It seems that the summer edition of the Olympic Games, which is held once every 4 years, usually in July or August, has a very serious competitor – the 2024 Critter OlymPETs.

While people all around the world waited with excitement for the Summer Olympic Games in Paris, Helen Woodward Animal Center orphan pets teamed up for an O-PAW-ning Ceremony, marking their very own adorable competition.

More info: Helen Woodward Animal Center

Image credits: Helen Woodward Animal Center

Image credits: Helen Woodward Animal Center

Image credits: Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center came up with a brilliant idea: to hold its own games alongside the Summer Olympics, only a rescue pet version of it.

The shelter creatively called the event the 2024 Critter OlymPETs and announced that the homeless pets will be competing in swimming, gymnastics, soccer, climbing and sailing.

“Calling all Summer Olympic Lovers! Helen Woodward Animal Center is excited to bring a touch of the Olympics into homes with enough cuteness to win gold,” the announcement on the shelter’s Facebook account stated. “Orphan canine Mister was the unanimous favorite to serve as Center flagbearer. His perseverance to find a forever home is the stuff of legends. The longest-term resident at Helen Woodward Animal Center, 3-year-old Mister, takes his training seriously and is looking for an adult home with a future coach that is an experienced pet owner.”

By presenting these adorable animal athletes, the shelter not only hopes to bring joy to everyone who watches the competition, but also to inspire people to adopt them.

Everyone can see the broadcasting of the 2024 Critter OlymPETs online for free on Helen Woodward Animal Center’s website and Facebook page from now until the 11th of August.

Image credits: Helen Woodward Animal Center

Image credits: Helen Woodward Animal Center

Image credits: Helen Woodward Animal Center

It’s not the first time the shelter has held OlymPET games alongside the summer Olympics. It all started in 2020 when the fun-filled event was held by two super-cute therapy alpacas – Kuzco and Kronk, whose names were inspired by the 2000 Disney film The Emperor’s New Groove.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center, together with the loving and healing power of furry friends, was probably the first one in the country to begin daily live-streaming of adorable critters for kids and adults who were stuck at home due to quarantine.

“Since the pandemic began, the staffers at Helen Woodward Animal Center have been witness to the amazing ways in which animals lift spirits and lighten hearts,” the center shared in its statement at the time.

Image credits: Helen Woodward Animal Center

Image credits: Helen Woodward Animal Center

Image credits: Helen Woodward Animal Center

Image credits: Helen Woodward Animal Center

Helen Woodward Animal Center was created in 1972 as an organization where “people help animals and animals help people.” Since then, the entire shelter community has provided inspiring educational and therapeutic programs for people, as well as humane care and forever families for homeless animals.

This unique, private non-profit organization in San Diego County has been strengthening the bond between humans and animals for over 50 years. Through trust, unconditional love, and respect, the shelter is continuously creating a legacy of caring. And now, by bringing attention to their Critter OlymPETs once again, Helen Woodward Animal Center expects to find forever homes for as many abandoned animals as possible.

People found the shelter’s idea to hold pet Olympics very cute and funny