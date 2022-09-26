Now, scroll on down below and check out what we have prepared for you. Once you are there, give the best conversation starters your vote, and be sure to share this article with anyone in need!

So, while we won't give an answer on how to start a conversation in a graceful, charming, and delightful way (sadly, that's up to you entirely), we sure will supply you with the things you can actually say. There are loads of funny conversation starters for when you think comedic relief is due and timely. Then, for those advanced in the art of confabulation, there are also deep conversation starters added to our roster. And rest assured that the topics here are also quite diverse, so whether you need to start a conversation about animals or cars, you should be able to find a solution here.

Sometimes starting a conversation feels like a looming horror and an insurmountable task. Take, for instance, if it is your first time talking to your crush. Gosh, if anything on Earth is scary, it is that! Or when you have to talk with someone who is much more qualified in something you aspire in, and they have that aura of superiority added in the mix. Straight up creepy vibes. But, if you find your tongue tied and your palms sweaty (mom's spaghetti) in such a situation, remember that there are some pretty great universal conversation starters to rely upon in your dire hour of need. And yes, we've gathered most of them in this glorious article, so you will never run out of things to talk about or things to ask!

#1 Tell me about the worst pickup line you've ever gotten.

#2 What are the top three things on your bucket list?

#3 Have you done anything exciting lately?

#4 What are you most afraid of?

#5 What scares you the most about the future?

#6 How have your priorities changed in the last 10 years?

#7 What movie are you really excited to see?

#8 What are you reading right now?

#9 If you could move anywhere, where would you go?

#10 What hobby do you wish you were good at?

#11 When are you the most happy?

#12 What always calms you down when you're really stressed out and upset?

#13 Describe your perfect weekend.

#14 If you could change one thing about your personality, what would it be?

#15 What was the last good book you read?

#16 Do you listen to any podcasts? Which is your favorite?

#17 What do you think is the best show on Netflix right now?

#18 What superpower do you wish you could have?

#19 Are you having a good time?

#20 What is your favorite guilty pleasure TV show?

#21 Where did you grow up?

#22 What is one thing you wish you could do that you know you probably never will?

#23 What do you think the world will be like 20 years in the future?

#24 If you could do anything illegal without getting in trouble, what would it be?

#25 When was the last time you laughed so hard you cried?

#26 Who's your favorite cartoon character?

#27 Where's your favorite place in the world?

#28 Did you hear about (a big news story)?

#29 How do you spend your free time?

#30 What's your strangest hidden talent?

#31 Do you believe men and women can ever just be friends?

#32 What do you normally do for fun?

#33 What did you want to be when you were a kid?

#34 What's the most controversial opinion you have?

#35 What's the first thing you would do if you won the lottery?

#36 If you could invite one famous person to dinner, who would it be?

#37 What's the biggest challenge you've taken on this year?

#38 What's your favorite movie that you could watch over and over again?

#39 If you could invite anyone to this party and they were guaranteed to show up, who would you ask?

#40 On what topic do people always come to you with questions?

#41 I’m making a coffee / going to grab a drink, does anyone else want one?

#42 What’s the most embarrassing thing you did at school / when you were a kid?

#43 If you had a reality TV show about your life, what would your theme song be?

#44 Are you a cat person or a dog person?

#45 If you didn't have the job you have now, what would you be?

#46 What's the last concert you went to?

#47 What is your favorite book of all time?

#48 Doing anything fun this weekend?

#49 Do you have any pets?

#50 What do you do for a living?

#51 What is your biggest regret in life?

#52 What has been your biggest accomplishment so far?

#53 Tell me about the most life-changing piece of advice you've ever heard.

#54 What did you think you would be doing at this age when you were a kid?

#55 What made you choose this as your career?

#56 What's the most interesting thing you've worked on lately?

#57 What's the most interesting thing you've learned at work?

#58 What do you think is the funniest movie ever?

#59 What's the weirdest thing you loved as a child?

#60 What's the worst trend you've ever taken part in?

#61 Where do you go to school?

#62 Where do you wish you were right now?

#63 What's your favorite song?

#64 What food do you hate?

#65 What's the worst date you've ever been on?

#66 What has always been your dream job?

#67 What are you good at that you're really proud of?

#68 Tell me about one thing on your bucket list.

#69 What are you the most passionate about?

#70 Are you a morning person or a night owl?

#71 Which song would you make you dance at this very moment?

#72 What's your best tip for a good morning routine?

#73 What's your most irrational fear?

#74 Are there any upcoming events you're planning on going to?

#75 What would you be doing at this time on a normal day?

#76 It's nice to meet you. How has your day been?

#77 If you were stuck on a desert island with four items of your choice from this room, what would you bring?

#78 How many days do you think it takes you to scroll a mile on your phone? One day? One week?

#79 Do you prefer working remotely or in-person — and why?

#80 What's one thing you'd love to be an expert at?

#81 What was the high-point and low-point of your day so far?

#82 When you’re a grown up, what type of house will you live in?

#83 What’s your plan if there was a zombie apocalypse?

#84 Tell me about yourself.

#85 What made you smile today?

#86 How did you meet the host?

#87 Have you been on any interesting trips lately?

#88 What do you think has been the best movie of the year so far?

#89 What song do you wish you could put on right now?

#90 Do you think you're an introvert or an extrovert?

#91 What is the most rewarding part of your career?

#92 If you could travel back in time, what decade would you choose to live in?

#93 What's the best thing you've ever bought off Amazon?

#94 What is one thing you can't live without?

#95 What's the strangest dream you've had recently?

#96 What's your favorite city you've visited?

#97 Do you like documentaries? Have you watched any good ones recently?

#98 What's your favorite sport?

#99 What sport do you wish you were really good at?

#100 What's the best holiday?

#101 Why did you come tonight?

#102 What's your favorite restaurant around here?

#103 What's the next exciting event you have coming up?

#104 What hobby do you wish you had more time for?

#105 If you weren't here, what would you be doing?

#106 Do you have any nicknames?

#107 What's your biggest pet peeve?

#108 What's the best thing about your job?

#109 Do you like to cook?

#110 What's the biggest risk you've ever taken?

#111 Who in your life has had the most influence on you?

#112 What's the hardest thing you've ever done?

#113 What's the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

#114 If you could go back in time, what is one situation you would do differently?

#115 What piece of technology could you live without?

#116 What do you love most about your job?

#117 What was your first job?

#118 How long have you been at your current job?

#119 What is the most frustrating thing about your job?

#120 If you could change one thing about [particular] industry, what would it be?

#121 Who has been your career role model?

#122 What's your favorite project you've worked on so far?

#123 What is the worst piece of advice you've ever gotten?

#124 What's the most embarrassing thing that's happened to you recently?

#125 What is your favorite celebrity scandal right now?

#126 What is the stupidest joke you've ever heard?

#127 What always makes you laugh, even when you're upset?

#128 Which celebrity would play you in a movie about your life?

#129 What's your favorite subject/class?

#130 What's your favorite outfit to wear to school?

#131 Do you believe in aliens?

#132 What do you want to be when you grow up?

#133 Do you have any brothers or sisters?

#134 Do you have a favorite Disney character?

#135 If you could change one thing about school, what would it be?

#136 What are you afraid of?

#137 What is one thing that always makes you laugh?

#138 What do you hate the most about dating?

#139 Have you ever lived anywhere else?

#140 What is one thing that made you laugh this week?

#141 What drink should I order next?

#142 What were you doing before you came here?

#143 Who are you here with?

#144 What did you do last weekend?

#145 What are your plans for next summer?

#146 Have you ever really kept a New Year's resolution?

#147 What's your favorite thing to do on your day off work?

#148 What was the first job you ever had?

#149 What's the best compliment you've ever gotten?

#150 If you were giving a presentation, what would the topic be?

#151 What's keeping you busy lately?

#152 What's the last new skill you learned?

#153 Do you have a signature drink?

#154 Is your [day/night] going like you expected?

#155 Games at parties: Yay, or nay? Why?

#156 If you had to switch outfits with one person here, who would it be?

#157 Do you know most of the people here?

#158 Are you keeping up with [sports team/TV show/news] recently?

#159 Which blogs do you read?

#160 What's something in your industry you consider underrated?

#161 What are your company's unique traditions?

#162 What's the last thing you learned outside of work?

#163 Tell me about the best boss you ever had — what made them so great?

#164 Have you been to an event like this before?

#165 What’s your biggest fear?

#166 If you had to pick one – skydiving, bungee jumping, or scuba diving – which would you do?

#167 What's your favorite form of social media?

#168 What is something people are always surprised to learn about you?

#169 Where do you want to be in five years?

#170 How many countries have you been to?

#171 Would you rather travel via plane or boat?

#172 Who is your favorite celebrity couple ever?

#173 Which celebrity couple do you wish would get back together?

#174 Do you know a lot of people here?

#175 What's one interesting thing about yourself no one really knows?

#176 What was the last movie you saw?

#177 Tell me three fun facts about yourself.

#178 The food looks great. What's the best thing you've had so far?

#179 What song have you had stuck in your head this week?

#180 Who is your role model?

#181 Who do you miss the most from your past?

#182 Who is the most important person in your life right now?

#183 What is something you've failed at recently?

#184 What inspires you at work each day?

#185 Man, I really hate networking.

#186 Do you ever travel for your job? Where have you gone?

#187 How do you keep yourself organized every day?

#188 How many emails have you been avoiding answering this week?

#189 What do you think makes someone a great manager?

#190 Do you ever sing in the shower?

#191 What's the worst thing you've ever worn?

#192 Who is your favorite comedian?

#193 What weird conspiracy theory do you believe?

#194 What is something that's really popular right now that will be ridiculous in five years?

#195 What's your go-to joke?

#196 Who is your favorite teacher?

#197 Why is that person your favorite teacher?

#198 What was the last assignment you did really well on?

#199 Do you like to swim?