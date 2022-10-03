In modern culture, the word “nerd” is usually used to describe someone who is intellectual but socially awkward and often has an obsessive passion for something. This could be a TV show, a game, or the history of one small ancient Egyptian town. For whatever reason, some people think that calling someone a nerd is derogatory, but you know what, if there is something that makes you happy and genuinely interests you, don’t mind anyone else, just enjoy what you like. 

You can use your knowledge to create some clever pick-up lines. And if the person you’re trying to impress happens to also like the same thing, that gives you bonus points. A word of warning though. If you use pick-up lines when meeting someone for the first time, make sure they don’t make the other person uncomfortable. You do want them to like you, right? So maybe bold pick-up lines shouldn’t open the conversation, unless you are completely sure your counterpart won’t mind them. 

Funny pick-up lines are a great tool to break the ice, but don’t forget that humor is rather subjective, and even if you can’t stop laughing at your own joke, someone else might find that you make rather cheesy pick-up lines. So assess your words carefully.

In this article, we’ve collected the best pick-up lines for a flirty conversation with nerds. In your opinion, what are some good pick-up lines if you want to impress someone you just met? Do you have a go-to nerdy pick-up line that you are particularly proud of making up? 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Did we have class together?
I could’ve sworn we had chemistry.

Report

12points
POST
#2

I’m no photographer but I can picture us together.

Report

11points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

With a chalk outline around our bodies.

1
1point
reply
#3

I’m learning about important dates in history.
Wanna be one of them?

Report

11points
POST
#4

Excuse me, but I’m really attracted to you.
And according to Newton’s laws of gravitation, you’re attracted to me too.

Report

10points
POST
#5

Wow, you breathe oxygen too?
We already have so much in common.

Report

10points
POST
#6

You’re so hot, I bet you’re the one causing global warming.

Report

10points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

And produce too much methane gas.

0
0points
reply
#7

You’re way hotter than the bottom of my laptop.

Report

10points
POST
#8

People call me Steve, but you can call me tonight…

Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

But why do people call me Steve? My name is Nathaniel. But you can call me tonight.

0
0points
reply
#9

Forget hydrogen – you’re my number one element.

Report

9points
POST
#10

I hope you know CPR, because you’re taking my breath away!

Report

9points
POST
#11

Are you from the cosmos?
Because you’re simply heavenly.

Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

And full of dark energy.

1
1point
reply
#12

You and a blue moon have something in common — you’re both rare finds in this universe.

Report

9points
POST
#13

I used to think the moon was the prettiest thing in the universe — until I saw your smile.

Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

I used to think your smile was the prettiest thing in the universe ----- Until I saw Uranus.

0
0points
reply
#14

Can you solve this equation: you + me + dinner Friday night = ?

Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Dead body in a ditch?

1
1point
reply
#15

Our love is like dividing by zero — you can’t define it.

Report

9points
POST
#16

Forget the Golden Snitch — you’re the best catch out there.

Report

9points
POST
#17

Your Bosons are giving me a Hadron.

Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is the funniest one on here.

0
0points
reply
#18

You’ve got the curves, I’ve got the angles.

Report

9points
POST
#19

I must be going through anaerobic respiration right now ’cause you take my breath away.

Report

9points
POST
#20

We have such great chemistry that we should do some biology together.

Report

9points
POST
#21

You must be a magnetic monopole because all I get from you is attraction.

Report

8points
POST
#22

Girl, if I was an enzyme I would be DNA helicase…
So I could unzip those genes.

Report

8points
POST
#23

Are you a camera?
Because every time I look at you I smile.

Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Are you a camera? Because every time I look at you I freeze, try to look normal, panic, and wonder where my arms should be.

0
0points
reply
#24

You’re like an exothermic reaction – you spread your hotness everywhere.

Report

8points
POST
#25

Is your name Wi-Fi?
Because I’m feeling a connection.

Report

8points
POST
#26

Wow baby, you overclock my processor!

Report

8points
POST
#27

I wish Uranium and Iodine had similar atomic numbers — that way, U and I would be next to one another.

Report

8points
POST
#28

You seem really gneiss.

Report

8points
POST
#29

Is this a chemical reaction?
Because I feel a new bond forming.

Report

8points
POST
#30

Want to create a metamorphic rock with all this heat between us?

Report

8points
POST
#31

If this goes well, you and Saturn will have something in common — you’ll both have giant rings.

Report

8points
POST
#32

Be right back, I have to call NASA and tell them I’m talking to the most beautiful thing in the universe.

Report

8points
POST
#33

Wow, did the sun come out or did you just smile at me?

Report

8points
POST
#34

I never was good at trigonometry, but I could study your angles all day.

Report

8points
POST
#35

Your beauty is unparalleled.

Report

8points
POST
#36

Wait, I think I have your email address already — isn’t it whatabeautifulperson@hopetheygooutwithme.com?

Report

8points
POST
#37

Are you a computer keyboard?
Because you’re just my type.

Report

8points
POST
#38

Are you hitting the F5 key right now?
Because our conversation is refreshing.

Report

8points
POST
#39

You and Google have something in common: you have everything I’m searching for.

Report

8points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Just don't ask what I use my Google to search for.

0
0points
reply
#40

Come with me; let’s convert our potential energy into kinetic energy.

Report

8points
POST
#41

Are you a high test score?
Because I just want to take you home and show you to my parents.

Report

8points
POST
#42

Can I plug my solution into your equation?

Report

8points
POST
#43

You seem to be traveling at the speed of light, because time always seems to stop when I look at you.

Report

8points
POST
#44

Can I be the photon to your electron and take you to an excited state?

Report

7points
POST
#45

I’d call our bond covalent — it’s pretty strong.

Report

7points
POST
#46

Let’s treat this between us like Newton’s First Law and keep it in motion.

Report

7points
POST
#47

Even if gravity didn’t exist, I’d still fall for you.

Report

7points
POST
#48

I’d share my network with you any day.

Report

7points
POST
#49

I don’t want to .wav goodbye just yet.

Report

7points
POST
#50

Sorry, I thought you were Pikachu — you know, since you’re shockingly beautiful.

Report

7points
POST
#51

I think you’re suffering from a lack of vitamin me.

Report

7points
POST
#52

I love you like an unspoken metaphor. That’s why I had to use a simile.

Report

7points
POST
#53

You’re more special than relativity.

Report

7points
POST
#54

My love for you goes on like the value of pi.

Report

7points
POST
#55

If I was a knight in shining armor, would you lower your drawbridge for me?

Report

7points
POST
#56

Excuse me, I just noticed you noticing me, so I just wanted to give you a notice that I noticed you too.

Report

7points
POST
#57

My hypothalamus must be secreting serotonin right now, because you’re making me happy!

Report

7points
POST
#58

Let’s make love like Pi, girl – irrational and never-ending!

Report

6points
POST
#59

You must be a red blood cell, because you take the oxygen away from my lungs and straight to my heart.

Report

6points
POST
#60

Is this a trick?
Because you’re such a treat!

Report

6points
POST
#61

See my friend over there?
He wants to know if you think I’m cute.

Report

6points
POST
#62

If I went binary, you’d be my number one.

Report

6points
POST
#63

Is the airport somewhere around here, or is it just my heart I feel taking off?

Report

6points
POST
#64

Excuse me, but can you empty your pockets please?
I believe you’ve stolen my heart.

Report

6points
POST
#65

Is your dad an astronaut?
Because someone took the stars from the sky and put them in your eyes.

Report

6points
POST
#66

Are you into chess?
Because I think you’ve just met your match.

Report

6points
POST
#67

I’m not a grocery item, but I can tell when you’re checking me out.

Report

6points
POST
#68

Are you made of copper and tellurium?
Because you’re CuTe.

Report

6points
POST
#69

You still use Internet Explorer?
You must like it nice and slow.

Report

6points
POST
#70

I swear, I won’t take our love for granite.

Report

6points
POST
#71

I have all these extra electrons — mind if I give you some and create a spark?

Report

6points
POST
#72

If you love water, good news — you already love 60 percent of me.

Report

6points
POST
#73

Well, call me an archaeologist because I’m really digging you.

Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

You are old, dusty and crusty, covered in a thousand years of dirt.

0
0points
reply
#74

I went to the doctor and, turns out, I don’t have osteoporosis — you just make me weak in the knees.

Report

6points
POST
#75

Are you an appendix?
Because I think I should take you out.

Report

6points
POST
#76

You must be a supernova because you’re the hottest thing in the universe.

Report

6points
POST
#77

Look up at the sky — you see all the stars?
That’s how many times I’ve thought of you today.

Report

6points
POST
#78

Are you the sun?
Because you’re the center of my universe.

Report

6points
POST
#79

Star light, star bright, won’t you accept this date with me tonight?

Report

6points
POST
#80

You’re the moon to my tide — I can feel your pull wherever I am.

Report

6points
POST
#81

Are you a black hole?
Because I can’t help but feel your powerful pull.

Report

6points
POST
#82

You could say I’m your satellite because I orbit around you.

Report

6points
POST
#83

The universe is complex, beautiful, and fascinating — do you ever get jealous that it’s copying you?

Report

6points
POST
#84

I hear you like math, so tell me: what does you + me equal?

Report

6points
POST
#85

I hear you like numbers. Want to add yours to my phone?

Report

6points
POST
#86

I did the math, and it’s true: there’s a 100% chance of you and I going out this weekend.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#87

Are you the square root of -1?
Because you can’t be real.

Report

6points
POST
#88

If you were a triangle, you’d definitely be acute.

Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Stop being so obtuse.

0
0points
reply
#89

You must be a 90-degree angle because you’re looking right.

Report

6points
POST
#90

Honestly, I’m not a huge fan of numbers.
The only one I really care about is yours.

Report

6points
POST
#91

Our relationship is like a mouse — it just clicks.

Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Now play with my scroll button.

0
0points
reply
#92

You’re an A++.

Report

6points
POST
#93

You can put down your firewall — I won’t hack your heart.

Report

6points
POST
#94

There’s plenty of storage in my heart for you.

Report

6points
POST
#95

Don’t worry — our future date won’t clear all my cache.

Report

6points
POST
#96

Yoda only one for me.

Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Because you are small, green, wrinkly and ancient.

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#97

Funny, I lost my queen last game… But I think I just found her again. (For chess players)

Report

6points
POST
#98

Some people may want to catch them all, but all I want to catch is your heart. (For Pokémon fans)

Report

6points
POST
#99

Want to be my player 2?

Report

6points
POST
#100

Are you a magician?
Because when I see you, everything else seems to disappear.

Report

6points
POST
#101

It looks like I’m down to one heart — is it okay if I have yours?

Report

6points
POST
#102

Your body must be made of oxygen and neon, because you are the One.

Report

6points
POST
#103

Go with me and you’ll be (Mg,Fe)7Si8O22(OH)2.

Report

6points
POST
#104

You’re like a dictionary — you add meaning to my life.

Report

6points
POST
#105

You must be a star because I can’t stop orbiting around you.

Report

6points
POST
#106

Roses are #FF0000, violets are #0000FF. All my base belongs to you.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#107

You’ve got more curves than a triple integral.

Report

6points
POST
#108

If you’re so good at algebra, could you replace my X without asking Y?

Report

6points
POST
#109

Can I have your significant digits?

Report

6points
POST
#110

Whenever you and I get together, it’s like a superposition of 2 waves in phase.

Report

6points
POST
#111

You must be related to Nikola Tesla, because you’re electrifying.

Report

6points
POST
Nathaniel
Nathaniel
Community Member
1 hour ago

Also you have a strange attraction to pigeons.

-2
-2points
reply
#112

Falling in love with you takes less time than my DNA takes to replicate.

Report

6points
POST
#113

I wish I was your coronary artery so that I could be wrapped around your heart.

Report

6points
POST
#114

Why would I need to know about the solar system?
My whole world revolves around you.

Report

6points
POST
#115

It’s a good thing I brought my library card with me, because I’m checkin’ you out!

Report

5points
POST
#116

I’m not being obtuse but you’re acute girl.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#117

Do you have any raisins?
No? Then how about a date?

Report

5points
POST
#118

You’re so hot girl, you turn my software into hardware.

Report

5points
POST
#119

If looks could kill, you’d be a weapon of mass destruction.

Report

5points
POST
#120

Wouldn’t we look cute on a wedding cake together?

Report

5points
POST
#121

I wish I was your derivative so I could lie tangent to your curves.

Report

5points
POST
#122

Do you have a quarter?
My mom told me to phone home when I met the girl of my dreams.

Report

5points
POST
#123

If I were a function you’d be my asymptote.
I always tend towards you.

Report

5points
POST
#124

Hey girl, what’s your sine?
It must be pi/2 because you are the 1.

Report

5points
POST
#125

You must have strongly moving electric charges.
‘Cause you’re quite attractive.

Report

5points
POST
#126

If I were a neurotransmitter, I’d be dopamine so I could activate your reward pathway.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#127

My love for you is like a concave up function.
‘Cause it’s always increasing.

Report

5points
POST
#128

Is your nickname glucose?
Because you’re pretty darn sweet.

Report

5points
POST
#129

I have my ion you.

Report

5points
POST
#130

Call me a proton — because I’m positive you’re the one.

Report

5points
POST
#131

Are you a heart palpitation?
Because you make my heart skip a beat.

Report

5points
POST
#132

I guess the stars and I have something in common — we’re falling for you.

Report

5points
POST
#133

Sirius’ light is nothing compared to yours.

Report

5points
POST
#134

There’s a rocket ship with your name on it, and it’s heading straight for my heart.

Report

5points
POST
#135

You’re sweeter than 3.14.

Report

5points
POST
#136

What do our love story and the number five have in common?
They’re both rational.

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#137

I really don’t like fractions — will you be my other half and make me whole?

Report

5points
POST
#138

You and a calculator have one thing in common: you give me the answers I’ve been looking for.

Report

5points
POST
#139

You and the number 28 have something in common — you’re both perfect.

Report

5points
POST
#140

What does our attraction to one another and 7x have in common?
They’re both exponentially growing.

Report

5points
POST
#141

You know, in school I was always told to find x when doing math, but I’m glad I found u this time.

Report

5points
POST
#142

Want to meet over some JavaScript later?

Report

5points
POST
#143

The only space that should be between us is the space bar.

Report

5points
POST
#144

I just searched my symptoms online and, turns out, I’ve been bitten by the love bug.

Report

5points
POST
#145

I don’t think I can compress my feelings for you in one file.

Report

5points
POST
#146

Care to accept my cookies?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#147

My head is like a disc in a CD-ROM when I’m around you — constantly spinning.

Report

5points
POST
#148

Your homepage or mine?

Report

5points
POST
#149

Is your phaser set to stunning? (For Star Trek fans)

Report

5points
POST
#150

You are my density!

Report

5points
POST
#151

Talk nerdy to me.

Report

5points
POST
#152

I lava you!
Do you lava me?

Report

5points
POST
#153

You’re so hot that you managed to melt the elastics in my underwear.

Report

5points
POST
#154

You had me at your impeccable spelling and correct usage of grammar.

Report

5points
POST
#155

I think I’ve discovered my supersymmetric partner in you.

Report

5points
POST
#156

Me without you is like a nerd without braces.

Report

5points
POST
#157

I used to be able to recite the English alphabet before we met.
Now, I can’t get past “u.”

Report

5points
POST
#158

Hey girl, are you gold?
Because I’m in Au of your beauty.

Report

5points
POST
#159

If we were chromosomes, you’d be my homologous pair.

Report

5points
POST
#160

You’re sweeter than fructose.

Report

5points
POST
#161

I’ll smuggle you in my spaceship any day.

Report

5points
POST
#162

I am cosine squared and you are sine squared.
Together, we are one.

Report

5points
POST
#163

Your body has the nicest arc length I’ve ever seen.

Report

5points
POST
#164

I need some answers for my math homework. Quick. What’s your number?

Report

5points
POST
#165

Every time I see you, my cardiovascular system gets all worked up.

Report

5points
POST
#166

Is there a science room nearby, or am I just sensing chemistry between us?

Report

5points
POST
#167

Hey hon, are you made of dark matter?
Because you’re indescribable.

Report

5points
POST
#168

Your clothes would look better accelerating towards the floor at 9.8 m/s.

Report

5points
POST
#169

Could you tell me the oxidation state of this atom and your phone number?

Report

5points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!