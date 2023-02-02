Although the golden rule is often associated with religion, essentially, it's the ethical principle of treating other people as one's self would prefer to be treated. Whether referred to as the golden rule of Christianity or any other religion, it's a universal law that can be applied to anyone, regardless of age, gender, race, ethnicity, or religion. However, while just one golden rule is widely known and accepted, there can be numerous.

In essence, the golden rules refer to subjective principles a person always obeys, no matter the circumstances. And while the universal rules of life may differ per individual, they usually contain advice that may benefit, if not everyone, then many individuals. When a while back, someone asked on Reddit, "What is your golden rule?" from the number of upvotes on the entries, it became apparent that many people share similar rules to live by

Below, we've compiled some of the best answers from the thread, sharing the golden rules people abide by. Do you agree with any of the rules below? If you do, make sure to give them an upvote! Also, what is the golden rule you follow that hasn't been mentioned in the list? Let us know in the comments!

"If you make a mistake, apologize sincerely."

This is a must, although i Also tend to explain how i made the mistake, when there is an explanation....

"Be where you said you were going to be when you said you were going to be there."

Absolutely. People who are always late are showing contempt for those who are always on time and constantly kept waiting. It’s just so, so rude. It baffles me that people think that doing this is ok.

"Driver picks the music. Don't touch my radio, I won't touch yours."

"Don't tell people what emotion they are feeling. Whether you outright accuse them of it (i.e. "You don't have to get so upset about it!", "Stop overreacting", etc.) or indirectly claim it through a question (i.e. "Why do you get so embarrassed when..."), it is often embarrassing or even insulting to the individual to have their entire current state of being reduced to a single word. That word you just accused them of being, even when used with the best intentions, does not even come close to the way they are really feeling.

This is my philosophy on why the common "Calm down", "Stop overreacting", etc. are often responded to with "I AM CALM" or "I'M NOT OVERREACTING." It's not that they disagree with you, it's that you are misrepresenting the way they feel. Instead, try asking them how they feel. Let them describe it to you because once you understand them in their own terms, you will better understand how they are perceiving the conversation. I have become very aware of this and find that my conversations are much more meaningful and effective when I make a conscious effort to avoid it."

"You can measure a person's soul by how they treat service staff."

"Always restart your computer first."

"Be honest with yourself."

"If I have the ability and the resources to help someone, it's my job to do my part."

Wouldn’t it be nice if this became the billionaire’s mantra?

"If you don't have time to do it right, what makes you think you have time to do it twice?"

My brain, better yet, my Aspergers ( and all its effects )

mintzie said:
"Be hard on the problem and soft on the person."

WaffleFoxes replied:
"My religious extended family did such a great job of this. They're the "genuine believer" sorts that do missions trips and visit prisons and such. They deeply believe that some things are sinful and you shouldn't do them.

However, when one son got his high school girlfriend pregnant they just did what they could to support them both. Another son brought his new girlfriend - a former stripper - to the family reunion and everybody was perfectly welcoming. They're good at taking the "This isn't the path we would have chosen, but we're family so sit down and grab one of grandma's cookies and let's play some Rummikub" point of view."

"Always wash out my oatmeal bowl immediately after finishing it."

Either that.... Or leat it soak for a wille if you forget to wash it right afterwards....

"Trust, but verify."

Stabfacenotback said:
"The best things in life aren't things."

Leonoor8 replied:
"My parents have a little frame with a picture of me and my sister with this text on the frame."

"Don't argue in front of the kids."

"Never be too quick to judge."

"If an opportunity comes by to do something cool and is unlikely to re-present itself in the near future, take it."

"Be humble. Never flaunt what you have."

Learn that the hard way, One day you might have stuff to flaunt, the Next you might have nothing, not even the money for a 0.70€ expresso.

"'Do not speak of the ocean to the frog that lives in the well.'

It's great to be open to new things, but you'll be much happier when you accept that you can't drag everyone along with you. You'll waste a lot of breath and just get tuned out. Everyone has to find their own path."

Deep, i like this analogy, Im a firm believer in the motto " live and let live "

"Mine is, under-promise, over-deliver."

temporary_spastic said:
"Never make fun of or criticize someone's job. If they are working hard to provide for themselves and their family, then that is something that should be admired and respected no matter how unglamorous the job may be."

Barefootsurf replied:
"The only job to be ashamed of is a job done poorly."

"Be a leader, not a boss."

"Don't make promises you can't keep or don't plan on keeping."

I_Raptus said:
"What you do to one side of an equation, you must do to the other."

rolandhorn27 replied:
"Equivalent Exchange."

Est92Female said:
"When in doubt, turn left."

Unknown replied:
"I'm spinning like a dreidel at this point, don't think I'm doing it right."

"Not to be aggressive ever while angry, unless it's self-defense."

"Kindness. I find little tolerance for cruel and rude behavior."

"You don't know what someone else may be dealing with, so be understanding. Always be honest. Try to do the right thing, even when no one is watching."

"Everything in moderation."

"I'm not buying anything someone is trying to sell me. I buy things that I have found A need for."

"Be a decent/kind human being, regardless of whether or not it will benefit you. The world needs more good people, why not be one?"

"The way one grows up, the hardships someone experiences through life is not a valid excuse for bad behavior. Let the past go and instead use it to make you a more mindful and developed person."

"Never betray anyone's secret if they've entrusted it to me. Enemies can become friends just as easily as friends can become enemies. Their trust in my reasoning is never to be used as levity."

"Be tolerant of others' beliefs, ideals, and choices. If it's not affecting you or yours, it's really none of your business."

"'The safest way to double your money is to fold it over twice and put it in your pocket' - Frank McKinney Hubbard

Was an impulsive buyer and this changed my life."

"If you aren't bothering me and/or hurting anyone, I don't give really care what you're doing."

"Everyone has a story. There's a reason for the behavior of everyone. Reach out when you see people in need. You can change lives."

"Always, ALWAYS, let people underestimate you. That way, it's easier to beat them."

This is true, never show your cards, play " dumb " for a wille, and " read " the other people, they Will show their true face if think you're a little " simpleton "..

Theshycamel said:
"Always check behind a closed shower curtain before going to the bathroom."

Unknown replied: "So true! My family always closes the shower curtain to "make it look nice". I have to have it open 'because murderers'."

"All software is broken. (I've been doing software QA for a while...)"

"If someone has more wins than losses, I'll be Sub-Zero. If they have more losses than wins I'll be either Predator, Raiden, Takeda, or Goro."

"Just because someone worked in the company longer than you, or was there before you, doesn't necessarily make them more competent than you."

"Don't shoot down an idea you can't improve upon."

"Silence is golden, but duct tape is silver."

Deppends, i personaly like the nylon reinforced One, that One is transparent and white....

"When in trouble or in doubt, run in circles scream, and shout."

" Prometheus school of running away from things " ( Google it its hilarious ), Im more of the style Run away as fast and as far as you can ( in case of trouble ), when in doubt, just walk the other way, if the " doubt " starts following you, then procede to " the trouble " method.

"If you lend friends or family money, never assume you will be repaid."

"Always move forward."

"If you're not weird life is boring."

"You are responsible for your actions, but don't let people tell you that you are responsible for their feelings. Everyone controls their own emotions. Nobody "makes" you feel anyway."

"Never go back out with exes. If you sell your car because it's a lemon you don't buy it back the next week because you miss the smell of the interior, it's still a lemon."

"Always look for a free/open-source alternative for software first.

In 99% of the cases, you'll find something that is equally well or even better."

"The Golden Rule: those who have the gold make the rules."

"Spend no more than $50 during a Steam sale."

damamas said:
"Have more than you show, speak less than you know."

DomainError replied:
"Never reveal your power level."

"When an argument breaks out, stay neutral until your hand is forced. Think of yourself as Switzerland, this neutral body just observing warring factions at work/school etc."

"Just because you're different doesn't mean you're useful."

symptic said:
"Be excellent to each other."

NukeUtopia replied:
"And party on, dude."

The_Fassbender said:
"Morals, Empathy, Motives, Effort."

3dank5maymay replied:
"Does Anyone Notice Kindness is missing?"

"My grandmother's golden rules that stuck with me all my life. Never let someone borrow your car, gun, or your woman."

"Man everyone here has good rules while mine is just 'always try to p**p before you shower'"

"You're just the same as every other hump that drew breath. We're all fighting our own problems. Don't ever think you're better than someone else."

"We know the golden rule is "treat others how you would like to be treated," but I prefer, "treat others how they want to be treated." Who knows anyone better than themselves."

"Whatever you are, be a good one."

"Good egg rule. If you are making conversation and ask 3 questions without them asking you anything, they are not a good egg."

"Don't be a melt."

"If you want something done right, you have to do it yourself."

"Break only one law at a time."

"Always put horseradish in a Bloody Mary."

"Don't trust people that wear bow-ties or tell you their life story within the first 5 minutes of meeting them."

"The moment someone scares you, they've won."

