often has an obsessive passion for something. This could be a TV show, a game, or the history of one small ancient Egyptian town. For whatever reason, some people think that calling someone a nerd is derogatory, but you know what, if there is something that makes you happy and genuinely interests you, don’t mind anyone else, just enjoy what you like.

#1 Did we have class together?

I could’ve sworn we had chemistry.

#2 I’m no photographer but I can picture us together.

#3 I’m learning about important dates in history.

Wanna be one of them?

#4 Excuse me, but I’m really attracted to you.

And according to Newton’s laws of gravitation, you’re attracted to me too.

#5 Wow, you breathe oxygen too?

We already have so much in common.

#6 You’re so hot, I bet you’re the one causing global warming.

#7 You’re way hotter than the bottom of my laptop.

#8 People call me Steve, but you can call me tonight…

#9 Forget hydrogen – you’re my number one element.

#10 I hope you know CPR, because you’re taking my breath away!

#11 Are you from the cosmos?

Because you’re simply heavenly.

#12 You and a blue moon have something in common — you’re both rare finds in this universe.

#13 I used to think the moon was the prettiest thing in the universe — until I saw your smile.

#14 Can you solve this equation: you + me + dinner Friday night = ?

#15 Our love is like dividing by zero — you can’t define it.

#16 Forget the Golden Snitch — you’re the best catch out there.

#17 Your Bosons are giving me a Hadron.

#18 You’ve got the curves, I’ve got the angles.

#19 I must be going through anaerobic respiration right now ’cause you take my breath away.

#20 We have such great chemistry that we should do some biology together.

#21 You must be a magnetic monopole because all I get from you is attraction.

#22 Girl, if I was an enzyme I would be DNA helicase…

So I could unzip those genes.

#23 Are you a camera?

Because every time I look at you I smile.

#24 You’re like an exothermic reaction – you spread your hotness everywhere.

#25 Is your name Wi-Fi?

Because I’m feeling a connection.

#26 Wow baby, you overclock my processor!

#27 I wish Uranium and Iodine had similar atomic numbers — that way, U and I would be next to one another.

#28 You seem really gneiss.

#29 Is this a chemical reaction?

Because I feel a new bond forming.

#30 Want to create a metamorphic rock with all this heat between us?

#31 If this goes well, you and Saturn will have something in common — you’ll both have giant rings.

#32 Be right back, I have to call NASA and tell them I’m talking to the most beautiful thing in the universe.

#33 Wow, did the sun come out or did you just smile at me?

#34 I never was good at trigonometry, but I could study your angles all day.

#35 Your beauty is unparalleled.

#36 Wait, I think I have your email address already — isn’t it whatabeautifulperson@hopetheygooutwithme.com?

#37 Are you a computer keyboard?

Because you’re just my type.

#38 Are you hitting the F5 key right now?

Because our conversation is refreshing.

#39 You and Google have something in common: you have everything I’m searching for.

#40 Come with me; let’s convert our potential energy into kinetic energy.

#41 Are you a high test score?

Because I just want to take you home and show you to my parents.

#42 Can I plug my solution into your equation?

#43 You seem to be traveling at the speed of light, because time always seems to stop when I look at you.

#44 Can I be the photon to your electron and take you to an excited state?

#45 I’d call our bond covalent — it’s pretty strong.

#46 Let’s treat this between us like Newton’s First Law and keep it in motion.

#47 Even if gravity didn’t exist, I’d still fall for you.

#48 I’d share my network with you any day.

#49 I don’t want to .wav goodbye just yet.

#50 Sorry, I thought you were Pikachu — you know, since you’re shockingly beautiful.

#51 I think you’re suffering from a lack of vitamin me.

#52 I love you like an unspoken metaphor. That’s why I had to use a simile.

#53 You’re more special than relativity.

#54 My love for you goes on like the value of pi.

#55 If I was a knight in shining armor, would you lower your drawbridge for me?

#56 Excuse me, I just noticed you noticing me, so I just wanted to give you a notice that I noticed you too.

#57 My hypothalamus must be secreting serotonin right now, because you’re making me happy!

#58 Let’s make love like Pi, girl – irrational and never-ending!

#59 You must be a red blood cell, because you take the oxygen away from my lungs and straight to my heart.

#60 Is this a trick?

Because you’re such a treat!

#61 See my friend over there?

He wants to know if you think I’m cute.

#62 If I went binary, you’d be my number one.

#63 Is the airport somewhere around here, or is it just my heart I feel taking off?

#64 Excuse me, but can you empty your pockets please?

I believe you’ve stolen my heart.

#65 Is your dad an astronaut?

Because someone took the stars from the sky and put them in your eyes.

#66 Are you into chess?

Because I think you’ve just met your match.

#67 I’m not a grocery item, but I can tell when you’re checking me out.

#68 Are you made of copper and tellurium?

Because you’re CuTe.

#69 You still use Internet Explorer?

You must like it nice and slow.

#70 I swear, I won’t take our love for granite.

#71 I have all these extra electrons — mind if I give you some and create a spark?

#72 If you love water, good news — you already love 60 percent of me.

#73 Well, call me an archaeologist because I’m really digging you.

#74 I went to the doctor and, turns out, I don’t have osteoporosis — you just make me weak in the knees.

#75 Are you an appendix?

Because I think I should take you out.

#76 You must be a supernova because you’re the hottest thing in the universe.

#77 Look up at the sky — you see all the stars?

That’s how many times I’ve thought of you today.

#78 Are you the sun?

Because you’re the center of my universe.

#79 Star light, star bright, won’t you accept this date with me tonight?

#80 You’re the moon to my tide — I can feel your pull wherever I am.

#81 Are you a black hole?

Because I can’t help but feel your powerful pull.

#82 You could say I’m your satellite because I orbit around you.

#83 The universe is complex, beautiful, and fascinating — do you ever get jealous that it’s copying you?

#84 I hear you like math, so tell me: what does you + me equal?

#85 I hear you like numbers. Want to add yours to my phone?

#86 I did the math, and it’s true: there’s a 100% chance of you and I going out this weekend.

#87 Are you the square root of -1?

Because you can’t be real.

#88 If you were a triangle, you’d definitely be acute.

#89 You must be a 90-degree angle because you’re looking right.

#90 Honestly, I’m not a huge fan of numbers.

The only one I really care about is yours.

#91 Our relationship is like a mouse — it just clicks.

#92 You’re an A++.

#93 You can put down your firewall — I won’t hack your heart.

#94 There’s plenty of storage in my heart for you.

#95 Don’t worry — our future date won’t clear all my cache.

#96 Yoda only one for me.

#97 Funny, I lost my queen last game… But I think I just found her again. (For chess players)

#98 Some people may want to catch them all, but all I want to catch is your heart. (For Pokémon fans)

#99 Want to be my player 2?

#100 Are you a magician?

Because when I see you, everything else seems to disappear.

#101 It looks like I’m down to one heart — is it okay if I have yours?

#102 Your body must be made of oxygen and neon, because you are the One.

#103 Go with me and you’ll be (Mg,Fe)7Si8O22(OH)2.

#104 You’re like a dictionary — you add meaning to my life.

#105 You must be a star because I can’t stop orbiting around you.

#106 Roses are #FF0000, violets are #0000FF. All my base belongs to you.

#107 You’ve got more curves than a triple integral.

#108 If you’re so good at algebra, could you replace my X without asking Y?

#109 Can I have your significant digits?

#110 Whenever you and I get together, it’s like a superposition of 2 waves in phase.

#111 You must be related to Nikola Tesla, because you’re electrifying.

#112 Falling in love with you takes less time than my DNA takes to replicate.

#113 I wish I was your coronary artery so that I could be wrapped around your heart.

#114 Why would I need to know about the solar system?

My whole world revolves around you.

#115 It’s a good thing I brought my library card with me, because I’m checkin’ you out!

#116 I’m not being obtuse but you’re acute girl.

#117 Do you have any raisins?

No? Then how about a date?

#118 You’re so hot girl, you turn my software into hardware.

#119 If looks could kill, you’d be a weapon of mass destruction.

#120 Wouldn’t we look cute on a wedding cake together?

#121 I wish I was your derivative so I could lie tangent to your curves.

#122 Do you have a quarter?

My mom told me to phone home when I met the girl of my dreams.

#123 If I were a function you’d be my asymptote.

I always tend towards you.

#124 Hey girl, what’s your sine?

It must be pi/2 because you are the 1.

#125 You must have strongly moving electric charges.

‘Cause you’re quite attractive.

#126 If I were a neurotransmitter, I’d be dopamine so I could activate your reward pathway.

#127 My love for you is like a concave up function.

‘Cause it’s always increasing.

#128 Is your nickname glucose?

Because you’re pretty darn sweet.

#129 I have my ion you.

#130 Call me a proton — because I’m positive you’re the one.

#131 Are you a heart palpitation?

Because you make my heart skip a beat.

#132 I guess the stars and I have something in common — we’re falling for you.

#133 Sirius’ light is nothing compared to yours.

#134 There’s a rocket ship with your name on it, and it’s heading straight for my heart.

#135 You’re sweeter than 3.14.

#136 What do our love story and the number five have in common?

They’re both rational.

#137 I really don’t like fractions — will you be my other half and make me whole?

#138 You and a calculator have one thing in common: you give me the answers I’ve been looking for.

#139 You and the number 28 have something in common — you’re both perfect.

#140 What does our attraction to one another and 7x have in common?

They’re both exponentially growing.

#141 You know, in school I was always told to find x when doing math, but I’m glad I found u this time.

#142 Want to meet over some JavaScript later?

#143 The only space that should be between us is the space bar.

#144 I just searched my symptoms online and, turns out, I’ve been bitten by the love bug.

#145 I don’t think I can compress my feelings for you in one file.

#146 Care to accept my cookies?

#147 My head is like a disc in a CD-ROM when I’m around you — constantly spinning.

#148 Your homepage or mine?

#149 Is your phaser set to stunning? (For Star Trek fans)

#150 You are my density!

#151 Talk nerdy to me.

#152 I lava you!

Do you lava me?

#153 You’re so hot that you managed to melt the elastics in my underwear.

#154 You had me at your impeccable spelling and correct usage of grammar.

#155 I think I’ve discovered my supersymmetric partner in you.

#156 Me without you is like a nerd without braces.

#157 I used to be able to recite the English alphabet before we met.

Now, I can’t get past “u.”

#158 Hey girl, are you gold?

Because I’m in Au of your beauty.

#159 If we were chromosomes, you’d be my homologous pair.

#160 You’re sweeter than fructose.

#161 I’ll smuggle you in my spaceship any day.

#162 I am cosine squared and you are sine squared.

Together, we are one.

#163 Your body has the nicest arc length I’ve ever seen.

#164 I need some answers for my math homework. Quick. What’s your number?

#165 Every time I see you, my cardiovascular system gets all worked up.

#166 Is there a science room nearby, or am I just sensing chemistry between us?

#167 Hey hon, are you made of dark matter?

Because you’re indescribable.

#168 Your clothes would look better accelerating towards the floor at 9.8 m/s.