ADVERTISEMENT

Jimmy Craig's They Can Talk comics humorously imagine what animals might say if they could talk. From cats and dogs to birds and raccoons, Craig brings their inner thoughts to life in a funny and relatable way.

Craig’s unique sense of humor shines through his work as he takes the ordinary behavior of animals and gives them a voice. Whether it's a cat plotting mischief or a dog thinking about food, his comics offer a fresh perspective on familiar pet moments. Scroll down to see the latest comics!

More info: Instagram | theycantalk.com | Facebook | x.com | patreon.com