Since the last time Chris’s comics were posted in 2021, we were curious to know about any news that he would like to update us on.

Chris shared: “I've been working pretty hard in the last couple of years! A lot of people didn't know this, but a lot of my comics are analog. I use mixed media (watercolors, gouache, ink, colored pencils, etc.) on paper for a lot of my comics! Some folks noticed and I got a lot of questions about my process so I started making some videos to share that.

I've been taking my analog comics that I paint on paper and have been mounting them to wood panels, giving them a gallery finish, and am hoping to open up a store by the end of the year to sell some of them to anybody who is interested. My comics will always be free to enjoy by everyone on the internet, but I'm hoping that there might be some fans who like the comics and would like to support me while owning a piece of my legacy for their own place. It's an exciting prospect and I'm excited to share what I've been making with people!”