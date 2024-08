ADVERTISEMENT

The internet came to Jordan Chiles‘ defense after controversy swept over the U.S. women’s gymnastics team on social media despite their spectacular performance in the team final at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Led by Simone Biles, who clinched her fifth gold medal, the squad of Jordan, Jade Carey, and Sunisa Lee dominated their competition, securing gold ahead of Italy’s silver and Brazil’s win of the bronze.

However, amid their success, accusations of poor sportsmanship emerged, casting a shadow over their victory.

Jordan Chiles was accused by some netizens of showing poor sportsmanship for her reaction following the preliminary rounds of the women’s all-around singles final

Image credits: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The controversy began with netizens criticizing Jordan’s reaction following the preliminary rounds of the women’s all-around singles final.

The 23-year-old had emerged as the fourth-best qualifier in the preliminary round. But despite a stellar performance, she was left out of the final due to a rule that limits each nation to only two competitors.

Since Simone and Sunisa were ahead of her, Jordan had to watch from the sidelines, grappling with the brutal reality of the competition.

Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee qualified for the finals while Jordan, who came in 4th place overall, was left behind

View this post on Instagram A post shared by USA Gymnastics (@usagym)

Some netizens began accusing the young gymnastic powerhouse of not displaying the right spirit on the court following the result.

Veteran sports reporter Josina Anderson criticized Chiles for her lack of warmth towards Lee, suggesting it reflected poorly on her sportsmanship.

“Suni Lee deserved a better embrace from Jordan Chiles after edging Chiles for All-Around individuals. I understand it’s a tough pill to swallow after putting on dynamic performances herself,” Josina wrote in a tweet that received 776.7k views.

“I also understand that sometimes all of us need more time to process before putting on a face and acknowledging present circumstances,” she continued. “Still the camera is on, and she has to maintain her usual grace and well-known charisma wherever her results land in the standings.”

Sports reporter Josina Anderson criticized Jordan, saying, “I understand it’s a tough pill to swallow after putting on dynamic performances herself”

One person agreed, saying, “If looks would kill oh my we’d be at a funeral.”

However, it appeared as though the overwhelming majority of commenters agreed that it was absolutely understandable for Jordan to take a moment to feel her emotions.

“Uh oh! we don’t get to critique other people’s valid emotions! try again!” one said, while another wrote, “She’s not a show pony to perform for the cameras. she and suni were posting fun tiktoks immediately after the competition finished. have we really learned nothing about showing these athletes grace at their lowest moments?”

Social media users defended Jordan, saying she shares a great friendship with Sunisa Lee

“Nah, she deserved to feel exactly how she was feeling. She didn’t shun the embrace, but like everyone else she worked for that moment and in that moment she was disappointed,” said one person, firmly taking Jordan’s side. “She shouldn’t have to hide behind a mask because the cameras are in her face.”

“This is a strange thing to be judgmental about,” another said. “This was probably Jordan’s last shot at the all-around title – the thing she’s worked her whole life for. She’s allowed to have emotions about that. Jordan will be there to cheer Suni on when the time comes.”

Shortly after the results of the preliminary round, Jordan and Sunisa were seen celebrating and even shared social media posts together on TikTok.