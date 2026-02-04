ADVERTISEMENT

Of all the coping mechanisms out there, humor has to be the best one. Without it, we’d probably still be stuck dwelling on every bad decision from our past. Instead, we get to turn our worst experiences into the stories we laugh about later.

These folks prove that perfectly. They’ve posted about situations that were genuinely brutal in the moment, but time has done its thing and made them funny in retrospect. Check them out below and upvote your favorites.