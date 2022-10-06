There’s probably no need to explore the hardships of getting the attention of someone you admire any further - we’ve all done it, and we’ve all been there. Instead, let’s focus on the stuff you could actually say; with that, you’re one step closer to that coveted first date, and let’s think about that and not the nerves. So, this time, we’ve prepared a fun little list with Star Wars pick-up lines, and trust us, these phrases will awaken the force in you!

So, for those oriented to dad-like humor, we have a slew of cheesy Star Wars pick-up lines. They also work nicely if you’re unsure if your boo is, in fact, as well-versed in the universe as you are. Then, there are also cute Star Wars pick-up lines if you’re feeling especially lovey-dovey today or if you feel you can go forth and conquer with an open message straight away. Wisely choose you must, because your choice of a funny pick-up line will be that first impression that you make. No worries, though; all of the phrases in this list are good pick-up lines, far from risque or annoying.

Now, our selection of cute pick-up lines is just a smidgen down further, and you should definitely check them out. Once you are there, give the best pick-up lines your vote, and share this article with anyone who’s lost for words whenever they see their crush around. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

I’d join the dark side as long as you were there.

Report

10points
POST
#2

I must be drawn to the Force, because Yoda only one for me.

Report

9points
POST
#3

I can’t help it — I am trapped in the gravitational field of your eyes.

Report

9points
POST
#4

You stole my heart like the rebels stole the Death Star plans.

Report

8points
POST
#5

Did it hurt when you fell from Cloud City?

Report

8points
POST
#6

Is your last name Skywalker?
Because you Luke so good.

Report

8points
POST
#7

You’re hotter than the flames on Mustafar.

Report

8points
POST
#8

You R2 beautiful.

Report

8points
POST
#9

Join me, and we’ll rule the galaxy together!

Report

8points
POST
#10

Tonight, this Han does not want to fly Solo.

Report

8points
POST
#11

Even though I’m a Stormtrooper, I could never miss someone that beautiful.

Report

8points
POST
#12

Date or date not — there is no maybe.

Report

8points
POST
#13

Tell me of this thing you humans call love.

Report

8points
POST
#14

Are you the Force?
Because I’m attracted to you.

Report

7points
POST
#15

Are you a Jedi Master?
Because yoda-licious.

Report

7points
POST
#16

Will you be the Leia to my Han so I won’t have to be Solo?

Report

7points
POST
#17

Will you BB my D8?

Report

7points
POST
#18

Wow, call me Chewbacca, because I feel so Wookiee to have found you!

Report

7points
POST
#19

Darth Vader’s lightsaber is red, Anakin’s is blue. If I was the force, I’d surely be with you.

Report

7points
POST
#20

Not a Da-go-bah that I don’t think about you.

Report

7points
POST
#21

Are you a target?

‘Cause I miss you.

Report

7points
POST
#22

Join the heart side.

Report

7points
POST
#23

There’s no need to use a mind trick in order to make me do whatever you’d like.

Report

7points
POST
#24

Scanners show sexy life forms in this area…
Oh, it’s only you.

Report

7points
POST
#25

If you were a laser, you’d be set on stunning.

Report

7points
POST
#26

Baby, we don’t need a holodeck.
I’ll make all your fantasies come true.

Report

7points
POST
#27

Let's get out of here... It is your destiny.

Report

7points
POST
#28

Wouldn’t you like to feel the force flowing within you?

Report

7points
POST
#29

Will you be the Leia to my Han so I won’t have to be Solo?

Report

6points
POST
#30

You’re as bright as a lightsaber… I saw you beaming from across the room.

Report

6points
POST
#31

You’re Endor-able!

Report

6points
POST
#32

I love you to the Death Star and back.

Report

6points
POST
#33

Wow, is your lightsaber yellow?
Because you’re a total Rey of sunshine.

Report

6points
POST
#34

R4 is red, R2 is blue. If I was the Force, I’d be with you.

Report

6points
POST
#35

Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
Baby Yoda.
Baby Yoda who?
Baby, Yoda one that I want.

Report

6points
POST
#36

If I’m Han Solo, can you be my Chewbacca?
Because I Chews you.

Report

6points
POST
#37

Well, aren’t you just a rebel… You stole my heart when you walked through the door.

Report

6points
POST
#38

Don’t close the blast doors to your heart.

Report

6points
POST
#39

You’re Princess Slay-a.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#40

You must use the Force because I can feel a pull between us.

Report

6points
POST
#41

Girl, you’re so hot that you make Hoth feel like Tatooine.

Report

6points
POST
#42

Are you an angel?
‘Cause I feel like I’m flying on Cloud City.

Report

6points
POST
#43

Do you have the high ground?
‘Cause I’m burning for you.

Report

6points
POST
#44

I like you so much that we should get matching Tatooines.

Report

6points
POST
#45

If I were a Jedi, would you be my strength?

Report

6points
POST
#46

The power to destroy a planet is insignificant next to the power of our love.

Report

6points
POST
#47

My eyes are red and my skin is blue. As a Mandalorian Chiss, I’m far too irresistible for you.

Report

6points
POST
#48

Let’s go back to my Ewok village and yub nub all night.

Report

6points
POST
#49

I may look like an Ewok, but I’m all Wookie where it counts, baby.

Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#50

Did you like Rogue One? Maybe if we went out, we could be Rogue Two?

Report

5points
POST
#51

Do you want to be my Na-boo?

Report

5points
POST
#52

You have Obi-wandered into my heart.

Report

5points
POST
#53

You’ve been looking for love in Alderaan places.

Report

5points
POST
#54

Looks like you’ve got your blaster set to stun… Because you’re stunning!

Report

5points
POST
#55

Obi-lieve you’re the only Wan for me.

Report

5points
POST
#56

If you’re from an ice planet, how can you be so Hoth?

Report

5points
POST
#57

Unlike Han Solo, I won’t shoot first.

Report

5points
POST
#58

I did the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs, but I’m gonna take it slow with you.

Report

5points
POST
#59

Can I see your garbage mashers on the detention level?

Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#60

You like Star Wars?
Let’s go back to my place and violate the Jedi Code.

Report

5points
POST
#61

If you were captured by Boba Fett, frozen in carbonite, and handed over to Jabba The Hut, I'd save you.

Report

5points
POST
#62

You can’t be a real stormtrooper… This photo of you shot me right in the heart and didn’t miss.

Report

5points
POST
#63

You’re the Obi-Wan for me.

Report

4points
POST
#64

Are you a Sith Lord?
Because I’ve Fallen for you.

Report

4points
POST
#65

Wow, I’m so glad I found you… Because I’ve Ben Solo for too long.

Report

4points
POST
#66

You’re the droid I’ve been looking for.

Report

4points
POST
#67

Hey do you like BB8? Well, would you consider it if I asked you to BB-mine?

Report

4points
POST
#68

Get ready, I’m a Batuu ask you out.

Report

4points
POST
#69

Obi-Wan told me to follow my instincts, and my instincts are all over you.

Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#70

Girl, your smile shines brighter than a Kyber Crystal on Illum.

Report

4points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!