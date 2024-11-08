ADVERTISEMENT

Evie Hilliar is a talented comic artist from Australia whose work transforms the everyday into brilliantly relatable and often surprising moments. Her comics dive into a spectrum of emotions, from light-hearted humor to reflections on mental health, capturing the rollercoaster of feelings many people navigate. With a mind buzzing with ideas and a self-deprecating sense of humor, Evie’s work resonates with anyone who’s ever struggled with overthinking or faced the dreaded artist’s block.

Her art is a mix of simple, funny concepts and more thoughtful themes, always infused with honesty. Through her comics, Evie reminds her audience that even the simplest moments can carry profound humor or meaning, and that sometimes, “being bad at art” is the first step to creating something that truly connects with others.

More info: x.com | Instagram