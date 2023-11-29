ADVERTISEMENT

Life is a constant rollercoaster of quirky moments and unexpected turns, and no one captures these relatable experiences quite like Evie Hilliar. She's an Australia-based comic artist who has a knack for transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary, showing us that even the simplest aspects of our lives can be downright hilarious.

"I would say my comics have two themes—dumb jokes, and mental health. Sometimes the two things overlap. I suffer from mental illness (like so many of us) and my motto is 'you either laugh or you cry,' and when I can, I choose to laugh," the artist shared in a previous interview with Bored Panda

So buckle up for another round of chuckles as we dive into the whimsical world of Evie Hilliar's comic genius!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com

#1

A Comic About Not Today

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

A Comic About Being Busy With Laundry

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

A Comic About A Quirky Suit

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

A Comic About A Dog

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#5

A Comic About A Dating App

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

A Comic About A Late Latte

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

A Comic About Dealing With Intrusive Thoughts

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

A Comic About Being Happy As A Clam

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#9

A Comic About Therapy

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

A Comic About An Auto Pirate

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

A Comic About Clean Room

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

A Comic About Medusa Turning Man Into A Stone

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

A Comic About A Brain Work

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

A Comic About Single Life

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

A Comic About Texting Friends

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#16

A Comic About Love Languages

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

A Comic About Seeing A Therapist

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#18

A Comic About Main Character Making Bad Decisions

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
alexlivingston avatar
ArodTheHorrible
ArodTheHorrible
Community Member
3 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yep, best not to think to hard about plot holes, assuming you want to enjoy the book/show

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#19

A Comic About Finding Yourself In Times Of Trouble

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#20

A Comic About Broken Glasses

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#21

A Comic About Being Lazy

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

A Comic About Deep Conversation

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

A Comic About Going Out

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

A Comic About A Baby

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

A Comic About Listening To "Red" (Taylor's Version)

yeevz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
-1point
Add photo comments
POST

