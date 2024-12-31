Funny New “They Can Talk” Comics By Jimmy Craig Show Animals With A Voice (21 Pics)Interview With Artist
Jimmy Craig's They Can Talk comics humorously imagine what animals might say if they could talk. From cats and dogs to birds and raccoons, Craig brings their inner thoughts to life in a funny and relatable way.
Craig’s unique sense of humor shines through his work as he takes the ordinary behavior of animals and gives them a voice. Whether it's a cat plotting mischief or a dog thinking about food, his comics offer a fresh perspective on familiar pet moments. Scroll down to see the latest comics!
More info: Instagram | theycantalk.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com
Bored Panda had the opportunity to interview Jimmy once again! As They Can Talk is a long-running series, we were curious to learn how the artist keeps the creative spark alive. "I've found that stepping away and working on other projects has really helped," he shared.
"I'm working on so many projects that are completely different from They Can Talk that my brain is just occupied at all times. I even started a different comic series (jimmytried) that has been a creative outlet for ideas that don't fit anywhere else. I'm terrible at taking breaks."
Jimmy shared that he makes a deliberate effort to keep They Can Talk timeless. "I want to make something that will age well and be just as relevant today as it might be in 20 years. I don't know if that will be the case, but that's the goal. It also tends to be the type of humor that I gravitate towards."
When asked about the most rewarding moments or milestones in his comic creation journey, the artist shared that being welcomed into a community of cartoonists he has admired for years has been an incredible experience. "As far as most rewarding, just recently, I did a comic expo in Boston, and I met so many people that have followed my comics for a while, some that even traveled hours to see me. My jaw was on the floor. My readers are really thoughtful and supportive online, but it was a different experience entirely to meet so many of them in person."
So, what’s next for They Can Talk? Jimmy revealed that he’s recently ventured into TikTok! "I've resisted joining it for a while, but there are so many potential readers that might never see my comic otherwise. We'll see if it changes my approach to telling jokes- TBD."