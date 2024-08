ADVERTISEMENT

Team USA gymnastics stars Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles left Olympic viewers in awe after a moving display of sportsmanship extended to Brazil’s Rebecca Andrade, who came ahead of them in the floor exercise competition, winning gold for her country.

With her victory and sixth medal (2 gold, 3 silver, 1 bronze), Andrade has become the most decorated Brazilian Olympian, beating her compatriots Robert Scheidt (2x gold, 2x silver, and 1x bronze) and Torben Grael (2x silver and 2x bronze.)

Highlights Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles knelt and smiled in honor of Brazil's Rebecca Andrade winning gold in floor exercise competition.

Rebecca Andrade has become the most decorated Brazilian Olympian with 6 Olympic medals (2 gold, 3 silver, and 1 bronze).

Biles expressed gratitude and respect for Andrade, saying she pushes her to be the best athlete and keeps her on her toes.

Biles and Chiles, who won the bronze and silver medals respectively, knelt in honor of the South American winner while smiling, sharing in her victory as the audience erupted in applause.

Gold medal goes to Brazil’s Rebecca Andrade as Team USA’s Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles celebrate her victory in a beautiful show of sportsmanship

Share icon

Image credits: Elsa/Gett

Simone Biles claims to be a friend of Andrade’s, with the two pushing each other to be the best athletes they can be

“I don’t want to compete with Rebeca anymore! I’m tired. She’s very close to me – I’ve never had an athlete so close,” she said in a press conference.

“This definitely kept me alert and brought out the best athlete in me. So I’m excited and proud to compete with her. I’ve never been so stressed before. Thank you, Rebeca.”

“I have so much respect for her. She’s such a good competitor. She keeps me on my toes. It’s an honor to get to compete with her,” Biles added.

The Brazilian athlete has had a successful career and holds a total of 11 gold medals, 11 silver medals and 3 bronze medals across a variety of of international championships

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles bows down to Rebeca Andrade was just SISTERHOOD. Females supporting females, PERDIOT. #olympics #artisticgymnastics pic.twitter.com/gBC1tJQsKu — Hoe-Anna Krupa (@HoeAnnaKrupa) August 5, 2024

Andrade’s journey to Paris 2024 hasn’t been an easy one as she endured three ligament ruptures between 2015 and 2019.

She started her career as a four-year-old in the Bonifacio Cardoso gym in Guarulhos, São Paulo. Six years later, she signed to compete for Club Flamengo in Rio de Janeiro. She made her debut in 2015 in the World Gymnastics Cup in Slovenia, winning a silver medal.

Rebecca’s Olympic debut was in the Tokyo 2020 Games, where she won gold on the vault and silver in the all-around competition.

The wholesome moment spread through the internet like wildfire as netizens celebrated it as a show of sisterhood and sportsmanship

Share icon

Image credits: simonebiles

“This is everything,” posted the official Olympics X account, posting a photo of the gesture.

“A picture sufficient enough to tell about the true spirit of the Olympics,” said one fan.

“Women supporting other women. Beautiful,” wrote another.

“Having won a total of 6 Olympic and 9 World medals, Rebeca Rodrigues de Andrade is the most decorated Brazilian gymnast of all time,” stated one fan.

“Respect! This is what makes sports so beautiful,” said another.

“Shout out to women coming together to celebrate each other.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Pure sisterhood!” wrote one fan as others celebrated Andrade’s victory and the amazing gesture extended to her by her competitors

Share icon

Share icon