ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Craig's They Can Talk comics humorously imagine what animals might say if they could talk. From cats and dogs to birds and raccoons, Craig brings their inner thoughts to life in a funny and relatable way.

Craig’s unique sense of humor shines through his work as he takes the ordinary behavior of animals and gives them a voice. Whether it's a cat plotting mischief or a dog thinking about food, his comics offer a fresh perspective on familiar pet moments. Scroll down to see the latest comics!

More info: Instagram | theycantalk.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Cartoonist depicts a cat preferring a large bed over a small cat bed, humorously imagining what animals might say.

theycantalkcomics Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST

Bored Panda had the opportunity to interview Jimmy once again! As They Can Talk is a long-running series, we were curious to learn how the artist keeps the creative spark alive. "I've found that stepping away and working on other projects has really helped," he shared. 

"I'm working on so many projects that are completely different from They Can Talk that my brain is just occupied at all times. I even started a different comic series (jimmytried) that has been a creative outlet for ideas that don't fit anywhere else. I'm terrible at taking breaks."
RELATED:
    #2

    Cartoon of a porcupine in a tree, humorously expressing denial as its defense mechanism.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Cartoon of a cat knocking over a glass, humorously expressing what animals might say if they could talk.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Jimmy shared that he makes a deliberate effort to keep They Can Talk timeless. "I want to make something that will age well and be just as relevant today as it might be in 20 years. I don't know if that will be the case, but that's the goal. It also tends to be the type of humor that I gravitate towards."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Cartoon ducks in a pond humorously discussing dinner plans, imagining what animals might say if they could talk.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Cartoonist's comic of talking sheep suggesting they stop listening to a dog.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    When asked about the most rewarding moments or milestones in his comic creation journey, the artist shared that being welcomed into a community of cartoonists he has admired for years has been an incredible experience. "As far as most rewarding, just recently, I did a comic expo in Boston, and I met so many people that have followed my comics for a while, some that even traveled hours to see me. My jaw was on the floor. My readers are really thoughtful and supportive online, but it was a different experience entirely to meet so many of them in person."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Cartoonist illustrates talking animals: lion chatting with a bird, considering hunting but not feeling hungry.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Cartoonist humor: a dachshund in a hot dog costume talks to a winged cat on a sofa.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    So, what’s next for They Can Talk? Jimmy revealed that he’s recently ventured into TikTok! "I've resisted joining it for a while, but there are so many potential readers that might never see my comic otherwise. We'll see if it changes my approach to telling jokes- TBD."
    #8

    Cartoon of a dog looking out a window with humorous captions imagining what animals might say if they could talk.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Cartoon cat sneaks quietly then knocks over a chair, humorously revealing what animals might say if they could talk.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Cartoon featuring pigeons on a rooftop imagining if a view costs "two or three million breadcrumbs" as they talk.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Cartoon birds discussing human and dog relationship humorously, imagining what animals might say if they could talk.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Cartoon of a duck talking about flapping wings, contrasting itself with majestic eagles.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Cartoon of animals talking: birds warn squirrel about a squirrel-proof feeder; squirrel considers it a challenge.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Cartoon hamster on a wheel, humorously expressing thoughts about life and effort.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Cartoon cat illustrating unpredictable behavior, sometimes seeking attention, sometimes solitude.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Cartoon of a crow discussing how animals might talk, emphasizing remembering faces, particularly those who wronged them.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Cartoon showcasing animals talking; a dog and cat express desire to leave and for each other to leave the house.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Don’t want to see ads?
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #18

    Cartoon of a cat and dog talking humorously about food preferences.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Cartoon animals speculating about a mouse in the house, each with humorous thoughts.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Cartoon dog humorously "discovers" black hole under couch, imagining animal conversations.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Cartoon shows ducks discussing gut instincts about flying south, humorously debating their navigational choices.

    theycantalkcomics Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!