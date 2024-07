ADVERTISEMENT

“Lack of talent, lazy, olympic champions,” wrote Simone Biles on her Instagram page moments after Team USA won the Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris event. The comment seemingly references controversial comments made by ex-team member MyKayla Skinner on a since-deleted YouTube video released on June 30, 2024.

“Besides Simone, I feel like the talent and the depth just isn’t like what it used to be,” Skinner said. “A lot of girls don’t work as hard. The girls just don’t have the work ethic.”

The beef between the two continued after Biles responded on Threads, “not everyone needs a mic and a platform.” Causing their respective fanbases to clash and forcing Skinner to deliver an apology via Instagram.

“It was not my intention to offend or disrespect any of the athletes or to take away from their hard work,” she said. “I take full responsibility for what I said and I deeply apologize.”

The pair competed together at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with MyKayla retiring after winning a silver medal on vault. Despite their shared history and the apology, the animosity between the two is still alive, as Biles let her know in her latest post.

Simone Biles claps back at ex-teammate MyKayla Skinner after securing the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Image credits: sunisalee

The comment was made after Simone Biles and her team claimed her fifth Olympic gold medal, completing her return to the women’s gymnastics team with a victorious conclusion on July 30, 2024.

Biles was previously forced to withdraw unexpectedly from the previous version of the sports event after getting affected by the “twisties,” a phenomenon that gymnasts experience in which they lose their perception of their body while in the air.

“I don’t think you realize how dangerous this is on a hard/competition surface,” she said at the 2021 Tokyo Games. “It’s honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind and body in sync.”

The condition can result in serious injury, especially when a gymnast is attempting high-level movements.

Image credits: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Her withdrawal led to Skinner taking her place and winning a silver medal at the Tokyo event.

What came after for Biles has been dubbed by many as her “2024 redemption tour,” which saw Biles and her team score an impressive 171,296 points on their performance, far surpassing Italy, who landed second place with 5,802 points less.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

The achievement was also made possible by the stunning performances of the defending all-around champion Sunisa Lee, who struck her landing on the uneven bars, earning 14,566 points, and Jordan Chiles, who scored 14,600 points.

“You can definitely tell that she’s a different person from Tokyo than she is now,” said Chiles, who was also a teammate of MyKayla Skinner during the 2021 Games and replied to Biles’ Instagram post with, “and that’s period!”

Image credits: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

“Your hard work and dedication has paid off and I congratulate each and every one of you,” Skinner’s apology reads.

“Upon reflection I was comparing the ‘Marta Era’ to the current era,” she continued, making a reference to the strict training methods employed by ex-coach Marta Karolyi and her husband, Bela Karolyi, who oversaw the US Gymnastics Team since the 1988 Olympics, where Marta first became the team’s coach.

Image credits: simonebiles

“I am coming to terms that I have not fully dealt with the emotional and verbal abuse I endured under Marta that perhaps led to my hurtful comments,” Skinner explained. “I take full responsibility for what I said and I deeply apologize.”

The statement, delivered on July 6, 2024, ends with an encouraging message for her ex-teammates. “I wish you all the very best in Paris. I will be cheering you all on! Go Team USA!”

Despite encouraging her ex-teammates on their 2024 journey, Skinner’s social media has been the subject of mean comments by Biles’ fans following the latter’s victory

Image credits: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Part 1: The gymnastics community cannot let these comments to be swept under the rug. I will be as respectful as possible to @mykaylaskinner but instead of engaging in meaningful conversation she blocks anyone who holds her accountable for her words. pic.twitter.com/Y69pwCxnUG — Riley (@gymguyri) July 3, 2024

Video credits: gymguyri

Her words fell on deaf ears, as Biles took winning the medal as an opportunity to clap back at the ex-Olympian once more, leading to many of her fans flooding Skinner’s social media with hateful comments.

“Bland mediocre silver kitchen for a bland mediocre olympian,” wrote one on a video of Skinner promoting a supplement brand.

Image credits: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

“McKayla, I’m waiting for you to comment on the team situation tomorrow!” urged another, hoping to add fuel to the fire.

“You will never ever have gold sore loser,” added one of Biles’ fans.

“Simone has a little message for you on her post after winning the medal,” said another.

Image credits: mykaylaskinner2016

Others were disappointed in what they believed to be pettiness on the part of the Olympic gold medalist, wishing she could let the past go and focus on the enormous achievement of her team.

“Negativity doesn’t need a response. There are times when silence carries the greatest statement,” wrote one commenter.

“That caption was totally unnecessary. I would’ve suggested taking the high road in this case,” argued another.

“It always looks better for the winner to take the high road. Hitting back just looks bad,” one fan stated.

“Don’t bark if you don’t expect to bite back!” said one user as others celebrated Team USA’s victory and Biles’ retaliation against Skinner

