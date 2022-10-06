There’s probably no need to explore the hardships of getting the attention of someone you admire any further - we’ve all done it, and we’ve all been there. Instead, let’s focus on the stuff you could actually say; with that, you’re one step closer to that coveted first date, and let’s think about that and not the nerves. So, this time, we’ve prepared a fun little list with Star Wars pick-up lines, and trust us, these phrases will awaken the force in you!

So, for those oriented to dad-like humor, we have a slew of cheesy Star Wars pick-up lines. They also work nicely if you’re unsure if your boo is, in fact, as well-versed in the universe as you are. Then, there are also cute Star Wars pick-up lines if you’re feeling especially lovey-dovey today or if you feel you can go forth and conquer with an open message straight away. Wisely choose you must, because your choice of a funny pick-up line will be that first impression that you make. No worries, though; all of the phrases in this list are good pick-up lines, far from risque or annoying.

Now, our selection of cute pick-up lines is just a smidgen down further, and you should definitely check them out. Once you are there, give the best pick-up lines your vote, and share this article with anyone who’s lost for words whenever they see their crush around.