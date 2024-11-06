Bored Panda reached out to Milena Diekmann to delve deeper into her creative process and background. We asked the hairstylist about her first memory of doing hair at the age of six and how that experience shaped her passion for hairstyling.

"There’s not one specific memory that comes to mind. I believe my passion for creating hairstyles has emerged from several smaller experiences, such as teaching myself to braid (starting with my first somewhat decent three-strand braid), cutting my Barbie’s hair, or recreating hairstyles that I saw in fairy tales or Barbie movies. Being able to bring to life the ideas I imagined or saw elsewhere has given me a sense of confidence. It feels like I’m the artist of my own life, and this is my way of expressing myself."