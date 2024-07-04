A Woman Lays Her Dear Old Dog To Rest When Suddenly Abandoned Puppy Appears Out Of Nowhere

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a saying: “Every ending is a beginning. We just don’t know it at the time.” And that’s exactly what happened to animal rescuer Lidia Elizabeth Reyes Cespedes in Chile.

The woman was on the way to find a quiet spot to lay her old dog Viejito’s body to rest when suddenly, out of nowhere, she was greeted by an abandoned puppy.

Animal rescuer Lidia Elizabeth Reyes Cespedes couldn’t believe her eyes when she was greeted by an abandoned puppy at the very moment she went to say goodbye to her old dog

Image credits: Lidia Elizabeth Reyes Cespedes

Image credits: Lidia Elizabeth Reyes Cespedes

Image credits: Lidia Elizabeth Reyes Cespedes

Image credits: Lidia Elizabeth Reyes Cespedes

Lidia Elizabeth Reyes Cespedes is well known for her big heart. The woman’s social media accounts are overloaded with truly touching stories of countless rescued animals.

Last year, Cespedes found an elderly stray dog in the streets near her home in Chile. Knowing that it would probably be difficult to find a loving family for such a dog, because most people are looking for puppies to adopt, she decided to take care of him by herself.

The woman named the dog Viejito – ‘Little Old Man’ – and promised to give him a chance to experience the warmth and love he didn’t have.

“I told him I’m going to give him a decent life for the time he has left. I expected him to live 6 months. He lived a year,” Cespedes recalled the memories.

Right after the painful loss, the woman and her friend went deep into the countryside searching for a quiet spot to lay Viejito’s body to rest, but suddenly their attention was caught by the sound of whimpering.

“I found a tree, beneath which we would bury Viejito,” Cespedes said. “Then suddenly, we heard a puppy whimpering. We turned and saw this dog. We were surprised. We looked, and there was no one else around.”

The little dog seemed to appear out of nowhere and was super happy seeing Cespedes. The woman couldn’t believe how significant it was, because the abandoned puppy greeted her at the very moment Cespedes had come to bid a last farewell to Viejito.

Even more surprising was that the whole time the woman was digging a hole for Viejito’s body, the puppy lingered close by, calmly observing everything. When the task was done, he came atop the mound where Viejito had been laid to rest and lay down.

When Cespedes and her friend were finally about to leave, the puppy perked back up and started to follow them. Therefore, the woman took the little dog with her, named Nube, with a hope to find her a loving home.

The abandoned puppy appeared out of nowhere and later rested atop the mound where Viejito had been buried

Image credits: Lidia Elizabeth Reyes Cespedes

Image credits: Lidia Elizabeth Reyes Cespedes

Image credits: Lidia Elizabeth Reyes Cespedes

There are 2.5 million stray dogs just in Chile and nearly 200 million worldwide. Unfortunately, too many come into shelters and too few people consider adoption when looking for a pet.

Lidia Elizabeth Reyes Cespedes is one of those few people who is making a difference and showing that some extra care and unconditional love can truly do wonders.

Genuine love, once given, is never wasted. It transforms us and always comes back in the most unexpected forms. In Cespedes’ case it turned out to be a little white furry friend for a lifetime.

People on the internet were deeply touched by the incredible story

