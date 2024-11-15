ADVERTISEMENT

Jim Shoenbill is an illustrator with a knack for turning odd ideas into rather silly cartoons. His work takes everyday life and flips it on its head, creating a world where deer tell jokes, beverages have conversations, and even Jesus trades miracles for optometry. Inspired by his own random thoughts and a constant flow of creative ideas, Jim believes in using humor to make life a little brighter.

After rediscovering his love for drawing as a stress reliever, he’s now on a mission to share his quirky sense of humor through single-panel comics, writing, and even designing fun products. His ultimate goal? To combine his his cartoons and sharp writing into hilarious mini-novels that are as entertaining as they are unique.

More info: jimshoenbill.com | Instagram | Facebook