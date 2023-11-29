ADVERTISEMENT

Life is a constant rollercoaster of quirky moments and unexpected turns, and no one captures these relatable experiences quite like Evie Hilliar. She's an Australia-based comic artist who has a knack for transforming the ordinary into the extraordinary, showing us that even the simplest aspects of our lives can be downright hilarious.

"I would say my comics have two themes—dumb jokes, and mental health. Sometimes the two things overlap. I suffer from mental illness (like so many of us) and my motto is 'you either laugh or you cry,' and when I can, I choose to laugh," the artist shared in a previous interview with Bored Panda.

So buckle up for another round of chuckles as we dive into the whimsical world of Evie Hilliar's comic genius!

More info: Instagram | twitter.com | patreon.com