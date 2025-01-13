ADVERTISEMENT

Life evolves, and so does art! Toonhole Chris, renowned for his polished and colorful comics, has recently embraced a new chapter. With a newborn baby at home and a full-time job creating animated theatrical movies, his time is now divided between diapers, work, and quick sketchbook sessions.

Instead of his usual polished pieces, Chris is now sharing raw, uncolored sketches drawn in his pocket sketchbook. These comics, created during stolen moments—baby naps, lunch breaks, or late nights—are spontaneous, relatable, and absolutely hilarious.

More info: Instagram | toonholechris.bigcartel.com | patreon.com