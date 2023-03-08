Throughout my life, I have met a lot of people, both for work and in my social life, and I think it is safe to say that most human beings don’t know how to start a conversation. Most people either use the same round of boring questions as conversation starters or go straight for the very personal stuff. And we get it, starting a conversation with a stranger can be tough, so people usually opt for the safest alternatives, but there are so many fun things to talk about, all you need to do is have a couple of topics up your sleeve.

On the other hand, if you are pretty comfortable socially but would like to update your stock of good conversation starters, may we suggest trying out funny questions to ask your new acquaintance? Sharing a laugh is always a good icebreaker, and if they actually decide to think of an answer, this could lead to a very engaging talk, and possibly even to a great relationship. But remember one thing: Funny and rude are not the same, so be sure your questions are not offensive. You may choose absolutely random topics to talk about as long as everyone still feels comfortable.

To get you started, we collected a bunch of conversation starters on a whole range of fun topics. We absolutely encourage you to go and try them out, but don’t forget to come back and let us know which ones sparked the most lively conversations. Meanwhile, vote for the ones you like the best, and share this article with friends who might also need some help in learning how to start a conversation.

#1

"What is your greatest, yet strangest talent?"

Fiona Parky

I can touch my wrist with my thumb, I can bend just the last joint on every finger and I can bend my fingers backwards to touch my wrist. I can get out of any sort of handcuffs easily (do not ask how I know this). Basically very flexible hands

#2

"What is the silliest way that you’ve been injured?"

Donkey boi

Sorry, NSFW. Lets just say I broke my finger while... Ahem... "entertaining" my (now ex) girlfriend.

#3

"What two items could you buy that would make the cashier the most uncomfortable?"

Donkey boi

Probably nothing. There is nothing they haven't already seen or dealt with.

#4

"What old person tendencies do you have?"

Donkey boi

I hate people coming onto my property. And I do that weird strained groaning thing when getting out of or settling into a chair.

#5

"What about your teenage self embarrasses you the most?"

Donkey boi

As a Gen X, I'm sure 90% of people will agree, It was the hair!

#6

"What is the best type of cheese?"

Donkey boi

I'm allergic to most so my options are limited. As a treat I'll go for some Red Leicester, by I'm quite partial to Mozzarella or a few Dairylea slices.

#7

"What did you last Google?"

Donkey boi

How long it would take me to get to Derby.

#8

"If you could break any world record what record would you want to break?"

Fiona Parky

Most puppies cuddled in a day. Best day ever!

#9

"Is hot dog a sandwich? Yes or no? Why or why not?"

Donkey boi

No. Because it's a roll!

#10

"Is a deep dish pizza a casserole?"

reddit.com Report

#11

"If animals could talk, which animal would be the rudest?"

#12

"What would be the absolute worst name that you could give your child?"

#13

"What movie completely changes its plot when you change one letter in its title?"

Donkey boi

Finding Memo becomes Finding Emo. or IT becoming I.

#14

"What did you think was cool as a kid, but isn’t actually cool now?"

Donkey boi

It's got to be them hairstyles again hasn't it!

#15

"What is the craziest dream you’ve had?"

Donkey boi

Probably the one where I was given the power to jump extremely long distances, but couldn't land without breaking my legs.

#16

"If you had to name a chapter in your life right now, what would it be called?"

#17

"What food describes your personality?"

#18

"If we could teleport anywhere in the world right now, where would you want to go?"

#19

"Do have a funny story from a blind date set up?"

#20

"What animal looks the silliest?"

#21

"What is funniest sound that you can make?"

#22

"Which TV or movie character reminds you of yourself and why?"

#23

"What is considered socially acceptable, but really shouldn’t be?"

#24

"What friend do you play in your friend group?"

#25

"What is the worst purchase you’ve made?"

#26

"What is the funniest pet name?"

#27

"What part of a kid’s movie completely scarred you when you were younger?"

#28

"If you could start a secret society what would it be called?"

#29

"Which animal would be super cool if it was made into the size of a horse?"

#30

"What would you name your boat if you had one?"

#31

"If the color blue had a smell, what would it smell like?"

#32

"What is a ridiculous Wi-Fi name that you’ve seen?"

#33

"If you had an extra part of your body what would it be?"

#34

"What is something that you love that everyone else thinks is gross?"

#35

"What is the weirdest thing that you have put on your pizza?"

#36

"What would be the worst thing for the government to declare illegal?"

#37

"What is the weirdest thing you are afraid of?"

#38

"What is something that across the board, everyone looks stupid doing?"

#39

"If a squirrel could talk do you think it would have a really high voice or a really low voice?"

#40

"What is something that hasn’t happened yet, but would certainly break the internet?"

#41

"What quote or saying do people often say, but you believe is complete trash?"

#42

"What is the funniest text you’ve gotten?"

#43

"What was your worst fashion disaster?"

#44

"If you had to change your name to something totally new, what would be your new name?"

#45

"What would the book about your life be called?"

#46

"What is the sexiest and least sexy name?"

#47

"What is the strangest date you’ve been on?"

#48

"What is the weirdest thing that you find attractive in a person?"

#49

"What is the cheesiest pickup line that someone has used on you?"

#50

"What is your guilty pleasure?"

#51

"When was the last time you laughed so hard you cried?"

#52

"What topic could you give a 30-minute presentation on without any preparation?"

#53

"Who do you think would be the worst person to get stuck within an elevator?"

#54

"What do you think is a complete waste of time?"

#55

"What is your weirdest quality?"

#56

"What is the best type of bread?"

#57

"What is your biggest cooking disaster?"

#58

"What scene in a movie always makes you laugh every time you watch it?"

#59

"What’s your favorite way to waste time online?"

#60

"What is the worst gift that you’ve ever received?"

#61

"What is the worst place that you’ve been stuck for a long time?"

#62

"What isn’t real, but you wish was real?"

#63

"What is the most annoying habit that someone else can have?"

#64

"What was the last thing that you did for fun?"

#65

"What’s the weirdest thing that a guest has done at your house?"

#66

"What’s the weirdest way you have met someone?"

#67

"What was your favorite cartoon as a kid?"

#68

"What is the worst text that you’ve ever sent?"

#69

"What movie universe do you want to live in?"

#70

"Do you collect anything random or silly?"

#71

"What kind of music do you like?"

Available-Potato7982

#72

"Did you know that penguins have knees?"

Tensesumo38

#73

"Is a burrito a sandwich?"

reddit.com

#74

"Is cereal a soup or salad?"

OriginalSyn

#75

"What's a meal you had for the first time recently that you enjoyed?"

UbeVibes

#76

"What was the last board game you played?"

UbeVibes

#77

"How do you think the universe ends?"

LubeOnCube

#78

"Tell me an embarrassing, yet funny story."

#79

"What would your dream job combination be? Mine would be a space-cowboy!"

#80

"What’s the weirdest smell you have ever smelled?"

#81

"What was the funniest thing you’ve seen recently online?"

#82

"What is the weirdest thing that you have ever eaten?"

#83

"What is a funny excuse that you have given to leave a party early?"

#84

"Which of the Seven Dwarves is most like your personality?"

#85

"What is one of the most embarrassing phases you went through?"

#86

"What is your go-to joke?"

#87

"What makes you smile without fail?"

#88

"Do you think you’d survive a zombie apocalypse? Why or why not?"

#89

"What qualities do you look for in a person? Please tell me humor is one of them. If so, I got you covered."

#90

"What’s the craziest food you want to try? I’ll make it for us for dinner."

#91

"What is the worst date you’ve ever been on? I promise ours will be the best!"

#92

"What is the worst pick-up line that someone has said to you?"

#93

"What is your favorite way to show affection?"

#94

"What is a quality that you like the most in a partner and a quality that you like the least?"

#95

"If money wasn’t an issue, what would be one of your goals in life?"

#96

"What was the highlight of your week?"

#97

"What is a random funny thing that happened to you on vacation one time?"

#98

"What was the weirdest thing about your last romantic relationship?"

#99

"What do you wish someone taught you a long time ago?"

#100

"If you could trade lives with one other person who would it be?"

#101

"What is your most bizarre pet peeve?"

#102

"What is the strangest situation that you’ve walked into?"

#103

"What is the silliest fear you have?"

#104

"How would you describe your sense of humor?"

#105

"What is the worst advice you received?"

#106

"In 50 years, what random thing do you think you will be most nostalgic for?"

#107

"What book would you bring to a deserted island?"

#108

"What do you love to do with your friends?"

#109

"Are you a morning person or a night owl?"

#110

"How often do you stay up past 2a.m.?"

#111

"Do you curse often? If so, what is your go to cursing insult?"

#112

"What is your favorite indoor activity?"

#113

"What movie should be made into a musical?"

#114

"What is the most fun thing to do at an amusement park?"

#115

"If you could design a new ice cream flavor what would be in it?"

#116

"Where’s your favorite place to nap and why?"

#117

"What is the strangest thing you’ve been asked in a job interview?"

#118

"As a kid, did you ever have an imaginary friend?"

#119

"Do you have a signature dance move?"

#120

"What is a silly nickname that you have had?"

#121

"If you were a candy bar what candy bar would you be?"

#122

"What is your favorite quote from a movie?"

#123

"If you could master any skill what would it be?"

#124

"Do you think there are aliens on other planets?"

#125

"What fairytale story would you like to be in?"

#126

"If you were a minor god in a pantheon, what would you be the god of?"

DifficultBirthday839

#127

"Is ice cream soup?"

reddit.com

#128

"What thing in life makes you smile uncontrollably?"

Jstardizzle37

#129

"What was your favorite restaurant as a kid (Yes, Chuck E Cheese counts)?"

#130

"What’s the worst thing about peanut butter and jelly sandwiches?"

#131

"What makes you laugh?"

#132

"What is the funniest story you know?"

#133

"What is your favorite drink to order at a bar?"

#134

"What’s your favorite thing about a first date?"

#135

"What crazy thing do you want to try someday?"

#136

"What is your weirdest deal breaker?"

#137

"Where is your favorite place to hangout in the area?"

#138

"What is your favorite pick-up line?"

#139

"What does love mean to you?"

#140

"What role does laughter play in your life?"

#141

"Which family member are you most like and why?"

#142

"What is the best purchase you’ve made?"

#143

"What is the most interesting thing you have read this week?"

#144

"What do you do to get rid of stress?"

#145

"What animal do you think is the worst?"

#146

"What is the biggest diss you can think of?"

#147

"What is the weirdest habit that you have?"

#148

"What celebrity would you trade lives with?"

#149

"Have you ever seen your favorite animal in real life?"

Percentagon

#150

"What is your greatest hope?"

Report

