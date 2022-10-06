70 Star Wars Pick-Up Lines That Might Awaken The Force In You
There’s probably no need to explore the hardships of getting the attention of someone you admire any further - we’ve all done it, and we’ve all been there. Instead, let’s focus on the stuff you could actually say; with that, you’re one step closer to that coveted first date, and let’s think about that and not the nerves. So, this time, we’ve prepared a fun little list with Star Wars pick-up lines, and trust us, these phrases will awaken the force in you!
So, for those oriented to dad-like humor, we have a slew of cheesy Star Wars pick-up lines. They also work nicely if you’re unsure if your boo is, in fact, as well-versed in the universe as you are. Then, there are also cute Star Wars pick-up lines if you’re feeling especially lovey-dovey today or if you feel you can go forth and conquer with an open message straight away. Wisely choose you must, because your choice of a funny pick-up line will be that first impression that you make. No worries, though; all of the phrases in this list are good pick-up lines, far from risque or annoying.
Now, our selection of cute pick-up lines is just a smidgen down further, and you should definitely check them out. Once you are there, give the best pick-up lines your vote, and share this article with anyone who’s lost for words whenever they see their crush around.
I’d join the dark side as long as you were there.
I must be drawn to the Force, because Yoda only one for me.
I can’t help it — I am trapped in the gravitational field of your eyes.
You stole my heart like the rebels stole the Death Star plans.
Did it hurt when you fell from Cloud City?
Is your last name Skywalker?
Because you Luke so good.
You’re hotter than the flames on Mustafar.
You R2 beautiful.
Join me, and we’ll rule the galaxy together!
Tonight, this Han does not want to fly Solo.
Even though I’m a Stormtrooper, I could never miss someone that beautiful.
Date or date not — there is no maybe.
Tell me of this thing you humans call love.
Are you the Force?
Because I’m attracted to you.
Are you a Jedi Master?
Because yoda-licious.
Will you be the Leia to my Han so I won’t have to be Solo?
Will you BB my D8?
Wow, call me Chewbacca, because I feel so Wookiee to have found you!
Darth Vader’s lightsaber is red, Anakin’s is blue. If I was the force, I’d surely be with you.
Not a Da-go-bah that I don’t think about you.
Are you a target?
‘Cause I miss you.
Join the heart side.
There’s no need to use a mind trick in order to make me do whatever you’d like.
Scanners show sexy life forms in this area…
Oh, it’s only you.
If you were a laser, you’d be set on stunning.
Baby, we don’t need a holodeck.
I’ll make all your fantasies come true.
Let's get out of here... It is your destiny.
Wouldn’t you like to feel the force flowing within you?
You’re as bright as a lightsaber… I saw you beaming from across the room.
You’re Endor-able!
I love you to the Death Star and back.
Wow, is your lightsaber yellow?
Because you’re a total Rey of sunshine.
R4 is red, R2 is blue. If I was the Force, I’d be with you.
Knock, knock!
Who’s there?
Baby Yoda.
Baby Yoda who?
Baby, Yoda one that I want.
If I’m Han Solo, can you be my Chewbacca?
Because I Chews you.
Well, aren’t you just a rebel… You stole my heart when you walked through the door.
Don’t close the blast doors to your heart.
You’re Princess Slay-a.
You must use the Force because I can feel a pull between us.
Girl, you’re so hot that you make Hoth feel like Tatooine.
Are you an angel?
‘Cause I feel like I’m flying on Cloud City.
Do you have the high ground?
‘Cause I’m burning for you.
I like you so much that we should get matching Tatooines.
If I were a Jedi, would you be my strength?
The power to destroy a planet is insignificant next to the power of our love.
My eyes are red and my skin is blue. As a Mandalorian Chiss, I’m far too irresistible for you.
Let’s go back to my Ewok village and yub nub all night.
I may look like an Ewok, but I’m all Wookie where it counts, baby.
Did you like Rogue One? Maybe if we went out, we could be Rogue Two?
Do you want to be my Na-boo?
You have Obi-wandered into my heart.
You’ve been looking for love in Alderaan places.
Looks like you’ve got your blaster set to stun… Because you’re stunning!
Obi-lieve you’re the only Wan for me.
If you’re from an ice planet, how can you be so Hoth?
Unlike Han Solo, I won’t shoot first.
I did the Kessel Run in under 12 parsecs, but I’m gonna take it slow with you.
Can I see your garbage mashers on the detention level?
You like Star Wars?
Let’s go back to my place and violate the Jedi Code.
If you were captured by Boba Fett, frozen in carbonite, and handed over to Jabba The Hut, I'd save you.
You can’t be a real stormtrooper… This photo of you shot me right in the heart and didn’t miss.
You’re the Obi-Wan for me.
Are you a Sith Lord?
Because I’ve Fallen for you.
Wow, I’m so glad I found you… Because I’ve Ben Solo for too long.
You’re the droid I’ve been looking for.
Hey do you like BB8? Well, would you consider it if I asked you to BB-mine?
Get ready, I’m a Batuu ask you out.
Obi-Wan told me to follow my instincts, and my instincts are all over you.
Girl, your smile shines brighter than a Kyber Crystal on Illum.