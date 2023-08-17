From the painters' canvases to the pages of writers, the Gothic style has changed and shifted throughout the years. Today, gothic tattoos might be the best representatives of this rather eye-catching style.

Ironically, these often dark and dreary optical creations come from some of the most brilliant minds. For tattoo artists, dark-colored ink is the paint, and a person's skin is the canvas.

However, before picking the design, you might want to know the characteristics of gothic style tattoos. Luckily, works of the same style use similar elements. One of the more visible characteristics is the grim and dark themes. Many goth tattoo designs include creepy animals, holy figures, and ritualistic symbolism.

However, the use of colors — or, more correctly, the lack of them — sets these tattoos apart visually. Usually, gothic tattoos primarily use black ink. However, there are cases where a more eye-catching color gets used, and this mixture of shades can help craft some super realistic ink works.

Now that we have grasped the basics, you might go ahead and look at some gothic inkspiration. Below, we've compiled a goth sleeve tattoo or two for you to enjoy and described some of the most common symbols used in these creations.

As you go through the entries, make sure to upvote the ones that you liked the most. Also, don't forget to share your opinions about the tattoos in the comments!