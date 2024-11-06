ADVERTISEMENT

Meet Milena Diekmann, a 21-year-old self-taught hairstylist from Germany. Her stunning hairstyles are so magical that they could easily belong to any Disney princess!

"I first started doing hairstyles when I was about 6 years old. But I’ve always been interested in braiding, for example, bracelets. Then, when I was about 10 years old, I started doing more advanced hairstyles," the hairstylist told Bored Panda. Scroll down to discover some of Milena's most incredible creations!

More info: Instagram | tiktok.com | youtube.com | buymeacoffee.com

#1

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

Bored Panda reached out to Milena Diekmann to delve deeper into her creative process and background. We asked the hairstylist about her first memory of doing hair at the age of six and how that experience shaped her passion for hairstyling.

"There’s not one specific memory that comes to mind. I believe my passion for creating hairstyles has emerged from several smaller experiences, such as teaching myself to braid (starting with my first somewhat decent three-strand braid), cutting my Barbie’s hair, or recreating hairstyles that I saw in fairy tales or Barbie movies. Being able to bring to life the ideas I imagined or saw elsewhere has given me a sense of confidence. It feels like I’m the artist of my own life, and this is my way of expressing myself."
#2

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#3

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

Milena shared that she usually comes up with new ideas while she’s working on hair. "The hair is like a blank canvas where everything is possible. The ideas just come to my mind as soon as I start touching the hair. I’m always looking for ways to elevate the hairstyles, making them look more interesting and unique.

When it comes to new techniques, I experiment with different approaches—many fail, but some succeed. It’s important for me to continuously broaden my horizons, challenge myself to improve, and gather as much knowledge and experience as possible."
#4

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#5

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

The artist told us that she always tries to reply to as many comments and messages on social media as possible. "I believe that when a stranger takes the time to leave feedback on my posts, the least I can do is answer them and thank them. I never take that for granted.

The most rewarding feedback is probably seeing a smile on my clients' faces. To me, that’s truly the biggest compliment, and it makes me so happy to be in a position where I can help others feel more confident."
#6

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#7

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

Milena is currently in her second year of cosmetology school, so when discussing her goals, her top priority is finishing the three-year training program and becoming a licensed hairstylist. "Since I’m just at the beginning, there’s so much to learn and try out. I’m eager to explore the entire world of hairstyling—color techniques, cutting techniques, braiding, updos, extensions, and more. This industry is incredibly diverse, and I’m excited to try it all.

However, I still want to keep my focus on braiding and creating hairstyles. I can envision a future career as a wedding hairstylist or creating intricate hairstyles for fashion shoots, movies, or celebrities who are looking for unique, extravagant styles.

I’m so thankful for all my achievements so far and excited to see what the future holds for me."
#8

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#9

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#10

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#11

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#12

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#13

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#14

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#15

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#16

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#17

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#18

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#19

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#20

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#21

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#22

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#23

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#24

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

#25

From Childhood Dreams To Hair Art: Meet Milena Diekmann

