As Simone Biles continued to make history at the Paris Olympics with her extraordinary performances, she also demonstrated another impressive skill: shutting down online negativity after trolls came after her husband Jonathan Owens.

When the Chicago Bears player was seen proudly wearing his champion wife’s gold medal in a series of celebratory photos, the couple faced an outpouring of criticism from people who claimed he had no right to wear it.

“Why he holding it like he won it,” one asked, while another said, “I’m annoyed that he’s holding it like bfffr it’s not YOURS.”

Simone Biles shut down haters for saying her husband Jonathan Owens had no right to wear her Olympic gold medal

Image credits: Jonathan Owens / Instagram

Image credits: Jonathan Owens / Instagram

“Mr. I’m the prize wants to wear her prize…… I’m not surprised.”

“That’s Simone’s gold medal you’re holding, not yours my guy,” read a third comment, while a fourth said, “give the medal back bby thats not yours.”

“Where is your PR team? Take her medal off of your neck!” another said. “You didn’t win that and maybe if you put in half the effort she does in gymnastics in football you wouldn’t have gotten traded and people might remember your name. Quite literally couldn’t help yourself could you? You are her biggest OP.”

The 27-year-old gymnast clapped back in the comments section of a viral video, where a TikToker said he should “take the medal off”

One viral video demanding Jonathan take her medal off caught the attention of millions of social media users, including Simone, who set the record straight with a savage clapback.

“Crazy thing is, I put my medal on every single one of my family members and took pictures. so don’t ever make assumptions,” the unfazed gymnast wrote in the comments section of the viral clip.

Simone and the Chicago Bears player met in March 2020 and tied the knot in April 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Owens 🏈 (@jowens)

“Like y’all are so f—ing miserable. leave us alone,” she added.

Simone has been vocal about trolls attacking her husband, whom she met for the first time in March 2020 and married in April 2023.

In May, the gymnastic powerhouse slammed netizens for “blatantly being disrespectful” to Jonathan.

“I’m going to quickly address this, the joke was never a joke! Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband,” she said in an Instagram story.

She once described Jonathan as “my whole heart, the best supporter” and said she “couldn’t ask for a better husband”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles)

“So I’m gonna go ahead & say this one time. Respectfully f— off. & if you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you,” she went on to say. “Simple as that. And no I don’t need to touch grass or whatever tf y’all suggest…. @ everyone else that supports us, we love y’all so much.”

Jonathan has been visibly supportive of the world champion and gushed over her making history to become the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.

“Witnessing history every time you step on the mat,” he wrote on Instagram. “Congrats baby on becoming the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history!!!! Just wow!!!! 8 of them!!!!! So thankful i was there to see it.”