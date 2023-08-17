From the painters' canvases to the pages of writers, the Gothic style has changed and shifted throughout the years. Today, gothic tattoos might be the best representatives of this rather eye-catching style.

Ironically, these often dark and dreary optical creations come from some of the most brilliant minds. For tattoo artists, dark-colored ink is the paint, and a person's skin is the canvas.

However, before picking the design, you might want to know the characteristics of gothic style tattoos. Luckily, works of the same style use similar elements. One of the more visible characteristics is the grim and dark themes. Many goth tattoo designs include creepy animals, holy figures, and ritualistic symbolism.

However, the use of colors — or, more correctly, the lack of them — sets these tattoos apart visually. Usually, gothic tattoos primarily use black ink. However, there are cases where a more eye-catching color gets used, and this mixture of shades can help craft some super realistic ink works.

Now that we have grasped the basics, you might go ahead and look at some gothic inkspiration. Below, we've compiled a goth sleeve tattoo or two for you to enjoy and described some of the most common symbols used in these creations.

As you go through the entries, make sure to upvote the ones that you liked the most. Also, don't forget to share your opinions about the tattoos in the comments!

#1

Monster Coming Out Of The Dark Tattoo

Monster Coming Out Of The Dark chest Tattoo

wbtattooart Report

Meaning of Gothic Tattoos

The word "gothic" is usually associated with gruesome, dark, and enigmatic concepts of our world. Burning demons, twisted angels, black goats, and scary crows are some of the most popular things found in these tattoos. The meaning of these tattoos can change depending on the subject. Throughout the post, we will take a look at tattoos that include:

  • Fonts;
  • Flowers;
  • Ravens;
  • Angels;
  • Architecture;
  • Skulls;
  • Spiders;
  • Crosses.
#2

"Defend Animals" Gothic Lettering Piece

defend aninmals gothic lettering tattoo

tariameorzo Report

Gothic Font Tattoos

quote tattoo is only as good as the font in use. Unlike Times New Roman or Ariel, the Gothic font is rare. What distinguishes Gothic from every other style is the styling of the letters. A Gothic font tattoo lives up to the name by having the same dark and mysterious vibes. So, even if you plan to write a sweet message like “I Love You,” why not do it in the most sinister way?
#3

"Petite Chrysanthème" Forearm Tattoo

Chrysanthemums forearm tattoo

tulipe.tattoo Report

Gothic Flower Tattoos

For nature fans, nothing is better than stepping into the abyss with a grotesque flower tattoo. Gothic flower tattoos often bend and shape a flower or other plant around another object. Hearts, headless deer, or some other disturbing things — nothing is off the table. Often, flowers in gothic tattoos symbolize decay and a person's passing. They usually stick out of a skeleton or are wrapped around a vital organ.
#4

Gothic Style Crow Shoulder And Chest Tattoo

Symmetrical Crows Shoulder And Chest tattoo

fantinitattoo Report

Gothic Raven Tattoos

The raven has gotten quite a lot of attention in the Gothic world. Literature sees this bird quoting the ever-famous "Nevermore" — a disturbing message to hear at midnight. In art, the raven represents an apocalyptic episode or the coming of dread. The meaning of the bird stays the same in a gothic raven tattoo, symbolizing something dreary, like grief over a lost love.
#5

Framed Angel Tattoo

Classical Painting Angel tattoo

its_banzo Report

Gothic Angel Tattoos

There are two varieties of angels — the ones that still work with God and the ones that turn against their master (aka demons). Where angels represent the good side, demons are the complete opposite. Thus, a gothic angel tattoo captures one or the other. Angels are shown as virtuous and holy creatures. Demons, on the other hand, symbolize the darker side of life.
#6

Cathedral Calve Tattoo

Cathedral with details surrounding it Calve Tattoo

comma_ttt Report

Gothic Architecture Tattoos

Gothic buildings were very popular throughout the middle ages. Although contemporary architecture is now more desirable, gothic structures built back then are still famous even after several centuries. While new gothic buildings are no longer built, their legacy survives through gothic architecture tattoos. Like the structures, the tattoos can symbolize longevity in the face of time and history.
#7

Skulls And Snakes Full Arm Piece

Skulls And Snakes Full Arm Piece

arcstattoo Report

Skull and Skeleton Tattoos

A gothic skull tattoo captures the not-so-cheerful aspects of this style but in the best way possible. If you haven’t figured it out yet, gothic tattoos often refer to passing away. As our bodies decay, all that gets left behind are bones, including the skull. You're also likely to encounter skull tattoos that have flower elements in them. For example, some tattoos have grass and flowers poking out of the holes of the skull, often sockets of the eyes.
#8

Spider Skull Tattoo

Spider Wearing a Skull Shoulder tattoo

cassper.ink_ Report

Spider Tattoos

With their six legs and sharp teeth, just a sight of these tiny creatures can make your skin crawl. Hence, even a simple gothic spider tattoo can look creepy and send shivers down your spine. Since spiders create webs that capture smaller creatures, they can represent creativity. However, at the same time, they can also symbolize one’s struggle in the complicated "web of life."
#9

"Several Curves" Eccentric Shoulder Tattoo

Eccentric and detailed ornament Shoulder Tattoo

jeon______ Report

Gothic Cross Tattoos

Gothic style and religion go hand-in-hand, like peanut butter and jam. However, throughout history, this duo has changed. While it is still visible through the marvelous cathedrals constructed during the middle ages, these days, you can enjoy this combination through the well-designed gothic cross tattoos. Usually, these tattoos are associated with passing away, pain, anger, or faith.
#10

Contrasting Girl Tattoo

Girl with a big headpiece tattoo

inkdistrictamsterdam Report

#11

Three Gothic Crosses Arm Tattoo

Three Gothic Crosses Arm Tattoo

chico.choo Report

#12

Big Ominous Raven Forearm Tattoo

Big Raven Forearm Tattoo

hipner.magdalena Report

#13

Spooky Cat Tattoo

Spooky Cat with a weird body and horns upper arm Tattoo

arcstattoo Report

#14

Gothic Dolphin Piece

Gothic Dolphin Piece

arcstattoo Report

#15

Custom Beetlejuice Piece

Custom Beetlejuice tattoo

sameastwick Report

#16

Freehand Skull Tattoo

Freehand Skull knee Tattoo

heukdo__ Report

#17

Big Scary Fly Hand Tattoo

Fly with long legs Hand Tattoo

marco.odio Report

#18

Alien "Face Hugger" Tattoo

Face-hugger type alien tattoo

eyepatch.tattoo_ Report

#19

Crow Sleeve Piece

deep black Crow Forearm Piece

angeloparente Report

#20

Mothra Large Chest Piece

Mothra Large Chest tattoo

lustandconsume Report

#21

Highly Stylized Baroque Skull Tattoo

Highly Stylized Baroque Skull full back Tattoo

o_one_art Report

#22

Holbein’s “The Advocate” Tattoo

Holbein’s “The Advocate” As A Giant Rib Tattoo

mollyemrick Report

#23

Gothic Hand On A Thigh Tattoo

Gothic Hand On A Thigh Tattoo

bakcylink Report

#24

"Can't Trust No One, Even Yourself" Arm Tattoo

"trust no one" gothic lettering and an etched handshape upper arm tattoo

deadboimatti Report

#25

Salem Upper Arm Tattoo

Salem Upper Arm Tattoo

mattwmurray Report

#26

Nekomata Upper Arm Piece

Nekomata japanese yokai Upper Arm Piece

Nekomata are a type of cat yōkai that feature in Japanese folklore, classical kaidan, essays etc.

weiii_tattoo Report

#27

Enigmatic Stag Creature Tattoo

Enigmatic Stag Creature full front Tattoo

blialcabal Report

#28

Dark Aries Hand Tattoo

Dark Aries ornamental Hand Tattoo

yztattoo_cad Report

#29

Dark Gothic Neck Tattoo

Dark Gothic lines Neck Tattoo

721tattoo Report

#30

Grand Death Eagle Sleeve Piece

Grand Death Eagle Sleeve tattoo

fredao_oliveira Report

#31

Freehand Seraphim Tattoo

Freehand Seraphim on the back of the neck Tattoo

heukdo__ Report

#32

Spine Forearm Tattoo

Spine Bone on the arm Tattoo

heukdo__ Report

#33

Dragon Circle Tattoo

Dragon with a tail forming a circle Tattoo

mammon_black Report

#34

"Cupid" Arm Tattoo

cherub cupid arm tattoo

jeon______ Report

#35

"Sacred Heart" Chest Tattoo

Heart with a wreath, flowers and a sword stuck into it a tattoo

its_banzo Report

#36

"The Bird In The Frame"

Bird in the frame upper arm tattoo

ariefasant Report

#37

Stylized Large Animal Back Piece

Bat, lizard, bird, bug, moose, bear stylized back piece

freeorgy Report

#38

Dressed Up Girl Contrasting Tattoo

girl witha large headpiece and black tears large tattoo

o_one_art Report

#39

"Dark Art" Full Back Tattoo

top half of a skeleton with a hand emerging from it full back tattoo

gghost_tattooer Report

#40

Entertaining Jester Etch Tattoo

Entertaining Jester on a ball Etch Tattoo

kajetankarczewski Report

#41

"Shrimp With Flaming Village" Upper Thigh Tattoo

Shrimp With Flaming Village Upper Thigh Tattoo

rodrigoalmanegra_tt Report

#42

Love At First Sight Upper Arm Tattoo

Skeleton hugging a rabbit tattoo

utopiatattooshop Report

#43

"Hail Cycling" Arm Tattoo

Satan on a unicycle with "hail cycling" written next to it tattoo

tattoosbylandon Report

#44

Contrasting Weapon Tattoo

sharp mace large thigh tattoo

deadboimatti Report

#45

"The Mysterious Elegance Of The Death" Arm Tattoo

large moth with flowers forearm tattoo

evil.chef Report

#46

Victorian Dress Arm Tattoo

Victorian Dress with blue detailing upper Arm Tattoo

wee_lucie Report

#47

90's Style Gothic Heart Tattoo

90's Style Gothic three Hearts Tattoo

faerieliner Report

#48

Gothic Stylized Skull Tattoo

Gothic Stylized Skull with seven eyes Tattoo

thedarkestwork Report

#49

Skull Cherries Upper Arm Tattoo

Skull Cherries Upper Arm Tattoo

evil.chef Report

#50

Gnarly Looking Massive Leg Tattoos

Gnarly Looking Dark Massive Leg Tattoos

ladefaction Report

#51

Bones And Skull Traditional Tattoo

Bones And Skull Traditional Tattoo

danmorristattoo Report

#52

"The Eyes, Chico, They Never Lie" Arm Tattoo

Eye looking up line work arm tattoo

_donbraga Report

#53

Thorny Branches Elbow Tattoo

woven thorny branches around an elbow tattoo

arcstattoo Report

#54

Stylized Skull With A Chicken Foot Tattoo

Stylized Skull With A Chicken Foot and thorns Tattoo

presotto.tattoo Report

#55

Dark Symmetrical Thigh Pieces

Dark Symmetrical Thigh tattoos with red eyes

arcstattoo Report

#56

Stylized Dagger Tattoo

Stylized Dagger inner arm Tattoo

jessdarkart Report

#57

Devil Playing With Fire Tattoo

Devil Playing with fire hamstring tattoo

charmant.bourreau Report

#58

Sick Moth Tattoo

gothic Moth with a skull and a moonTattoo

cassper.ink_ Report

#59

Hallucigenia Tattoo

Hallucigenia full frontal Tattoo

arcstattoo Report

#60

Headless Horseman Full Back Tattoo

Headless Horseman Full Back Tattoo

old.masters.ink Report

#61

Stylized Lettering With A Cherub Tattoo

Stylized Lettering With A Cherub Tattoo

721tattoo Report

#62

Dark Church Leg Tattoo

Dark Church Leg Tattoo

blackphillip_ink Report

#63

Baroque Lion Tattoo

Baroque Lion shoulder Tattoo

ariefasant Report

#64

Wheel Of Fortune Forearm Tattoo

Wheel Of Fortune tarot card Forearm Tattoo

ariefasant Report

#65

Dramatic Valkyrie Full Back Tattoo

Valkyrie Full Back Tattoo

tattooist_hwi Report

#66

Soldiers With Wings Thigh Piece

Soldiers With Wings Thigh tattoo

tattooist_hwi Report

#67

Strange Contrasting Arm Piece

Boxhead, a dark tree with a heart hanging from it arm tattoo

angeloparente Report

#68

Attacking Eagle Tattoo

Eagle attacking a snake tattoo

ricktattoo Report

#69

Get Blessed By This Frog Tattoo

frog giving blessings upper thigh tattoo

kajetankarczewski Report

#70

“The Drolatic Dreams Of Pantagruel” (1565) Series Tattoo

The Drolatic Dreams Of Pantagruel upper thigh Tattoo

mollyemrick Report

#71

"Playful Fight" Contrasting Tattoo

cupid holding a snake demon in a chokehold tattoo

davide.mancini Report

#72

Black Widow Hand Tattoo

Black Widow Hand Tattoo

ink.angelsz Report

#73

"Ornament And Architecture Reaching For The Sky" Arm Tattoo

Large church forearm tattoo

jon108osiris Report

#74

"Insanity" Written In A Gothic Font On A Thigh Tattoo

"Insanity" Written In A Gothic Font with rolling eyes under it Thigh Tattoo

deadboimatti Report

#75

Memento Viviere Collarbone Tattoo

Memento Viviere gothic lettering Collarbone Tattoo

deadboimatti Report

#76

Red Vampire Arm Tattoo

Red Vampire Arm Tattoo

sharon.bmash Report

#77

Skull Behind The Ear Tattoo

Skull Behind The Ear Tattoo

stainedglassdeviltattoo Report

#78

Stylized Bat Tattoo

stylized contrasting bat tattoo

megferrytattoos Report

#79

Dark Lightning Body Tattoo

Full Back And Arm Dark Lightning Tattoo

ladefaction Report

#80

Babies In A Monsters Mouth Arm Tattoo

Babies In A Monsters Mouth Arm Tattoo

arcstattoo Report

#81

Full Back Gothic Moth Tattoo

Full Back Gothic Moth Tattoo

arcstattoo Report

#82

"Baby Teeth And Iris" Tattoo

iris flowers sprouting from a skull tattoo

_onirma Report

#83

Dark And Interesting Arm Piece

dark detailed arm and hand piece

_darktorch_ Report

#84

Snake Skeleton Full Arm Tattoo

Snake Skeleton Full Arm Tattoo

_lipa_ Report

#85

Dark Gothic Cathedral Calve Tattoo

Dark Gothic cathedra with big circular detailing Calve Tattoo

strchn Report

#86

Sophisticated Raven Tattoo

forearm Raven Tattoo