Adorable Friendship Between 3-Year-Old And Baby Ducklings Is Melting Hearts On The Internet

“Two things you will never have to chase: true friends & true love,” Mandy Hale once said, and I have to admit, she is right. Both of them require gentleness, care, honest effort and empathy which cannot be forced and has to come from within.

I believe that, heart to heart, we speak the same language and 3 year-old Ariadne Belanger could be such a beautiful example of it. Sharing unconditional love, this adorable girl has created the most magical bond with these cute fluffy baby ducks.

More info: Ksenia Belanger

3-year-old Ariadne Belanger shares unconditional love with her adorable ducklings

Ariadne’s mother, Ksenia Belanger, is the one behind the lens. She is a Russian fine art photographer who about two decades ago found her home and true love in North Carolina. Together with her husband Errol Belanger, they created a beautiful family surrounded by nature and adorable animals in their backyard farm.

Having a huge passion for finding extraordinary moments in every single day, Ksenia started documenting the wonder-filled experiences of her kids, especially her 3 year-old daughter Ariadne who seems to be enjoying farm life to the fullest.

“I try to capture her raw emotions and wonder while she interacts with baby ducklings,” the woman of 3 kids explained.

Ksenia shares the photos with almost 1 million followers on her social media and always gets overwhelming reactions.

“I feel that my audience enjoys seeing these darling moments which remind us of when we were little and the unconditional love of a baby animal. There’s nothing quite like it,” she said.

The woman is fascinated by the incredibly loving and beautiful connection between the ducklings and her daughter. The baby ducks seem to listen to the little girl with deep interest and affection.

“This one time, she was playing with them on her bed and giving instructions not to jump and stay near her,” Ksenia shared. “They appeared to listen to her as she [spoke], they know she cares for them so much and think of her as their mama,” she added.

The little girl shares her bed with the ducklings for a sweet nap during the day

The woman mentioned that despite her very young age, her daughter is very affectionate with the ducklings and behaves like their mother.

“Ariadne was so gentle with the ducklings from a very young age and would bring them inside the house to play with, even sneaking into her bed for a day nap with them!” Ksenia shared.

“Her favorite activity was giving them baths in a little tub or sink and then drying them all in a towel while humming sweet tunes in her own baby language,” she added.

The woman’s social media is full of wonderful photos and videos of her daughter wandering around with the tiny yellow ‘fluffies’.

Ksenia captures the precious family moments with her Sony Alpha 7R IV camera and a Profoto B10 flash. Since she is a huge light lover, most of the photos are drowned with golden tones.

“My kids and I enjoy watching the sunsets every time we get a chance and we even call ourselves ‘sunset chasers’,” the woman explained. “I love the use of light in my photographs, I love to tell stories using feelings and connection during my sessions,” she added.

While taking the photos, Ksenia likes to give freedom to her daughter’s creativity, and only sometimes directs Ariadne to move towards the window to catch better lighting.

Ariadne’s favorite activity is giving them baths in a little tub or sink

I believe that humans and animals have always shared a very special bond and it’s truly heartwarming to see Ariadne’s story wrapped in so much love and so beautifully captured by her mum.

With this bunch of cute yellow ducklings, Ariadne’s days are always filled with sunshine no matter the weather.

Ksenia’s followers on social media were overwhelmed by the special bond between her daughter and the baby ducks

