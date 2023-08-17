100 Gothic Tattoos To Get Some Bright Ideas From
From the painters' canvases to the pages of writers, the Gothic style has changed and shifted throughout the years. Today, gothic tattoos might be the best representatives of this rather eye-catching style.
Ironically, these often dark and dreary optical creations come from some of the most brilliant minds. For tattoo artists, dark-colored ink is the paint, and a person's skin is the canvas.
However, before picking the design, you might want to know the characteristics of gothic style tattoos. Luckily, works of the same style use similar elements. One of the more visible characteristics is the grim and dark themes. Many goth tattoo designs include creepy animals, holy figures, and ritualistic symbolism.
However, the use of colors — or, more correctly, the lack of them — sets these tattoos apart visually. Usually, gothic tattoos primarily use black ink. However, there are cases where a more eye-catching color gets used, and this mixture of shades can help craft some super realistic ink works.
Now that we have grasped the basics, you might go ahead and look at some gothic inkspiration. Below, we've compiled a goth sleeve tattoo or two for you to enjoy and described some of the most common symbols used in these creations.
As you go through the entries, make sure to upvote the ones that you liked the most. Also, don't forget to share your opinions about the tattoos in the comments!
This post may include affiliate links.
Monster Coming Out Of The Dark Tattoo
Meaning of Gothic Tattoos
The word "gothic" is usually associated with gruesome, dark, and enigmatic concepts of our world. Burning demons, twisted angels, black goats, and scary crows are some of the most popular things found in these tattoos. The meaning of these tattoos can change depending on the subject. Throughout the post, we will take a look at tattoos that include:
- Fonts;
- Flowers;
- Ravens;
- Angels;
- Architecture;
- Skulls;
- Spiders;
- Crosses.
"Defend Animals" Gothic Lettering Piece
Gothic Font Tattoos
A quote tattoo is only as good as the font in use. Unlike Times New Roman or Ariel, the Gothic font is rare. What distinguishes Gothic from every other style is the styling of the letters. A Gothic font tattoo lives up to the name by having the same dark and mysterious vibes. So, even if you plan to write a sweet message like “I Love You,” why not do it in the most sinister way?
"Petite Chrysanthème" Forearm Tattoo
Gothic Flower Tattoos
For nature fans, nothing is better than stepping into the abyss with a grotesque flower tattoo. Gothic flower tattoos often bend and shape a flower or other plant around another object. Hearts, headless deer, or some other disturbing things — nothing is off the table. Often, flowers in gothic tattoos symbolize decay and a person's passing. They usually stick out of a skeleton or are wrapped around a vital organ.
Gothic Style Crow Shoulder And Chest Tattoo
Gothic Raven Tattoos
The raven has gotten quite a lot of attention in the Gothic world. Literature sees this bird quoting the ever-famous "Nevermore" — a disturbing message to hear at midnight. In art, the raven represents an apocalyptic episode or the coming of dread. The meaning of the bird stays the same in a gothic raven tattoo, symbolizing something dreary, like grief over a lost love.
Framed Angel Tattoo
Gothic Angel Tattoos
There are two varieties of angels — the ones that still work with God and the ones that turn against their master (aka demons). Where angels represent the good side, demons are the complete opposite. Thus, a gothic angel tattoo captures one or the other. Angels are shown as virtuous and holy creatures. Demons, on the other hand, symbolize the darker side of life.
Cathedral Calve Tattoo
Gothic Architecture Tattoos
Gothic buildings were very popular throughout the middle ages. Although contemporary architecture is now more desirable, gothic structures built back then are still famous even after several centuries. While new gothic buildings are no longer built, their legacy survives through gothic architecture tattoos. Like the structures, the tattoos can symbolize longevity in the face of time and history.
Skulls And Snakes Full Arm Piece
Skull and Skeleton Tattoos
A gothic skull tattoo captures the not-so-cheerful aspects of this style but in the best way possible. If you haven’t figured it out yet, gothic tattoos often refer to passing away. As our bodies decay, all that gets left behind are bones, including the skull. You're also likely to encounter skull tattoos that have flower elements in them. For example, some tattoos have grass and flowers poking out of the holes of the skull, often sockets of the eyes.
Spider Skull Tattoo
Spider Tattoos
With their six legs and sharp teeth, just a sight of these tiny creatures can make your skin crawl. Hence, even a simple gothic spider tattoo can look creepy and send shivers down your spine. Since spiders create webs that capture smaller creatures, they can represent creativity. However, at the same time, they can also symbolize one’s struggle in the complicated "web of life."
"Several Curves" Eccentric Shoulder Tattoo
Gothic Cross Tattoos
Gothic style and religion go hand-in-hand, like peanut butter and jam. However, throughout history, this duo has changed. While it is still visible through the marvelous cathedrals constructed during the middle ages, these days, you can enjoy this combination through the well-designed gothic cross tattoos. Usually, these tattoos are associated with passing away, pain, anger, or faith.
Contrasting Girl Tattoo
Three Gothic Crosses Arm Tattoo
Big Ominous Raven Forearm Tattoo
Spooky Cat Tattoo
Gothic Dolphin Piece
Custom Beetlejuice Piece
Freehand Skull Tattoo
Big Scary Fly Hand Tattoo
Alien "Face Hugger" Tattoo
Crow Sleeve Piece
Mothra Large Chest Piece
Highly Stylized Baroque Skull Tattoo
Holbein’s “The Advocate” Tattoo
Gothic Hand On A Thigh Tattoo
"Can't Trust No One, Even Yourself" Arm Tattoo
Salem Upper Arm Tattoo
Nekomata Upper Arm Piece
Nekomata are a type of cat yōkai that feature in Japanese folklore, classical kaidan, essays etc.