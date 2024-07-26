Meet Duke Ellington – A Therapy Cat Who Helps With Anxiety In San Francisco International Airport

ADVERTISEMENT

Traveling can be really exciting, yet it’s not for everyone. According to a new study, more than 90% of Americans find it nerve-racking.

The San Francisco International Airport (SFO) Wag Brigade seems to have found a great solution by teaming up with therapy animals. They not only help to ease stress but also put smiles on travelers’ faces, and a cat named Duke Ellington is the newest member of the team.

More info: @sfowagbrigade

San Francisco International Airport hired a cat named Duke Ellington to comfort anxious travelers

Image credits: sfowagbrigade

Image credits: sfowagbrigade

Image credits: sfowagbrigade

“Duke is the 1st cat to qualify for the Wag Brigade! We are proud to welcome Duke to our diverse and unique team of therapy animals!” said an announcement on social media from (SFO) Wag Brigade, that consists of mostly dogs yet also has one rabbit and one pig.

The cat was found starving on the streets of San Francisco back in 2010. Fortunately, he was adopted by a loving family in which he created a bond with their 5-year-old girl who knew that Duke was truly special and convinced the entire family to get him certified as a therapy animal through the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

“Since then, Duke has been certified as an animal therapist, helping humans of all ages deal with stress, illness, hardship, and putting smiles on their faces when they need it most,” the airport explained.

Between many cheerful photos and videos on SFO’s Instagram account showcasing various therapy animals dressed in colorful uniforms, people already can see how Duke is also stopping by terminals to say hi to all those getting ready to board their flights. From the recorded reactions, it’s obvious – the cat is definitely making their trips less stressful and much more enjoyable.

Duke became certified as an official therapy cat 10 years ago

Image credits: duke_therapy_cat

Image credits: duke_therapy_cat

Image credits: duke_therapy_cat

Image credits: duke_therapy_cat

The recognition of the therapeutic potential of animals goes back to the late 1800s, when Florence Nightingale, who is considered the founder of modern nursing, made remarkable discoveries regarding Animal Assisted Therapy (AAT). She noticed that small pets helped with anxious children and adults living in psychiatric institutions, and she wrote in her book ‘Notes on Nursing’ that being with small animals helps patients with recovery.

In early 1930s, Sigmund Freud, also highlighted the powerful impact of AAT when he began using his favorite dog, Jofi, in his psychotherapy sessions. Freud believed that dogs had very deep senses, therefore could signal a patient’s level of tension. He noticed that if Jofi stayed right next to the patient, he or she was free of tension, yet if the dog stayed on the other side of the room, the patient was thought to be very tense.

Madalena Cortez, who’s the owner of Boss Dog in Costa da Caparica, also knows how powerful animal therapy can be. In an interview with Bored Panda, she mentioned that she discovered this possibility while searching for training courses for her own dog.

“I already had my first dog and thought she would be perfect for it. I was totally right and became even more happy when I realized that I will be able to work with dogs and children at the same time,” Madalena shared. “I was already working with children who had special needs and what impressed me the most was seeing how dogs don’t need to do a single thing to cheer up someone. As soon as they entered the room, their presence already brought everything the kids needed so much,” she explained.

Madalena noted that these interactions would always result in very positive effects. “I saw kids with severe mobility disabilities trying their best to make just a tiny movement so they could touch the dog or give her food,” she said.

When asked if there are any special requirements to become a therapy dog, the woman mentioned that it’s much more important who will be working with that dog and in what kind of community.

“Working with therapy dogs requires deep sensitivity and also knowing how to respect the dog and the patient’s time to bond,” Madalena explained. “It is really important that both the dog and the person who is going to guide him through the sessions are trained to do that type of work so they can achieve their purpose and know how to adapt to situations when things don’t go as planned,” she added.

Image credits: @bossdogpt

Image credits: @bossdogpt

Image credits: @bossdogpt

SFO launched their program called “Wag Brigade” back in 2013. Since then, with carefully selected animals for their temperament and airport suitability, the entire team is making a remarkable positive impact.

It’s hard to miss Duke Ellington, since the cat is wearing an adorable pilot uniform. Therefore, if you ever find yourself at SFO, don’t forget to cuddle and give some love to this fluffy professional who’s making sure each day of traveling is unforgettable and full of joy.

