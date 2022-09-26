200 Conversation Starters For Any Occasion
Sometimes starting a conversation feels like a looming horror and an insurmountable task. Take, for instance, if it is your first time talking to your crush. Gosh, if anything on Earth is scary, it is that! Or when you have to talk with someone who is much more qualified in something you aspire in, and they have that aura of superiority added in the mix. Straight up creepy vibes. But, if you find your tongue tied and your palms sweaty (mom's spaghetti) in such a situation, remember that there are some pretty great universal conversation starters to rely upon in your dire hour of need. And yes, we've gathered most of them in this glorious article, so you will never run out of things to talk about or things to ask!
So, while we won't give an answer on how to start a conversation in a graceful, charming, and delightful way (sadly, that's up to you entirely), we sure will supply you with the things you can actually say. There are loads of funny conversation starters for when you think comedic relief is due and timely. Then, for those advanced in the art of confabulation, there are also deep conversation starters added to our roster. And rest assured that the topics here are also quite diverse, so whether you need to start a conversation about animals or cars, you should be able to find a solution here.
Now, scroll on down below and check out what we have prepared for you. Once you are there, give the best conversation starters your vote, and be sure to share this article with anyone in need!
Tell me about the worst pickup line you've ever gotten.
"Did it hurt when you feel from heaven?" Ffs, that never worked and never will.
What are the top three things on your bucket list?
Have you done anything exciting lately?
What are you most afraid of?
What scares you the most about the future?
That I'll run out of alcohol before you finish your story
How have your priorities changed in the last 10 years?
What movie are you really excited to see?
What are you reading right now?
If you could move anywhere, where would you go?
What hobby do you wish you were good at?
When are you the most happy?
What always calms you down when you're really stressed out and upset?
Describe your perfect weekend.
If you could change one thing about your personality, what would it be?
What was the last good book you read?
Do you listen to any podcasts? Which is your favorite?
What do you think is the best show on Netflix right now?
Are you having a good time?
What is your favorite guilty pleasure TV show?
Where did you grow up?
What is one thing you wish you could do that you know you probably never will?
What do you think the world will be like 20 years in the future?
If you could do anything illegal without getting in trouble, what would it be?
When was the last time you laughed so hard you cried?
Who's your favorite cartoon character?
Where's your favorite place in the world?
Did you hear about (a big news story)?
How do you spend your free time?
What's your strangest hidden talent?
Do you believe men and women can ever just be friends?
What do you normally do for fun?
What did you want to be when you were a kid?
What's the most controversial opinion you have?
What's the first thing you would do if you won the lottery?
If you could invite one famous person to dinner, who would it be?
What's the biggest challenge you've taken on this year?
What's your favorite movie that you could watch over and over again?
If you could invite anyone to this party and they were guaranteed to show up, who would you ask?
On what topic do people always come to you with questions?
I’m making a coffee / going to grab a drink, does anyone else want one?
What’s the most embarrassing thing you did at school / when you were a kid?
If you had a reality TV show about your life, what would your theme song be?
Are you a cat person or a dog person?
If you didn't have the job you have now, what would you be?
What's the last concert you went to?
What is your favorite book of all time?
Doing anything fun this weekend?
Do you have any pets?
What do you do for a living?
What is your biggest regret in life?
What has been your biggest accomplishment so far?
Tell me about the most life-changing piece of advice you've ever heard.
What did you think you would be doing at this age when you were a kid?
What made you choose this as your career?
What's the most interesting thing you've worked on lately?
What's the most interesting thing you've learned at work?
What do you think is the funniest movie ever?
What's the weirdest thing you loved as a child?
What's the worst trend you've ever taken part in?
Where do you go to school?
Where do you wish you were right now?
What's your favorite song?
What food do you hate?
What's the worst date you've ever been on?
What has always been your dream job?
What are you good at that you're really proud of?
Tell me about one thing on your bucket list.
What are you the most passionate about?
Are you a morning person or a night owl?
Which song would you make you dance at this very moment?
What's your best tip for a good morning routine?
What's your most irrational fear?
Are there any upcoming events you're planning on going to?
What would you be doing at this time on a normal day?
It's nice to meet you. How has your day been?
If you were stuck on a desert island with four items of your choice from this room, what would you bring?
How many days do you think it takes you to scroll a mile on your phone? One day? One week?
Do you prefer working remotely or in-person — and why?
What's one thing you'd love to be an expert at?
What was the high-point and low-point of your day so far?
When you’re a grown up, what type of house will you live in?
What’s your plan if there was a zombie apocalypse?
Tell me about yourself.
What made you smile today?
How did you meet the host?
Have you been on any interesting trips lately?
What do you think has been the best movie of the year so far?
What song do you wish you could put on right now?
Do you think you're an introvert or an extrovert?
What is the most rewarding part of your career?
If you could travel back in time, what decade would you choose to live in?
What's the best thing you've ever bought off Amazon?
What is one thing you can't live without?
What's the strangest dream you've had recently?
What's your favorite city you've visited?
Do you like documentaries? Have you watched any good ones recently?
What's your favorite sport?
What sport do you wish you were really good at?
Why did you come tonight?
What's your favorite restaurant around here?
What's the next exciting event you have coming up?
What hobby do you wish you had more time for?
If you weren't here, what would you be doing?
Do you have any nicknames?
What's your biggest pet peeve?
What's the best thing about your job?
Do you like to cook?
What's the biggest risk you've ever taken?
Who in your life has had the most influence on you?
What's the hardest thing you've ever done?
What's the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?
If you could go back in time, what is one situation you would do differently?
What piece of technology could you live without?
What do you love most about your job?
What was your first job?
How long have you been at your current job?
What is the most frustrating thing about your job?
If you could change one thing about [particular] industry, what would it be?
Who has been your career role model?
What's your favorite project you've worked on so far?
What is the worst piece of advice you've ever gotten?
What's the most embarrassing thing that's happened to you recently?
What is your favorite celebrity scandal right now?
What is the stupidest joke you've ever heard?
What always makes you laugh, even when you're upset?
Which celebrity would play you in a movie about your life?
What's your favorite subject/class?
What's your favorite outfit to wear to school?
Do you believe in aliens?
What do you want to be when you grow up?
Do you have any brothers or sisters?
Do you have a favorite Disney character?
If you could change one thing about school, what would it be?
What are you afraid of?
What is one thing that always makes you laugh?
What do you hate the most about dating?
Have you ever lived anywhere else?
What is one thing that made you laugh this week?
What drink should I order next?
What were you doing before you came here?
Who are you here with?
What did you do last weekend?
What are your plans for next summer?
Have you ever really kept a New Year's resolution?
What's your favorite thing to do on your day off work?
What was the first job you ever had?
What's the best compliment you've ever gotten?
If you were giving a presentation, what would the topic be?
What's keeping you busy lately?
What's the last new skill you learned?
Do you have a signature drink?
Is your [day/night] going like you expected?
Games at parties: Yay, or nay? Why?
If you had to switch outfits with one person here, who would it be?
Do you know most of the people here?
Are you keeping up with [sports team/TV show/news] recently?
Which blogs do you read?
What's something in your industry you consider underrated?
What are your company's unique traditions?
What's the last thing you learned outside of work?
Tell me about the best boss you ever had — what made them so great?
Have you been to an event like this before?
What’s your biggest fear?
If you had to pick one – skydiving, bungee jumping, or scuba diving – which would you do?
What's your favorite form of social media?
What is something people are always surprised to learn about you?
Where do you want to be in five years?
How many countries have you been to?
Would you rather travel via plane or boat?
Who is your favorite celebrity couple ever?
Which celebrity couple do you wish would get back together?
Do you know a lot of people here?
What's one interesting thing about yourself no one really knows?
What was the last movie you saw?
Tell me three fun facts about yourself.
The food looks great. What's the best thing you've had so far?
What song have you had stuck in your head this week?
Who is your role model?
Who do you miss the most from your past?
Who is the most important person in your life right now?
What is something you've failed at recently?
What inspires you at work each day?
Man, I really hate networking.
Do you ever travel for your job? Where have you gone?
How do you keep yourself organized every day?
How many emails have you been avoiding answering this week?
What do you think makes someone a great manager?
Do you ever sing in the shower?
What's the worst thing you've ever worn?
Who is your favorite comedian?
What weird conspiracy theory do you believe?
What is something that's really popular right now that will be ridiculous in five years?
What's your go-to joke?
Who is your favorite teacher?
Why is that person your favorite teacher?
What was the last assignment you did really well on?
Do you like to swim?
What's your favorite game to play?