Given the chance, Bored Panda once more reached out to Chris with some new questions regarding his life, work, and other pursuits!

Reflecting on how working with traditional materials influences his creative process, Chris shared, "Comics for me have been a passion project. My day job is working in animation on theatrical features (most recently I was a story artist on Despicable Me 4 and co-directed a short called Benny's Birthday). For my job, I'm looking at a screen all day, so to switch it up at night with analog materials keeps things exciting and fresh. Analog materials are a nice challenge. To get a flat color digitally is a single click, but with analog, it's a technical challenge. I like the limitations that analog presents, and unlike digital, sometimes once a color is down you have to move forward or you'll just ruin your painting by fussing with it too much. The challenge causes me to think in different ways and learn new skillsets, which feeds back into my digital work. It's just one way that I can grow as an artist. Also, it's been nice having a finished comic in my hands. I've been mounting the paintings and I just opened up a store to sell them if anybody wants the original comic that I painted: Toonhole Chris Store."