Halle Berry is (literally) letting her hair down, and it’s not exactly where you would expect it!

The Oscar winner gave fans a surprise with her latest transformation for the new Alexandre Aja-directed film, Never Let Go.

Embodying the character of Momma in the horror thriller, the 58-year-old actress flaunted an eye-catching underarm look that many praised her for while others had more hair-raising reactions.

“Momma in the making,” she wrote in the caption. “One of the most complex characters I’ve had the pleasure of embodying. #NeverLetGo is in theaters everywhere!”

As she shared the post, the queen of cool mentioned how Momma was one of the most “complex” characters she’s ever stepped into the shoes of.

The post began with a funny exchange she had with her makeup artist Norma Patton-Lowin, who laughed with the Catwoman star as she showed off the fake tattoos and fake armpit hair.

“Momma in the making,” Halle wrote in the caption of her post. “One of the most complex characters I’ve had the pleasure of embodying. #NeverLetGo is in theaters everywhere!”

The 58-year-old actress showed off her fake tattoos as well as a blonde-wig wearing look in the carousel of pictures

The carousel of images also included an image of the Hollywood star sporting a denim top and a blonde wig.

One fan called her “Hairy Berry” following her transformation for the supernatural horror film.

“Well it’s almost winter. May as well start now,” one joked while another said, “Praise God. Girl you had be scared for a minute …….”

“OMG you scared me!!!” another said. “Thank the Lord this is for a movie.”

“Wow, the things actors do to fulfill the roles they’re in,” read one comment on her post. “Thought for a moment Halle had started to grow an armpit jungle. So funny, LOL!!!”

“I thought she had a hamster under her arm,” one said.

“Halle, what I love about you transforming into character, you’re not afraid to not be glamorous all the time. You have range and there are other actresses, respectfully, that want to be beautiful all the time, there’s no range at all,” said another. “Even in a scary movie they want to be sexy and it’s like come on.”

Another admiring supporter said, “You, Sandra Bullock and Demi Moore are showing your best work these past few years. Grateful that beautiful women are allowed to be more raw and in your face with it now. Cannot wait to see this.”

The Oscar winner plays an overprotective single mother in the new supernatural horror film that is currently running in theaters

“lady you are phenomenal and on my bucket list of the most influential people I want to meet before I die,” said another fan in the comments section.

Never Let Go, which hit the big screen on September 20, is a tale of motherhood and survival that is set in a seemingly post-apocalyptic world. In the story, Momma’s own traumas unravel as the single mother fights hard to protect her two sons from “Evil.”

“When I read the screenplay, it was something very different,” Halle said about the movie

“When I read the screenplay, it was something very different,” the beloved actress told HuffPost. “I had the same feeling when I read the Quiet Place [screenplay] before the movie was made. It was a world that I had never seen before. It captured my imagination.”

“I immediately connected to the through line, which, for me, was this idea of generational trauma and how as a mother, as a parent, we will pour some things into our children, but we also have the ability to spill things into [them],” she continued. “And if we don’t heal our own wounds and traumas, how we are destined to pass these on to our children.”