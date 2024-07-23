Through The Shelter Doors One Last Time: Family Returns ‘Heartbroken’ Dog to Shelter After 8 Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Probably most of us have heard saying that ‘sometimes we don’t get what we want, because we deserve better’. I guess that’s exactly what happened to an adorably cute dog called Max. The dog was brought back by his family to the same shelter they took him from 8 years ago as a puppy.

The heartbreaking story instantly went viral once it was shared by shelter employee Sarah Brown on TikTok.

More info: Sarah Brown

Due to unforeseen circumstances, the family returned Max to the same animal shelter where they adopted him from as a puppy 8 years ago

Share icon

Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA

Share icon

Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA

Max found his way back to Pennsylvania’s SPCA shelter because his family was facing unforeseen circumstances and had no other option than to let go of the dog. The entire situation was so unbearably sad that the whole team at the shelter felt heartbroken.

Max was absolutely terrified and wouldn’t even eat. Next to the shared video about him which caught the attention of millions, was written: “POV: the only family you’ve ever known returns you to the shelter after adopting you as a puppy 8 years ago.”

“This job breaks my heart daily,” Brown added in the caption and mentioned that Max will soon be available for adoption again.

The video about the dog struggling with the unexpected situation reached over two million views on social media, therefore it didn’t take long to find a new loving family.

It appeared that someone from Max’s past decided to adopt him. “She was eager to get him back to somewhere he felt safe. Somewhere he felt loved,” the shelter shared the news. “And there was no better place than her home – forever,” they added, while keeping the person’s details confidential at the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the TikTok video of Max went viral, someone finally gave him a forever home

Share icon

Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA

Share icon

Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA

A few days after the initial video about Max on TikTok, Brown shared the exciting update: “They say everyone comes into your life for a reason. I think it’s the same for dogs. Thank you to Max’s old friends, who have turned into his new family.”

The new owner was truly grateful for the opportunity to give a forever home to the dog: “I love our new boy so much, he’s such a sweetheart. Thank you all for your help, couldn’t have done it without you.”

Later on, people could see a collection of photos on TikTok of the smiley canine who finally found unconditional love and care with his new family.

“Hi guys!! thank you to everyone for the love & support! I’m officially not a shelter dog anymore! I am adjusting well in my new home, & I am so spoiled already!! Here are some pics of my first week at my new home! Give my new moms some video suggestions because they have no idea what they’re doing!” was written in the caption next to the video showing how happy Max is now.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: Pennsylvania SPCA

Cláudia Martins, from Loulé, Portugal is also familiar with such stories since she has been working for 5 years at an animal rescue center called ARA.

“I’ve always had a big passion for animals and since a young age, I knew that I wanted to work with them,” she explained. “I saw a very sad situation in Portugal with unwanted animals and how the shelters are struggling to survive. I wanted to help more, so when I had the invitation, I immediately quit my old job and came to work with ARA. So far it is the best thing I could have done,” Cláudia added.

When asked about what was the most heartbreaking story which had a happy ending, she mentioned in the interview with Bored Panda that probably the one about a dog called Vida, which means ‘life’ in Portuguese.

“Vida came to the shelter from the street in a very bad condition: super skinny, with no hair and terrible wounds,” Cláudia shared. “We started to take care of her and surprisingly enough, not a long time after, there appeared an amazing family who, despite the dog’s difficult situation, decided to adopt her. The day they came to the shelter to officially pick her up, they brought a collar and leash from their previous dog who had passed away. The beautiful coincidence was that they were the exact same color and pattern of Vida’s collar, so the entire family got very emotional and started crying. Vida is still alive and very happy!” the woman added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cláudia also noted that it is truly very important to think very well before coming to a shelter for adoption.

“I believe the most important is to think about if you’re really ready for a long term commitment since most of the dogs can live 15-20 years,” she said. “Also, no less important is to think of the expenses, patience, time, support… People love to adopt puppies but the truth is that most of them are not ready for the challenges and mess that will come together. So please, always take a look at the bigger picture according to your lifestyle and consider to adopt the older ones, because these are the ones who have been the longest in the shelters and need love the most,” she added.

Share icon

Image credits: Cláudia Martins

Share icon

Image credits: ARA

John Lennon once said: “Everything will be okay in the end. If it’s not okay, it’s not the end,” and it fits this story so well!

It’s always incredible to see what a difference honest care and unconditional love can make. Once terrified and deeply heartbroken, Max now is so happy that even looking at his new photos, you will smile from ear to ear and feel the warmth of true joy. True love in its purest form!

ADVERTISEMENT

People on the internet couldn’t hold back their joy when the heartbreaking story of Max turned into a very happy one

ADVERTISEMENT