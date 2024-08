ADVERTISEMENT

Former Team USA gymnast Gabby Douglas slammed comparisons drawn between her and Simone Biles, stating how tired she felt of “constantly being bullied” on social media. The athlete responded to a viral TikTok video arguing how people had “fumbled” her.

“I still never forget how y’all fumbled Gabby Douglas,” a person exclaimed in a viral TikTok video that amassed over 1.6 million views.

“Y’all dropped her like a bad habit when Simone Biles came on the scene,” the TikToker who goes by “Legacy” said.

She continued: “Gabby Douglas used to be the greatest Olympic gymnast, and then here comes Simone Biles, nobody cares about Gabby Douglas anymore.”

Former Team USA gymnast Gabby Douglas slammed comparisons drawn between her and Simone Biles

Share icon

Image credits: gabbycvdouglas

Legacy concluded: “When’s the last time you thought about Gabby Douglas? I think about her all the time.”

Many people agreed with the TikToker, as a user commented: “Gabby Douglas had 3rd grade me CONVINCED I was going to the Olympics when I was in gymnastics.”

A person wrote: “I love Gabby Douglas but she took that time off and they replaced her!”

Share icon

Image credits: Antonio Martinez/Europa Press

“I thought about Gabby Douglas last week when I watched that Simone Biles doc on Netflix and saw Gabby in the background and thought ‘oh yeah I forgot about her,’” someone added.

A netizen admitted: “Ngl (not gonna lie) back then Gabby Douglas was MY ‘Simone Biles’ ….. I miss watching her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An observer noted: “I remember when I was little everyone was talking about Gabby Douglas and then Simone Biles just appeared out of nowhere.”

Gabby stated how tired she felt of “constantly being bullied” on social media

Share icon

Image credits: Donald Miralle /Sports Illustrated

Gabby took the time to chime in, as she commented on Wednesday (August 7): “That’s ok! Constantly being bullied is very tiring and wearing on me.

“I just want to live my life and be at peace. Thanks for the love! definitely needed in this world x.”

The 28-year-old shot to superstardom as part of the 2012 American Olympic gymnastics team, winning the individual all-around gold medal, The Daily Mail reported on Wednesday.

Gabby has reportedly been supportive of Simone’s rise, but she clearly has had enough of this specific element of her legacy.

Simone and Gabby competed together for the United States at the Rio 2016 Olympics. The two are barely a year apart in age.

The duo also represent half of the individual all-around gold medals over the last six Olympics, where an American has won the event dating back to 2004, as per The Mail.

The athlete responded to a viral TikTok video arguing how people had “fumbled” her

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: gabbycvdouglas

Either Gabby or Simone has reportedly been on every Team USA gymnastics squad since 2012, with a possibility that continues to the 2028 games, as Gabby has not declared her future intentions.

“Period, Gabby,” Legacy agreed to the gymnast’s comment to her initial clip in a new TikTok video.

The TikToker further shared: “Like, that’s the reason I wanted to be a gymnast, was, like, you, and I feel like you don’t be getting the credit that you deserve in the world.

“And like I said, Simone’s great, and I put in one of my comments a disclaimer.

“I’m not putting no two people against each other because y’all both great.

“It’s just, like, I feel like Gabby should be where Simone is, but people keep playing in Gabby’s face.

Gabby shot to superstardom as part of the 2012 USA Olympic gymnastics team, winning the individual all-around gold medal

Share icon

Image credits: Harry How/Getty Images

“So Imma see you in 2028, Gabs, at the LA Olympics.”

Gabby made history at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, becoming the first black gymnast to win an Olympic title, Page Six reported on Wednesday.

She also became the first American to win all-around and team golds at the same games, per the Olympics website.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Tim Clayton/Corbis

The Virginia native was noticeably missing from the 2024 Olympic Games. In June, she announced on Instagram that she would be ending her journey to the Olympics due to a foot injury.

“This may be the end of this chapter but not the end of my gymnastics story,” Gabby wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of herself in the air.

Meanwhile, Simone won her 11th Olympic medal and seventh gold in Paris on Monday (August 5), leaving her within striking range of Soviet legend Larisa Latynina’s nine golds, the most of any gymnast, NBC News reported.

Gabby made history at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, becoming the first black gymnast to win an Olympic title

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas)

On July 30, the 27-year-old officially became the most decorated American gymnast in the history of the Olympic Games after winning a gold medal in the team final.

Simone also made history on Monday as she joined the first Olympic all-Black women’s gymnastics podium.

After concluding the women’s floor final, Brazilian Rebeca Andrade who won the gold medal, Simone who won silver, and teammate Jordan Chiles who won bronze posed together in a historic photograph.

Share icon

Image credits: Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Gabby also became the first American to win all-around and team golds at the 2012 Olympics

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabby Douglas (@gabbycvdouglas)

In a 2020 interview with Vogue, the athlete revealed: “Growing up, I didn’t see very many Black gymnasts.

“So whenever I did, I felt really inspired to go out there and want to be as good as them.

“I remember watching Gabby Douglas win the 2012 Olympics, and I was like, ‘If she can do it, I can do it.’”

The viral TikTok ignited support for Gabby

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon